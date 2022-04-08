Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (27-53) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-30)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (27-53) AT DALLAS MAVERICKS (50-30)

Friday, April 8 • 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) • American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-78

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 54-28

DALLAS HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 50-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-119, 3/19/21 (Por.)

LAST DALLAS WIN: 132-112, 1/26/22 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Dal.)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's game marks the final of three matchups between Portland and Dallas this season and the only game in Texas, the Mavericks have won the previous two matchups this season.

• LAST MEETING: Portland fell to Dallas 132-112 at Moda Center on January 26, depsite 23 points and seven assists from Anfernee Simons and 18 points, eight rebounds from Jusuf Nurkic. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 22 points and five boards while Luka Doncic added 15 points and 15 assists. Jalen Brunson contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds.

• Both teams rank in the Top 10 in the league in 3PA, Portland ranks 10th with 36.9 per game while Dallas ranks eighth with 37.3. The Trail Blazers hold a slight edge in shooting percentage from beyond the arc, 34.8% compared to 34.6% for the Mavs.

• Portland ranks ninth in the league with 16.6 poits off turnovers per game, while Dallas ranks 26th with 14.7 but holds opponents to 14.4, second best in the league.

• Friday's game marks the second leg of the final back-to-back of the season for the Trail Blazers, who are 6-8 on the year in second legs, but just 1-4 on the road in those games.

• Both teams score 36% percent of their points via the three-pointer, ranking in the top half of the league.

• In his last five games against Dallas, Ben McLemore has averaged 9.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes.

• Drew Eubanks has scored in double-figures in his last two games against the Mavericks, this will mark his fourth time facing off against Dallas this season after playing them three times this fall while with the Spurs.

• In his last five games against Dallas, Kris Dunn has averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds, scoring in double-figures twice, including his career-best 32 points on January 5, 2018.

• Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double in his last game vs. Portland with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, he is averaging 31.8 points, 9.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds in his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

• Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 23.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in his last five games against Portland, scoring 20-plus points in four of those games. Friday's game will be the first time Dinwiddie faces the Trail Blazers as a member of the Mavericks.

NEWS AND NOTES

DIDI RETURNS: Didi Louzada returned to his old stomping grounds of New Orleans on April 7 and set career highs with 11 points and three three-pointers. He finished with one rebounds, one assist and one steal as welll.

KEON JOHNSON CAREER HIGH: Keon Johnson recorded the first 20-point game of his career at San Antonio on April 1, shooting 8-of-15 from the field (4-6 3-PT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes. Johnson has started eight consecutive games for Portland, dating back to March 25, scoring in double-figures in six of those games while averaging 13.9 points on 43.4% shooting (43.5% 3-PT), 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.10 steals and 0.80 blocks. He set a career-high with eight assists at New Orleans on April 7.

BOUNCING BROWN: Greg Brown III set a career-high with 17 points and six FGM on April 5 at OKC. The rookie out of Texas set a career-high with four three-pointers on April 3 at San Antonio. Over his last 10 games, he is averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.90 steals.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Drew Eubanks scored 10+ points on 50% or better shooting in 11 straight games from March 14-30. The longest streak in Trail Blazers history belongs to Rasheed Wallace at 14 games. Eubanks has scored in double figures in 14 straight games, marking the longest streak of his career.

STEALING THEIR THUNDER: Portland recorded 17 steals vs. Oklahoma City in an OT loss on March 28, a season-high for the Trail Blazers and the most in a single-game for the franchise since December 9, 2000 vs. Detroit.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #80 - New Orleans 127, Portland 94 — April 7, 2022, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Trail Blazers lost to the Pelicans 127-94 at the Smoothie King Center ... Drew Eubanks led Portland with 20 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby recorded a career-high 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds ... Reggie Perry added 15 points, three boards, four steals, two blocks and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench ... Didi Louzada scored a career-high 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with one rebound, one assist and one steal ... Keon Johnson dished eight assists with six points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT), one rebound and one steal ... Ben McLemore added nine points off the bench (3-7 FG, 3-7 3-PT) with three rebounds and one assist ... CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 0-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals while six Pelicans scored in double-figures.

Game #79 - Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94 — April 5, 2022, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland fell to Oklahoma City 98-94 after a rough fourth quarter saw them outscored 31-12 ... Keon Johnson led the scoring effort for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, a career-high seven assists, two blocks and one steal ... Greg Brown III set a career-high with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Drew Eubanks tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four boards, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes ... Kris Dunn scored seven points and led Portland with eight rebounds and eight assists, plus one steal ... Ben McLemore added 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist ... CJ Elleby contributed six points, five rebounds, two assists and a block ... Jaylen Hoard led the Thunder with 24 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Game #78 - San Antonio 113, Portland 92 — April 3, 2022, AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Portland dropped the second of two weekend games in San Antonio, 113-92 ... Keon Johnson led the Trail Blazers starting unit with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists and one block ... Drew Eubanks tallied a double-double with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Greg Brown III scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with two boards, one assist and one steal ... Ben McLemore added 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench ... CJ Elleby added eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 0-2 FT), four boards, one assist and one block ... Brandon Williams dished seven assists and scored five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3-PT) with three rebounds, one steal and one block ... Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 28 points, two boards, two assists and one block.

Game #77 - San Antonio 130, Portland 111 — April 1, 2022, AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

The Trail Blazers fell to the Spurs in the first of consecutive games at AT&T Center, 130-111 ... Eight players scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers, led by Keon Johnson with a season-high 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Brandon Williams added 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Greg Brown III started his second straight game, totaling 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Drew Eubanks scored in double figures for the 12th straight contest, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal ... The Spurs assisted on 34 of their 46 field goals ... Devin Vassell led eight Spurs players in double figures, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists ... Zach Collins had 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks off the bench.

Game #76 - New Orleans 117, Portland 107 — March 30, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to New Orleans 117-107 in an emotional night with the return of CJ McCollum to Moda Center ... Drew Eubanks led the Trail Blazers with 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 3-PT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Brandon Williams dropped a double-double for the second consecutive game, scoring 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3-PT) and dishing 10 assists ... Ben McLemore dropped 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 3-3 FT) off the bench ... Reggie Perry appeared in his first game since signing back with Portland, scoring a career-high 15 points and grabbing six boards ... Didi Louzada returned from injury and scored five points with two rebounds ... Greg Brown III made his first career start and scored nine points with three rebounds, three assists and a block ... CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Kris Dunn (right ankle; sprain), Josh Hart (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Trendon Watford (left knee; bone contusion) and Justise Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for Friday’s game at Dallas.

For the Mavericks, Maxi Kleber (right ankle; soreness) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (Illness; non-COVID) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot; surgery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.