Trail Blazers Game Notes: Trail Blazers (10-9) VS. Golden State Warriors (16-2)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (10-9) AT GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (16-2)

Friday, November 26, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific)

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 129-106

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 87-31

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead, 74-42

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-98, 1/1/21 (GSW)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 137-122, 1/3/21 (GSW)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (GSW)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's game is the first of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors during the 2021-22 season. The team's play next at Golden State on Dec. 8.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the season series against the Warriors in 2020-21, 2-1.

• In three games against the Warriors last season, Damian Lillard averaged 29.3 points (43.5% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 90.5% FT), 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.00 steal. Lillard has averaged 28.9 points against Golden State for his career, which is his highest scoring average against any opponent.

• CJ McCollum played in two games against Golden State last season, posting averages of 28.0 points (47.7% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 72.7% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.50 steals.

• Robert Covington averaged 9.7 points (37.5% FG, 38.9% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.67 steals and 1.3 blocks in three games against the Warriors last season.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers in 2020-21, Stephen Curry averaged 41.0 points (50.6% FG, 40.5% 3-PT, 92.9% FT), 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.00 steal.

• Draymond Green played in three games against Portland last season, averaging 2.0 points (20.0% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Damian Lillard and Golden State forward Draymond Green were teammates on the 2021 US Men's national team that won the gold medal in Tokyo.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell and Golden State center Kevon Looney were teammates at UCLA during the 2014-15 season.

NEWS AND NOTES

LEADING THE WAY: The Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as the 15th head coach in franchise history on June 27, 2021. Billups is making his debut as a head coach in the 2021-22 season. He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, helping lead the team to a 47-25 record and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

THE BOSNIAN BEAST: Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in the first quarter at Sacramento on Nov. 24, logging 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period. He was the first Portland player with a double-double in the first quarter since LaMar- cus Aldridge did so on Feb. 1, 2014. Nurkic finished the game with a season-high 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and five assists.

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell had 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals at Sacra- mento on Nov. 24, marking his sixth game this season with 20-plus points. Powell is one of three players in the NBA that is averaging at least 16.0 points while shooting better than 48.0% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Valanciunas).

DAME DROPPING 20: Damian Lillard scored 32 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 15-16 FT) to go with six rebounds and 10 assists at Sacramento on Nov. 24. It was his ninth straight game with 20-plus points and his 14th game with 20-plus points this season, good for the seventh-most in the NBA.

LITTLE'S LAST THREE: Nassir Little scored a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block at Sacramento on Nov. 24. He has scored in double figures in three straight games, matching the longest streak of his career. Little has averaged 13.3 points (65.4% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 66.7% FT) and 4.0 rebounds in that span.

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Damian Lillard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 15-21. Lillard averaged 28.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.00 steal and 1.67 blocks while leading Portland to home wins over Toronto, Chicago and Philadelphia.

CRASHING THE GLASS: Among NBA reserves, Cody Zeller ranks fourth in the league in offensive rebounds (32) while Larry Nance Jr. (30) is sixth and Nassir Little (26) is tied for 11th.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is third in the NBA in three-pointers made (63) and eighth in three-pointers attempted (159). He has made at least four shots from deep in 11 out of 19 games so far this season.

BEAST ON THE BOARDS: Jusuf Nurkic matched his season high with 17 rebounds at Sacramento on Nov. 24. He has led the Trail Blazers in rebounds in 16 games so far this season. Nurkic ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounds (11.1).

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #19 - Sacramento 125, Portland 121 — November 24, 2021, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

The Kings edged out the Trail Blazers in Sacramento, 125-121, in a game that featured 11 ties, 10 lead change, six technical fouls and two ejections ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 15-16 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double by the time the first quarter ended, recording 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period ... Nurkic finished with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell added 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes ... Nassir Little led Portland's bench with a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... The Kings were led by Buddy Hield, who recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

Game #18 - Portland 119, Denver 100 — November 23, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers scored 28 fast break points to Denver's two fast break points, outrunning the Nuggets to earn a 119-100 victory at Moda Center ... It was Portland's ninth straight home win ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 32 points (13-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 1-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Damian Lillard added 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Norman Powell had 15 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block ... Robert Covington logged nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers reserves with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists ... Nassir Little chipped in 13 points and five rebounds off the bench ... Jeff Green led Denver with a season-high 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Game #17 - Portland 118, Philadelphia 111 — November 20, 2021, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers earned their eighth straight win at Moda Center with a 118-111 victory over Philadelphia ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season- high 39 points (10-21 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 14-14 FT) to go with seven assists and three blocks ... Lillard scored 12 points in the first quarter and 13 in the final frame ... CJ McCollum added 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3-PT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and one block ... Norman Powell scored 17 points, including nine in the third quarter ... Nassir Little had 11 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench ... Tobias Harris had 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists ... Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and nine assists with 15 of his points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT) coming in the fourth quarter.

Game #16 - Portland 112, Chicago 107 — November 17, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Bulls led by as many as 20 points, but the Trail Blazers outscored Chicago in the second half, 64-44, to earn a 112-107 victory at Moda Center ... It was the seventh straight home win for Portland ... The Trail Blazers were led by Damian Lillard, who finished with 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block ... With his third free throw, Lillard passed Clyde Drexler for the most free throws made in franchise history ... Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting (2-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal ... Larry Nance scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block ... Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points (11-20 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block.

Game #15 - Portland 118, Toronto 113 — November 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland won its sixth straight game at Moda Center and fourth consecutive game against the Raptors with a 118-113 victory ... CJ McCollum scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks to lead the Trail Blazers ... Damian Lillard added 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had a season-high 15 points off the bench on perfect 7-of-7 shooting (1-1 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists and a season-high three blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had five points and 14 rebounds in 18 minutes ... OG Anunoby had 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead Toronto ... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 40 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

Neither team has yet to release their injury report for Friday’s contest.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT Sports Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.