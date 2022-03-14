Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-34)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-40) AT ATLANTA HAWKS (33-34)

Monday, March 14 • 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) • State Farm Arena

Atlanta, Georgia

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 60-59

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 39-21

ATLANTA HOME: Hawks lead, 38-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 136-131, 1/3/22 (Por.)

LAST ATLANTA WIN: 123-114, 5/3/21 (Atl.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's meeting is the second and final matchup between Portland and Atlanta this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Hawks in January at Moda Center

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated Atlanta in a 136-131 thrilled on January 3. Anfernee Simons (43) and Trae Young (56) combined for 99 points but Simons and the Trail Blazers pulled out the victory. Three other Portland starters tallied 20-plus points and Ben McLemore added 10 off the bench.

• Portland ranks 10th in the NBA with 7.7 steals per game while Atlanta leads the NBA with the fewest turnovers, just 12.0 per game. Trail Blazers opponents this season are averaging 13.7 turnovers per game.

• Monday's matchup will be the second-leg of a back-to-back for the Hawks. On the season they are 5-7 in second-legs, including 1-1 when both games are in Atlanta.

• Portland ranks seventh in the league in FTA rate (0.256), while Atlanta ranks fourth in opponent FTA rate (0.216)

• Atlanta is 3-4 on the season vs. the Northwest Division while Portland is 5-4 vs. the Southeast Division.

• In his last five matchups against the Hawks, Ben McLemore has averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He set his single-game career-high for rebounds against the Hawks on November 30, 2019 with 13.

• Monday's game will mark just the fourth game against the Hawks in Josh Hart's career. In the previous three games, all in 2018, Hart averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

• Trae Young has recorded a double-double in each of his last five games against the Trail Blazers, averaging 32.6 points, 12.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds, scoring 20+ in every game and 35+ in two.

• In his last five games against Portland, Clint Capela has averaged 14.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, recording double-doubles in four of those games.

NEWS AND NOTES

HART ATTACK: On March 12 vs. Washington, Josh Hart became the first player in NBA history to record a single-game performance of 40-plus points, six-plus rebounds, assists and three-pointers and four-plus steals while shooting at least 70%. He finished the night with 44 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. It marked the third time this season a Trail Blazer recorded 40-plus points (Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons - both 43). His four steals set a new career-high and his 28 first half points were two shy of his previous full-game career-high.

CAREER NIGHT: Three Trail Blazers set career-highs in scoring vs. Washington on March 12. Josh Hart dropped 44, besting his previous high by 14 points. Trendon Watford scored 27, three days after setting a career-high with 22. Drew Eubanks scored 20 points, two more than his previous high, and added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

BALANCED HART: Josh Hart's career-high scoring night on March 12 vs, Washington was incredibly balanced and efficient, missing only six shots. He recorded 18 points in the paint and made six three-pointers for 18 points beyond the arc as well with his other eight points coming via the charity stripe.

HOT START: Portland scored 72 points in the first half en route to a 127-118 defeat of the Wizards on March 12, the team's second-most first half points on the season. The 72-54 halftime lead marked the 13th time this season the Trail Blazers have held a double-digit lead at the break, they are 13-0 in those games.

STEPPING UP: The Portland reserves scored 57 points on March 9 at Utah, a season-high for the unit. Portland's two leading scorers came off the bench, Trendon Watford led the way with a career-high 22 (6-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 9-9 FT) while Keon Johnson tied his career-high with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3-PT). Johnson's three made three-pointers and five assists tied his career-highs as well.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #66 - Portland 127, Washington 118 — March 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with a 127-118 defeat of the Washington Wizards ... Josh Hart became the third Blazer this season to score 40-plus points, recording a career-high 44 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT) with eight boards, six assists and four steals ... Drew Eubanks dropped a double-double with a career-high 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 12 boards, three assists and one block ... Trendon Watford joined the career-high party, setting his own with 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-5 FT) along with six boards, three assists and two steals ... Brandon Williams scored 10 points with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... CJ Elleby added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led Washington with 26 points, four boards and five assists ... Kyle Kuzma added 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Game #65 - Utah 123, Portland 85 — March 9, 2022, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Portland fell behind early after a 33-15 first quarter and was not able to battle back, falling to Utah 123-85 in Salt Lake City ... Trendon Watford had a career-night, scoring a career-high 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 9-9 FT) with three rebounds and a block off the bench ... Keon Johnson added 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3-PT) with five assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contribued 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Williams scored nine points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT) with six rebounds and an assist ... Josh Hart added five points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT) with six rebounds, three assists and a steal ... Drew Eubanks grabbed seven boards and a steal to go with four points (2-7 FG) ... Keljin Blevins dropped seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), one board and three assists ... Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points and four boards while Donovan Mitchell added 16.

Game #64 - Minnesota 124, Portland 81 — March 7, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Portland fell down early to Minnesota and could not bounce back, falling 124-81 in Minneapolis ... Undrafted rookie Brandon Williams continued his hot streak, setting new career highs with 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 11-16 FT) eight rebounds and four steals, he also added two assists and a block in a game-high 34 minutes ... Keon Johnson added 14 points (3-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 7-7 FT) off the bench along with seven boards, one assist and one steal ... Trendon Watford scored a career-high 11 points with seven rebounds, three assists and a block ... Keljin Blevins also set a career-high with 11 points, along with a rebound ... Josh Hart added six points with five rebounds, four assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contributed five points, three boards and a block ... Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 27 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal ... The Minnesota bench added 60 points.

Game #63 - Minnesota 135, Portland 121 — March 5, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Trail Blazers led the Timberwolves at halftime, 64-63, but could not recover from a 46-point third quarter by Minnesota, falling at Target Center, 135-121 ... Anfernee Simons led Portland with 38 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... It was the second-highest scoring game of Simons' career and his nine three-pointers matched his career high ... Brandon Williams scored a career-high 21 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) ... Trendon Watford recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 12 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with four assists and one block ... Keon Johnson matched his career-high in scoring with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) and had a career-best five assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 36 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Game #62 - Phoenix 120, Portland 90 — March 2, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Phoenix 120-90 on the road ... Drew Eubanks led the scoring effort for the Trail Blazers starting unit, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and a steal ... Brandon Williams added 14 points off the bench, along with three boards and an assist ... Anfernee Simons contributed 11 points with six assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby scored 10 points with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Josh Hart dropped 10 points with four rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Trendon Watford added 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block ... Elijah Hughes earned his first start as a Trail Blazer and finished with three points in 23 minutes of action ... Ben McLemore added eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Deandre Ayton scored 18 points with eight boards while Cameron Johnson scored 20 points off the bench.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for Monday’s game at Atlanta.

The Hawks, playing on the second game of a back-to-back, have yet to release an injury report for Monday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.