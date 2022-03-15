Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) vs. New York Knicks (28-40)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-41) AT NEW YORK KNICKS (28-40)

Wednesday, March 16 • 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) • Madison Square Garden

New York, New York

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 69-49

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 45-14

NEW YORK HOME: Knicks lead, 35-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 112-103, 2/12/22 (Por.)

LAST NEW YORK WIN: 110-99, 2/6/21 (NYK)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's meeting is the second and final matchup between Portland and New York this season and the lone game at Madison Square Garden. The Trail Blazers defeated the Knicks 112-103 at Moda Center in February.

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated New York 112-103 on February 12 at Moda Center behind a 30-point effort from Anfernee Simons. Josh Hart also scored 23 points while Jusuf Nurkic added a 23-point, 20-rebound double-double. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points and 16 boards while Quentin Grimes added 20.

• Since January 1, the Trail Blazers rank 10th in the NBA with 7.8 steals per game while the Knicks rank 25th with 6.8.

• Both teams have limited second-chance opportunities in the new year. Since January 1, Portland ranks third in the NBA allowing just 11.8 second-chance points while New York ranks seventh, allowing 12.4.

• The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with a 29.1 offensive rebound % while Portland holds opponents to a 26.4 offensive rebound %, sixth best in the league.

• Both teams rank in the Top 10 in March in second-chance points, Portland ranks eighth with 14.7 per game while New York ranks 10th with 14.1 per game in the month.

• Wednesday's game will mark the fourth time this season that Josh Hart has squared off against the Knicks, he is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the previous three matchups.

• Ben McLemore has averaged 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his last five games against the Knicks.

• In his last five games against New York, Drew Eubanks has averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.00 blocks, 0.5 assists and 0.50 steals in 16.8 minutes. He scored eight points with one board and one steal on Jan. 10 as a member of the Spurs.

• Evan Fournier has averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in his last five games against Portland.

• Julius Randle has scored 20+ points in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers, averaging 22.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in those games while recording three double-doubles.

• In his last five games against Portland, Mitchell Robinson has averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.40 blocks.

NEWS AND NOTES

WONDERFUL WATFORD: Trendon Watford continued his breakout month of March in Atlanta on March 14. The rookie forward scored 22 points with nine rebounds and four blocks, becoming the fourth rookie in team history to register that stat line (Mychal Thompson, 5x; Sam Bowie, 1x, Lamarcus Aldridge 1x).

JOSH NEEDS A NICKNAME: Josh Hart, still searching for a nickname of his own, lit up the box score once again on March 14 at Atlanta. He scored 25 points in the first half en route to 31 on the night, becoming the 10th Blazer since 1999 to record back-to-back 30-point games. He finished with 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists. He has combined for 75 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over his last two games.

WATCH OUT FOR WATFORD: Trendon Watford has scored in double-figures in six consecutive games between March 2-14, making him the first Trail Blazers rookie since Damian Lillard to do so. He also joins Cade Cunningham (1st overall pick) and Jalen Green (2nd overall pick) as the only rookies this season to score 20+ points in three consecutive games - March 9-14.

FROM TROUTDALE: Drew Eubanks recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds at Atlanta on March 14, marking his fourth double-double of the season and third with Portland. Eubanks has averaged 10.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in eight games for the Trail Blazers.

HART ATTACK: On March 12 vs. Washington, Josh Hart became the first player in NBA history to record a single-game performance of 40-plus points, six-plus rebounds, assists and three-pointers and four-plus steals while shooting at least 70%. He finished the night with 44 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. It marked the third time this season a Trail Blazer recorded 40-plus points (Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons - both 43). His four steals set a new career-high and his 28 first half points were two shy of his previous full-game career-high.

CAREER NIGHT: Three Trail Blazers set career-highs in scoring vs. Washington on March 12. Josh Hart dropped 44, besting his previous high by 14 points. Trendon Watford scored 27, three days after setting a career-high with 22. Drew Eubanks scored 20 points, two more than his previous high, and added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #67 - Atlanta 122, Portland 113 — March 14, 2022, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Portland fell to Atlanta 122-113 at State Farm Arena despite a 67-58 halftime lead ... Josh Hart once again brought early energy and scoring to the Trail Blazers starting unit, scoring 25 first half points and finishing the game with 31 (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-7 FT), plus seven rebounds and four assists ... Trendon Watford dropped 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists ... Drew Eubanks tallied a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal ... Brandon Williams scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-5 FT) with three boards, six assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby grabbed 13 rebounds with six points and five assists ... Trae Young led the Hawks with 46 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal ... De'Andre Hunter added 20 points with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Game #66 - Portland 127, Washington 118 — March 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with a 127-118 defeat of the Washington Wizards ... Josh Hart became the third Blazer this season to score 40-plus points, recording a career-high 44 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT) with eight boards, six assists and four steals ... Drew Eubanks dropped a double-double with a career-high 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 12 boards, three assists and one block ... Trendon Watford joined the career-high party, setting his own with 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-5 FT) along with six boards, three assists and two steals ... Brandon Williams scored 10 points with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led Washington with 26 points, four boards and five assists ... Kyle Kuzma added 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Game #65 - Utah 123, Portland 85 — March 9, 2022, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Portland fell behind early after a 33-15 first quarter and was not able to battle back, falling to Utah 123-85 in Salt Lake City ... Trendon Watford had a career night, scoring a career-high 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 9-9 FT) with three rebounds and a block off the bench ... Keon Johnson added 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3-PT) with five assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contribued 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Williams scored nine points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT) with six rebounds and an assist ... Josh Hart added five points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT) with six rebounds, three assists and a steal ... Drew Eubanks grabbed seven boards and a steal to go with four points (2-7 FG) ... Keljin Blevins dropped seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one board and three assists ... Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points and four boards while Donovan Mitchell added 16.

Game #64 - Minnesota 124, Portland 81 — March 7, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Portland fell down early to Minnesota and could not bounce back, falling 124-81 in Minneapolis ... Undrafted rookie Brandon Williams continued his hot streak, setting new career highs with 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 11-16 FT) eight rebounds and four steals, he also added two assists and a block in a game-high 34 minutes ... Keon Johnson added 14 points (3-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 7-7 FT) off the bench along with seven boards, one assist and one steal ... Trendon Watford scored a career-high 11 points with seven rebounds, three assists and a block ... Keljin Blevins also set a career-high with 11 points, along with a rebound ... Josh Hart added six points with five rebounds, four assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contributed five points, three boards and a block ... Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 27 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal ... The Minnesota bench added 60 points.

Game #63 - Minnesota 135, Portland 121 — March 5, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Trail Blazers led the Timberwolves at halftime, 64-63, but could not recover from a 46-point third quarter by Minnesota, falling at Target Center, 135-121 ... Anfernee Simons led Portland with 38 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... It was the second-highest scoring game of Simons' career and his nine three-pointers matched his career high ... Brandon Williams scored a career-high 21 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) ... Trendon Watford recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 12 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with four assists and one block ... Keon Johnson matched his career-high in scoring with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) and had a career-best five assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 36 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Justise Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) is questionable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis) and Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) are out for Wednesday’s game at New York.

For the Knicks, Quentin Grimes (right patella; subluxation), Nerlens Noel (left foot; sore), Cam Reddish (right shoulder; AC injury), Derrick Rose (right ankle; surgery), Luka Samanic (G League - two-way) and Kemba Walker (not with team) are out for Wednesday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.