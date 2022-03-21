Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (26-44) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-52)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-44) AT DETROIT PISTONS (19-52)

Monday, March 21 • 4:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Little Caesars Arena

Detroit. Michigan

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 67-55

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 42-19

DETROIT HOME: Pistons lead, 36-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 110-92, 11/30/21 (Por.)

LAST DETROIT WIN: 99-90, 3/30/19 (Det.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's meeting is the second and final meeting between Portland and Detroit this season and the lone meeting in the Motor City.

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated Detroit 110-92 at Moda Center in November behind a 28-point night from CJ McCollum. Anfernee Simons added 12 points, six boards and five assists while Jusuf Nurkic tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Rookie Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds.

• Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Blazers after falling to the Pacers on Sunday, they are 5-7 on the year in second legs but 0-4 on the road.

• Both teams rank in the Top 10 in limiting opponents' second-chance points, Portland ranks second with 12.0 points per game while Detroit ranks seventh with 12.6.

• The Pistons tally an assist on 89.3% of their three-pointers, the second-highest rate in the NBA, while the Trail Blazers create their own shot on nearly a quarter of their threes, ranking fourth with 22.4 of their three-pointers unassisted.

• Detroit enters the game 4-23 vs. the Western Conference while Portland enters 15-14 vs. the Eastern Conference.

• Ben McLemore is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.40 steals and 1.2 assists in his last five games against Detroit. He scored 17 points with two boards, an assist and a steal off the bench in the November matchup.

• In his last five games against the Pistons, Josh Hart has averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists, scoring in double-figures in four of those games.

• Kris Dunn has averaged 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.60 steals in his last five games against Detroit.

• Monday's matchup will mark the third time Marvin Bagley III has faced off against the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 8.0 points and six rebounds in two previous games as a member of the Kings.

• In his last five games against Portland, Jerami Grant has averaged 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.20 blocks. He scored 14 points with three rebounds, three assists and one block in the November matchup.

• Kelly Olynk has averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.20 steals in his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

NEWS AND NOTES

DUNN-D: Kris Dunn scored 11 points with a team-high nine assists and three steals at Indiana on March 20. Dunn has made a splash since joining the team, leading the squad in steals in all four games and in assists twice while averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.50 steals.

HOME IS WHERE THE HART IS: Josh Hart is averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists since joining Portland, up from 13.4 points and 4.1 assists prior to being traded. In 13 games, Hart has led the Blazers in points and assists five times, steals and minutes four times and rebounds and blocks once.

BRAND ON POINT: Brandon Williams scored 24 points at Brooklyn on March 18 on 10-of-19 shooting (3-of-7 from three), with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes of action. He joined Duane Washington Jr. (Ind.) at the only rookies NOT selected in the first round of the draft to record four games of 20-plus points this season. Since rejoining the team in February, Williams is averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.90 steals in 28.4 minutes.

WATCH OUT FOR WATFORD: Trendon Watford scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games between March 2-16, making him the first Trail Blazers rookie since Damian Lillard to do so. He also joins Cade Cunningham (1st overall pick) and Jalen Green (2nd overall pick) as the only rookies this season to score 20+ points in three consecutive games - March 9-14. The undrafted rookie has set career highs in the month of March in points (27), rebounds (14), assists (6), blocks (4), steals (2), FGM (11) and 3PM (2).

PROVING HE BELONGS: Brandon Williams has scored in double-figures in ten of 11 games since rejoining the team in late February and his two streaks of five games with double-digit points are the longest by any undrafted rookie . He's scored 20-plus in four games and his 13.9 scoring average also leads all undrafted rookies this season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #70 - Indiana 129, Portland 98 — March 20, 2022, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Portland dropped a Sunday afternoon showdown with Indiana, 129-98 despite six Trail Blazers scoring in double-figures ... Josh Hart scored a game-high 26 points (11-13 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) with three rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Trendon Watford scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) with eight boards, three assists, two steals and one block ... Drew Eubanks dropped 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with eight rebounds and a steal ... Brandon Williams tallied 10 points and dished two assists ... Ben McLemore added 11 points, one rebound, one steal and one block off the bench ... Kris Dunn dished a team-high nine assists with 11 points, three steals and one rebound ... CJ Elleby scored two points and grabbed five rebounds ... Oshae Brissett led the Pacers with 24 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Jalen Smith and Chris Duarte each added 17 points off the bench.

Game #69 - Brooklyn 128, Portland 123 — March 18, 2022, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Portland fell to Brooklyn 128-123 at Barclays Center ... Josh Hart led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-5 FT), five boards, seven assists and a steal in 40 minutes of action ... Brandon Williams dropped 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-3 FT) with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes ... Justise Winslow did a bit of everything, scoring 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 0-5 FT) with five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 28 minutes ... Drew Eubanks grabbed six rebounds along with 18 points and three assists ... Trendon Watford scored eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Ben McLemore added 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal off the bench ... Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points, six boards, six assists and a block.

Game #68 - New York 128, Portland 98 — March 16, 2022, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

The Trail Blazers lost to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden 128-98 ... Josh Hart led Portland with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists ... Brandon Williams added 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), two boards, two assists and two blocks ... Trendon Watford scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds and five assists, his seventh straight game scoring in double-figures ... Drew Eubanks added 10 points (5-8 FG) with nine rebounds and five assists ... Justise Winslow returned from a brief injury absence and tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3-PT), seven rebounds and two assists ... Kris Dunn dropped 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT), seven assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench ... RJ Barrett led New York with 31 points, four boards and five assists ... Julius Randle added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Game #67 - Atlanta 122, Portland 113 — March 14, 2022, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Portland fell to Atlanta 122-113 at State Farm Arena despite a 67-58 halftime lead ... Josh Hart once again brought early energy and scoring to the Trail Blazers starting unit, scoring 25 first half points and finishing the game with 31 (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-7 FT), plus seven rebounds and four assists ... Trendon Watford dropped 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists ... Drew Eubanks tallied a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal ... Brandon Williams scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-5 FT) with three boards, six assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby grabbed 13 rebounds with six points and five assists ... Trae Young led the Hawks with 46 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal ... De'Andre Hunter added 20 points with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Game #66 - Portland 127, Washington 118 — March 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with a 127-118 defeat of the Washington Wizards ... Josh Hart became the third Blazer this season to score 40-plus points, recording a career-high 44 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT) with eight boards, six assists and four steals ... Drew Eubanks dropped a double-double with a career-high 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 12 boards, three assists and one block ... Trendon Watford joined the career-high party, setting his own with 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-5 FT) along with six boards, three assists and two steals ... Brandon Williams scored 10 points with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led Washington with 26 points, four boards and five assists ... Kyle Kuzma added 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers, playing the second game of a back-to-back, have yet to release an injury report for Monday’s game at Detroit

For the Pistons, Killian Hayes (head; post-traumatic headache) is probable; Cory Joseph (rest) and Kelly Olynyk (left ankle; soreness) are questionable; Hamidou Diallo (left finger; avulsion fracture), Jerami Grant (right knee; inflammation), Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine; spasm) and Chris Smith (left knee; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.