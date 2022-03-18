Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) vs. Brooklyn Nets (36-34)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-42) AT BROOKLYN NETS (36-34)

Friday, March 18 • 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) • Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 67-26

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-9

BROOKLYN HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 29-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 114-108, 1/10/22 (Por.)

LAST BROOKLYN WIN: 116-112, 3/23/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's meeting is the second and final matchup between Portland and Brooklyn this season and the lone game at Barclays Center. The Trail Blazers defeated the Knicks 114-108 at Moda Center in January.

• LAST MEETING: Portland beat Brooklyn 114-108 with all five Trail Blazers starters scoring 13-plus points and three dropping 20-plus. Anfernee Simons led the way with 23 points, 11 assists and six rebounds while Ben McLemore dropped 20 points. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 28 points while Kyrie Irving chipped in 22.

• The Trail Blazers hold opponents to 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, best in the NBA, while the Nets rank 14th in the league averaging 10.3 offensive rebounds per game.

• Portland ranks eighth in the NBA with 13.1 three-pointers per game, shooting 35% on 37.3 attempts while Brooklyn ranks seventh in holding opponents to a 34.1% from beyond the arc on 36 attempts per game.

• Josh Hart scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and three steals vs. Brooklyn on Jan. 15 as a member of the Pelicans. In his last five games against Brooklyn, he is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.80 steals.

• Ben McLemore is averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.80 steals in his last five games against the Nets, scoring in double-figures in his last three outings.

• In his last five games against Brooklyn, Justise Winslow is averaging 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.80 steals and 0.60 blocks. Friday's game will mark the third time Winslow has faced off against the Nets this season; On Dec. 27, he scored four points, grabbed nine boards and dished two assists. On Jan. 1, he tallied 11 points, seven boards, two assists and two blocks as a member of the Clippers.

• Kevin Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.80 blocks and 1.20 steals in his last five games against Portland.

• In his last five games against the Trail Blazers, Goran Dragic has averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.60 steals.

• Andre Drummond is averaging 10.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his last five outtings against Portland.

NEWS AND NOTES

WATCH OUT FOR WATFORD: Trendon Watford has scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games between March 2-16, making him the first Trail Blazers rookie since Damian Lillard to do so. He also joins Cade Cunningham (1st overall pick) and Jalen Green (2nd overall pick) as the only rookies this season to score 20+ points in three consecutive games - March 9-14. The undrafted rookie has set career highs in the month of March in points (27), rebounds (14), assists (6), blocks (4), steals (2), FGM (11) and 3PM (2).

PROVING HE BELONGS: Brandon Williams has scored in double-figures in eight of nine games since rejoining the team in late February and his streak of five games with double-digit points is the longest by any undrafted rookie . He's scored 20-plus in three games and his 13.4 scoring average also leads all undrafted rookies this season.

WONDERFUL WATFORD: Trendon Watford continued his breakout month of March in Atlanta on March 14. The rookie forward scored 22 points with nine rebounds and four blocks, becoming the fourth rookie in team history to register that stat line (Mychal Thompson, 5x; Sam Bowie, 1x, Lamarcus Aldridge 1x).

JOSH NEEDS A NICKNAME: Josh Hart, still searching for a nickname of his own, lit up the box score once again on March 14 at Atlanta. He scored 25 points in the first half en route to 31 on the night, becoming the 10th Blazer since 1999 to record back-to-back 30-point games. He finished with 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists. He has combined for 75 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over his last two games.

FROM TROUTDALE: Drew Eubanks recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds at Atlanta on March 14, marking his fourth double-double of the season and third with Portland. Eubanks has averaged 10.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in eight games for the Trail Blazers.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #68 - New York 128, Portland 98 — March 16, 2022, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

The Trail Blazers lost to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden 128-98 ... Josh Hart led Portland with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists ... Brandon Williams added 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), two boards, two assists and two blocks ... Trendon Watford scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds and five assists, his seventh straight game scoring in double-figures ... Drew Eubanks added 10 points (5-8 FG) with nine rebounds and five assists ... Justise Winslow returned from a brief injury absence and tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3-PT), seven rebounds and two assists ... Kris Dunn dropped 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT), seven assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench ... RJ Barrett led New York with 31 points, four boards and five assists ... Julius Randle added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Game #67 - Atlanta 122, Portland 113 — March 14, 2022, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Portland fell to Atlanta 122-113 at State Farm Arena despite a 67-58 halftime lead ... Josh Hart once again brought early energy and scoring to the Trail Blazers starting unit, scoring 25 first half points and finishing the game with 31 (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-7 FT), plus seven rebounds and four assists ... Trendon Watford dropped 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists ... Drew Eubanks tallied a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal ... Brandon Williams scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-5 FT) with three boards, six assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby grabbed 13 rebounds with six points and five assists ... Trae Young led the Hawks with 46 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal ... De'Andre Hunter added 20 points with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Game #66 - Portland 127, Washington 118 — March 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with a 127-118 defeat of the Washington Wizards ... Josh Hart became the third Blazer this season to score 40-plus points, recording a career-high 44 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT) with eight boards, six assists and four steals ... Drew Eubanks dropped a double-double with a career-high 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 12 boards, three assists and one block ... Trendon Watford joined the career-high party, setting his own with 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-5 FT) along with six boards, three assists and two steals ... Brandon Williams scored 10 points with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led Washington with 26 points, four boards and five assists ... Kyle Kuzma added 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Game #65 - Utah 123, Portland 85 — March 9, 2022, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Portland fell behind early after a 33-15 first quarter and was not able to battle back, falling to Utah 123-85 in Salt Lake City ... Trendon Watford had a career-night, scoring a career-high 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 9-9 FT) with three rebounds and a block off the bench ... Keon Johnson added 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3-PT) with five assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contribued 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Williams scored nine points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT) with six rebounds and an assist ... Josh Hart added five points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT) with six rebounds, three assists and a steal ... Drew Eubanks grabbed seven boards and a steal to go with four points (2-7 FG) ... Keljin Blevins dropped seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one board and three assists ... Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points and four boards while Donovan Mitchell added 16.

Game #64 - Minnesota 124, Portland 81 — March 7, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Portland fell down early to Minnesota and could not bounce back, falling 124-81 in Minneapolis ... Undrafted rookie Brandon Williams continued his hot streak, setting new career highs with 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 11-16 FT) eight rebounds and four steals, he also added two assists and a block in a game-high 34 minutes ... Keon Johnson added 14 points (3-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 7-7 FT) off the bench along with seven boards, one assist and one steal ... Trendon Watford scored a career-high 11 points with seven rebounds, three assists and a block ... Keljin Blevins also set a career-high with 11 points, along with a rebound ... Josh Hart added six points with five rebounds, four assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contributed five points, three boards and a block ... Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 27 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal ... The Minnesota bench added 60 points.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis) and Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) are out for Friday’s game at Brooklyn.

For the Nets, Seth Curry (left ankle; soreness) is questionable; LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip; impingement), David Duke Jr. (G Leauge - two-way), Joe Harris (left ankle; surgery), Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.