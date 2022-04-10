Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (27-54) vs. Utah Jazz (48-33)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (27-54) VS. UTAH JAZZ (48-33)

Sunday, April 10 • 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 109-89

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 65-33

UTAH HOME: Jazz lead, 76-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 105-98, 5/12/21 (Utah)

LAST UTAH WIN: 123-85, 3/9/22 (Utah)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Utah)

SERIES NOTES

• Sunday's game marks the final of four matchups between Utah and Portland this season and the second at Moda Center. Utah holds a 3-0 lead in the season series. The game also marks the end of the regular season for the Trail Blazers.

• LAST MEETING: Portland fell to Utah 123-85 in Utah behind a 27-point effort from Bojan Bogdanovic. Trendon Watford led the Trail Blazers with 22 points and three boards off the bench while CJ Elleby led starters with 10 points.

• Keep an eye on the perimeter, both teams rank in the Top 10 in the NBA in percentage of points coming from beyond the arc, Utah ranks second with 38.6% of their points coming via the three-pointer while Portland ranks 10th with 35.9%.

• The Jazz record 14.8 second chance points per game, the fourth best mark in the league, the Trail Blazers average 13.7, 10th best.

• Portland tallies 16.6 points off turnovers per game, ninth-most in the league, while averaging 8.0 steals per game, eighth-most in the league. Utah averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

• The Jazz average 35.4 defensive rebounds per game, fifth-most in the league, while the Trail Blazers average 32.5

• Utah enters the final game of the regular season with a 19-21 road record while Portland holds a 17-23 home record.

• In his last five games against the Jazz, Kris Dunn has averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals.

• Drew Eubanks has averaged 5.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in his last five games against Utah.

• Ben McLemore is averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in his last five games against the Jazz, he has only appeared in one matchup this season.

• In his last five games against the Trail Blazers, Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, scoring in double-figures in all five games.

• Rudy Gobert has recorded double-doubles in four of his last five games against Portland, averaging 17.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in those games.

• Donovan Mitchell has scored 30-plus points in two of his last five outings against the Trail Blazers, averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.80 steals in those five games.

NEWS AND NOTES

DIDI RETURNS: Didi Louzada returned to his old stomping grounds of New Orleans on April 7 and set career highs with 11 points and three three-pointers. He finished with one rebounds, one assist and one steal as welll.

KEON JOHNSON CAREER HIGH: Keon Johnson recorded the first 20-point game of his career at San Antonio on April 1, shooting 8-of-15 from the field (4-6 3-PT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes. Johnson has started nine consecutive games for Portland, dating back to March 25, scoring in double-figures in six of those games while averaging 12.9 points on 40% shooting (38.5% 3-PT), 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.00 steals and 0.60 blocks. He set a career-high with eight assists at New Orleans on April 7.

STEALING THEIR THUNDER: Portland recorded 17 steals vs. Oklahoma City in an OT loss on March 28, a season-high for the Trail Blazers and the most in a single-game for the franchise since December 9, 2000 vs. Detroit.

BRANDON'S WILL: Brandon Williams scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 4-6 FT) with four rebounds, 12 assists and four steals in vs. Oklahoma City on March 28, joining Stephen Curry as the only rookies in NBA history to record at least 10 assists and four steals while making at least five three-pointers in a single game. He also joined Damian Lillard as the only Portland rookie in the draft lottery era to record 25 points and 10 assists in a single game. Williams ranked sixth in scoring (15.4 ppg), tied for sixth in assists (4.1 apg) and fourth in steals (1.3 spg) among all rookies for the month of March.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #81 - Dallas 128, Portland 78 — April 8, 2022, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Portland dropped the second game of a road back-to-back to Dallas 128-78 ... Drew Eubanks led the Trail Blazers with 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal ... Keon Johnson tallied 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six assists and a steal ... Ben McLemore added 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-3 FT), three assists and three steals off the bench ... Brandon Williams added nine points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... CJ Elleby grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists and scored four points with two steals and a block ... Greg Brown III scored three points (1-2 3-PT) and grabbed four boards before leaving due to injury ... Reggie Perry contributed nine points, two rebounds and a steal off the bench ... Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block ... Dwight Powell added 18 points.

Game #80 - New Orleans 127, Portland 94 — April 7, 2022, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Trail Blazers lost to the Pelicans 127-94 at the Smoothie King Center ... Drew Eubanks led Portland with 20 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby recorded a career-high 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds ... Reggie Perry added 15 points, three boards, four steals, two blocks and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench ... Didi Louzada scored a career-high 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with one rebound, one assist and one steal ... Keon Johnson dished eight assists with six points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT), one rebound and one steal ... Ben McLemore added nine points off the bench (3-7 FG, 3-7 3-PT) with three rebounds and one assist ... CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 0-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals while six Pelicans scored in double-figures.

Game #79 - Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94 — April 5, 2022, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland fell to Oklahoma City 98-94 after a rough fourth quarter saw them outscored 31-12 ... Keon Johnson led the scoring effort for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, a career-high seven assists, two blocks and one steal ... Greg Brown III set a career-high with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Drew Eubanks tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four boards, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes ... Kris Dunn scored seven points and led Portland with eight rebounds and eight assists, plus one steal ... Ben McLemore added 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist ... CJ Elleby contributed six points, five rebounds, two assists and a block ... Jaylen Hoard led the Thunder with 24 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Game #78 - San Antonio 113, Portland 92 — April 3, 2022, AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Portland dropped the second of two weekend games in San Antonio, 113-92 ... Keon Johnson led the Trail Blazers starting unit with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists and one block ... Drew Eubanks tallied a double-double with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Greg Brown III scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with two boards, one assist and one steal ... Ben McLemore added 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench ... CJ Elleby added eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 0-2 FT), four boards, one assist and one block ... Brandon Williams dished seven assists and scored five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3-PT) with three rebounds, one steal and one block ... Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 28 points, two boards, two assists and one block.

Game #77 - San Antonio 130, Portland 111 — April 1, 2022, AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

The Trail Blazers fell to the Spurs in the first of consecutive games at AT&T Center, 130-111 ... Eight players scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers, led by Keon Johnson with a season-high 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Brandon Williams added 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Greg Brown III started his second straight game, totaling 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Drew Eubanks scored in double figures for the 12th straight contest, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal ... The Spurs assisted on 34 of their 46 field goals ... Devin Vassell led eight Spurs players in double figures, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists ... Zach Collins had 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks off the bench.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Greg Brown III (left ankle; sprain) is probable; Keljin Blevins (non-COVID illness), CJ Elleby (non-COVID illness) and Drew Eubanks (right wrist; sprain) are questionable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Kris Dunn (right ankle; sprain), Josh Hart (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Trendon Watford (left knee; bone contusion) and Justise Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for Sunday's game against Utah.

For the Jazz, Udoka Azubuike (right ankle; surgery) and Trent Forrest (left midfoot; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

In alignment with the recent announcement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the Rose Quarter will remove the mask mandate for all events and venues beginning on Saturday, March 12. The Oregon Health Authority still recommends masking for people at higher risk from COVID-19, including unvaccinated people and immunocompromised people. Masks are encouraged while on the Rose Quarter campus and attending events.

In alignment with the lifting of the mask mandate on March 12, the Rose Quarter will also remove mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements as a condition of entry into our venues. While vaccines do not prevent individuals from contracting COVID, they are proven to be effective in greatly reducing the risk of severe illness, speeding up recovery and reducing downtime.

The Rose Quarter strongly recommends our guests be vaccinated, stay up to date on boosters and evaluate their own health situation prior to attending an event on campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.