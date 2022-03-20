Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-47)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-43) AT INDIANA PACERS (24-47)

Sunday, March 20 • 12:30 p.m. (Pacific) • Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Indiana

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 59-36

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-11

INDIANA HOME: Pacers lead, 25-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 110-106, 11/5/21 (Por.)

LAST INDIANA WIN: 111-87, 1/14/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Sunday's meeting is the second and final matchup between Portland and Indiana this season and the lone meeting at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Trail Blazers lead the season series 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated Indiana 110-106 at Moda Center. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 27 points and six assists while Norman Powell added 25 and Anfernee Simons dropped 16 points off the bench. Four Pacers starters scored 12-plus points, led by T.J. McConnell's 19. Jrue Holiday added 12 off the bench.

• Keep an eye on the battle down low, Indiana ranks sixth in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game while Portland holds opponents to 9.3 offensive boards per game, best in the league.

• Since January 1, Trail Blazers have held opponents to 45.5 points in the paint per game, the eighth-best mark in the NBA while the Pacers average 49.9 points in the paint per game, eighth-best in the league.

• Portland ranks eighth in the NBA with 13.1 3PM per game while Indiana holds opponents to 11.6 3PM per game, sixth best.

• The Trail Blazers have tallied at least 25 assists (26.7 APG) in all three games on their current road trip while shooting 48% from the field for 111.3 points per game.

• Sunday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Blazers, they are 3-9 on the year in first legs, including 0-5 on the road.

• On Jan. 24, Josh Hart recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Pacers as a member of the Pelicans.

• Ben McLemore is averaging 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.40 steals in his last five games against Indiana; he did not play in the November matchup.

• Sunday's game will mark Buddy Hield's fourth time taking on the Trail Blazers this season, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three matchups as a member of the Kings before being traded to Indiana at the trade deadline.

• Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.60 steals in his last five games against Portland.

NEWS AND NOTES

BRAND ON POINT: Brandon Williams scored 24 points at Brooklyn on March 18 on 10-of-19 shooting (3-of-7 from three), with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes of action. He joined Duane Washington Jr. (Ind.) at the only rookies NOT selected in the first round of the draft to record four games of 20-plus points this season. Since rejoining the team in February, Williams is averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.00 steals in 28.7 minutes.

WATCH OUT FOR WATFORD: Trendon Watford has scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games between March 2-16, making him the first Trail Blazers rookie since Damian Lillard to do so. He also joins Cade Cunningham (1st overall pick) and Jalen Green (2nd overall pick) as the only rookies this season to score 20+ points in three consecutive games - March 9-14. The undrafted rookie has set career highs in the month of March in points (27), rebounds (14), assists (6), blocks (4), steals (2), FGM (11) and 3PM (2).

PROVING HE BELONGS: Brandon Williams has scored in double-figures in nine of ten games since rejoining the team in late February and his streak of five games with double-digit points is the longest by any undrafted rookie. He's scored 20-plus in four games and his 14.3 scoring average also leads all undrafted rookies this season.

WONDERFUL WATFORD: Trendon Watford continued his breakout month of March in Atlanta on March 14. The rookie forward scored 22 points with nine rebounds and four blocks, becoming the fourth rookie in team history to register that stat line (Mychal Thompson, 5x; Sam Bowie, 1x; LaMarcus Aldridge 1x).

JOSH NEEDS A NICKNAME: Josh Hart, still searching for a nickname of his own, lit up the box score once again on March 14 at Atlanta. He scored 25 points in the first half en route to 31 on the night, becoming the 10th Blazer since 1999 to record back-to-back 30-point games. He finished with 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists. He has combined for 75 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over his last two games.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #69 - Brooklyn 128, Portland 123 — March 18, 2022, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Portland fell to Brooklyn 128-123 at Barclays Center ... Josh Hart led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-5 FT), five boards, seven assists and a steal in 40 minutes of action ... Brandon Williams dropped 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-3 FT) with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes ... Justise Winslow did a bit of everything, scoring 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 0-5 FT) with five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 28 minutes ... Drew Eubanks grabbed six rebounds along with 18 points and three assists ... Trendon Watford scored eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Ben McLemore added 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal off the bench ... Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points, six boards, six assists and a block.

Game #68 - New York 128, Portland 98 — March 16, 2022, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

The Trail Blazers lost to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden 128-98 ... Josh Hart led Portland with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists ... Brandon Williams added 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), two boards, two assists and two blocks ... Trendon Watford scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds and five assists, his seventh straight game scoring in double-figures ... Drew Eubanks added 10 points (5-8 FG) with nine rebounds and five assists ... Justise Winslow returned from a brief injury absence and tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3-PT), seven rebounds and two assists ... Kris Dunn dropped 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT), seven assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench ... RJ Barrett led New York with 31 points, four boards and five assists ... Julius Randle added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Game #67 - Atlanta 122, Portland 113 — March 14, 2022, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Portland fell to Atlanta 122-113 at State Farm Arena despite a 67-58 halftime lead ... Josh Hart once again brought early energy and scoring to the Trail Blazers starting unit, scoring 25 first half points and finishing the game with 31 (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-7 FT), plus seven rebounds and four assists ... Trendon Watford dropped 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists ... Drew Eubanks tallied a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal ... Brandon Williams scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-5 FT) with three boards, six assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby grabbed 13 rebounds with six points and five assists ... Trae Young led the Hawks with 46 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal ... De'Andre Hunter added 20 points with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Game #66 - Portland 127, Washington 118 — March 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with a 127-118 defeat of the Washington Wizards ... Josh Hart became the third Blazer this season to score 40-plus points, recording a career-high 44 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT) with eight boards, six assists and four steals ... Drew Eubanks dropped a double-double with a career-high 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 12 boards, three assists and one block ... Trendon Watford joined the career-high party, setting his own with 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-5 FT) along with six boards, three assists and two steals ... Brandon Williams scored 10 points with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led Washington with 26 points, four boards and five assists ... Kyle Kuzma added 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Game #65 - Utah 123, Portland 85 — March 9, 2022, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Portland fell behind early after a 33-15 first quarter and was not able to battle back, falling to Utah 123-85 in Salt Lake City ... Trendon Watford had a career night, scoring a career-high 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 9-9 FT) with three rebounds and a block off the bench ... Keon Johnson added 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3-PT) with five assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contribued 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Williams scored nine points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT) with six rebounds and an assist ... Josh Hart added five points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT) with six rebounds, three assists and a steal ... Drew Eubanks grabbed seven boards and a steal to go with four points (2-7 FG) ... Keljin Blevins dropped seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one board and three assists ... Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points and four boards while Donovan Mitchell added 16.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for Sunday’s game at Indiana.

For the Pacers, Goga Bitadze (right foot; sore), Chris Duarte (left big toe; sore) and Jalen Smith (head; contusion) are questionable; Isaiah Jackson (concussion), T.J. McConnell (right wrist; ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio (left knee; ACL tear), Myles Turner (left foot; stress reaction) and T.J. Warren (left navicular; fracture) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.