Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) vs. Utah Jazz (40-24)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (25-39) AT UTAH JAZZ (40-24)

Wednesday, March 9 • 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Vivint Arena

Salt Lake City, Utah

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 108-89

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 66-32

UTAH HOME: Jazz lead, 23-76

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 105-98, 5/12/21 (Utah)

LAST UTAH WIN: 120-104, 12/29/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Utah)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's meeting is the third of four games between the Jazz and Trail Blazers this season and the final matchup at Vivint Arena. Utah has won both games in the season series.

• LAST MEETING: Portland fell to Utah 120-105 at Moda Center. Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 22 points and 14 boards while Rudy Gay contributed 21 points off the bench as the Utah reserves scored 59 points. Damian Lillard and Normal Powell led the Trail Blazers, each scoring 32 points.

• Since the All-Star Break, the Trail Blazers rank seventh with 8.4 steals per game while Utah averages 15.5 turnovers during that stretch, fourth most in the NBA.

• Portland is averaging 29.6 attempts at the charity stripe per game over the last five games, fifth best in the league. For the season, Portland ranks 10th in the NBA with 22.3 FTA per game while Utah ranks seventh with 22.7.

• Since February 1, Portland ranks eighth in the NBA in PACE, with 100.69 possessions per 48 minutes.

• Josh Hart scored 15 points with nine rebounds, four assists and a block against the Jazz on Jan. 3 with New Orleans. In his last five games against Utah, he is averaging 9.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

• In his last five games against Utah, Anfernee Simons has averaged 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

• Drew Eubanks has averaged 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his last five games against Utah, averaging 11.2 minutes of action in those contests. On May 5, 2021, Eubanks tallied 14 points and nine rebounds against the Jazz as a member of the Spurs.

• In his last five games against Portland, Rudy Gobert is averaging 19.2 points, 17.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, recording a double-double in all five games and 22 points and 14 boards in the Dec. 29 matchup.

• Mike Conley is averaging 12.8 points, 4/2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

• Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings against Portland, averaging 25.6 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in those games.

NEWS AND NOTES

WILLIAMS ROLLING: Brandon Williams dropped 20-plus points in back-to-back games on March 5 and 7, setting career highs with 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 11-16 FT), eight rebounds and four steals at Minnesota on March 7. Williams has scored 12-plus points in five straight games and is the only undrafted rookie this season to score in double-figures in five consecutive games. He leads all undrafted rookies in scoring average this season (13.4 ppg)

SIMONS SAYS: Anfernee Simons scored 38 points at Minnesota on March 5, marking the second-highest scoring output of his career. In 2022, Simons is averaging 23.4 points (20th in NBA), 5.8 assists (27th), 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 three-pointers (2nd) per game while shooting 45.6% from the field, 42.3% from deep and 86.6% at the line. His 119 three-pointers in the New Year are the most in the NBA.

TRENDON IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Trendon Watford set new career highs with 13 points and six assists at Phoenix on March 2 and then followed it up with 12 points and 14 rebounds at Minnesota on March 5, marking his first career double-double and a career high in rebounds.

KEON JOHNSON CAREER HIGH: Keon Johnson matched his career high with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and five assists at Minnesota on March 5. The rookie's three three-pointers doubled his previous total for the season.

FROM TROUTDALE: Drew Eubanks recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds against Denver on Feb. 27, marking his second double-double of the season. Eubanks has averaged 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in five games for the Trail Blazers.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #64 - Minnesota 124, Portland 81 — March 7, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Portland fell down early to Minnesota and could not bounce back, falling 124-81 in Minneapolis ... Undrafted rookie Brandon Williams continued his hot streak, setting new career highs with 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 11-16 FT) eight rebounds and four steals, he also added two assists and a block in a game-high 34 minutes ... Keon Johnson added 14 points (3-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 7-7 FT) off the bench along with seven boards, one assist and one steal ... Trendon Watford scored a career-high 11 points with seven rebounds, three assists and a block ... Keljin Blevins also set a career-high with 11 points, along with a rebound ... Josh Hart added six points with five rebounds, four assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby contributed five points, three boards and a block ... Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 27 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal ... The Minnesota bench added 60 points.

Game #63 - Minnesota 135, Portland 121 — March 5, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Trail Blazers led the Timberwolves at halftime, 64-63, but could not recover from a 46-point third quarter by Minnesota, falling at Target Center, 135-121 ... Anfernee Simons led Portland with 38 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... It was the second-highest scoring game of Simons' career and his nine three-pointers matched his career high ... Brandon Williams scored a career-high 21 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) ... Trendon Watford recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 12 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with four assists and one block ... Keon Johnson matched his career-high in scoring with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) and had a career-best five assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 36 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Game #62 - Phoenix 120, Portland 90 — March 2, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Phoenix 120-90 on the road ... Drew Eubanks led the scoring effort for the Trail Blazers starting unit, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and a steal ... Brandon Williams added 14 points off the bench, along with three boards and an assist ... Anfernee Simons contributed 11 points with six assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby scored 10 points with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Josh Hart dropped 10 points with four rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Trendon Watford added 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block ... Elijah Hughes earned his first start as a Trail Blazer and finished with three points in 23 minutes of action ... Ben McLemore added eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Deandre Ayton scored 18 points with eight boards while Cameron Johnson scored 20 points off the bench.

Game #61 - Denver 124, Portland 92 — February 27, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Denver 124-92 at Moda Center ... Drew Eubanks recorded a double-double in his second game as a Trail Blazer, scoring 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT) with 10 rebounds and two assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT) with two rebounds and four assists ... Josh Hart contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Keon Johnson appeared in his first game as a Trail Blazer, scoring four points with four rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Brandon Williams contributed a dozen points off the bench with seven assists as well ... CJ Elleby scored eight points with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks ... Greg Brown III added nine points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals off the bench ... JaMychal Green led Denver with 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench ... Nikola Jokic added eight points and 18 boards.

Game #60 - Golden State 132, Portland 95 — February 24, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Golden State 132-95 ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... Justise Winslow added 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-4 FT) with two boards and two assists ... Josh Hart contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds, four assists and a steal ... Brandon Williams set career-highs with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds ... CJ Elleby added five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Trendon Watford scored nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and a steal ... Greg Brown III dropped eight points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocks ... Elijah Hughes scored five points with one rebound and one steal ... Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both dropped 18 points while Jonathan Kuminga added 17 points off the bench.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) is questionable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for Wednesday’s game at Utah.

The Jazz have no injuries to report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.