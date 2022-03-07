Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (25-38) AT MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (36-29)

Monday, March 7 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Target Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 87-39

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 50-14

MINNESOTA HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-121, 3/13/21 (Min.)

LAST MINNESOTA WIN: 135-121, 3/5/22 (Min.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Min.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves this season. Minnesota leads the season series, 3-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers at Target Center on Sunday, March 5, 135-121. With eight available players, Portland took a 64-63 lead into halftime before giving up 46 points to Minnesota in the third quarter. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 38 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists while Karl-Anthony Towns paced Minnesota with 36 points (13-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

• Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards each made 50-plus three-pointers in the month of January. Simons' 67 set the NBA record for most in a single month by a player 22 or younger while Edwards' 53 is tied for second all-time.

• In three games against Minnesota this season, Anfernee Simons has averaged 27.0 points (39.7% FG, 45.2% 3-PT, 92.3% FT), 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

• Brandon Williams had 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal against Minnesota on March 5. Williams leads all undrafted rookies in scoring average this season (11.2 ppg).

• Trendon Watford recorded a double-double of 12 points (3-8 FG, 6-8 FT) and 14 rebounds to go with four assists and one block against Minnesota on March 5. It was the first double-double of his career and his 14 rebounds marked a career high.

• Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 36 points (13-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against Portland on March 5. In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Towns has averaged 25.3 points (58.5% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 92.6% FT), 14.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

• D'Angelo Russell had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and a career-high 15 assists against Portland on March 5. He has averaged 18.0 points (42.5% FG, 39.1% 3-PT, 78.6% FT) and 8.0 assists in three games agaist the Trail Blazers in 2021-22.

NEWS AND NOTES

WILLIAMS ROLLING: Brandon Williams had a career-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist at Minnesota on March 5. Williams has scored 12-plus points in four straight games. He leads all undrafted rookies in scoring average this season (11.2 ppg)

TRENDON IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Trendon Watford set new career highs with 13 points and six assists at Phoenix on March 2 and then followed it up with 12 points and 14 rebounds at Minnesota on March 5, marking his first career double-double and a career high in rebounds.

KEON JOHNSON CAREER HIGH: Keon Johnson matched his career high with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and five assists at Minnesota on March 5. The rookie's three three-pointers doubled his previous total for the season.

FROM TROUTDALE: Drew Eubanks recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds against Denver on Feb. 27, marking his second double-double of the season. Eubanks has averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in four games for the Trail Blazers.

HOME IS WHERE THE HART IS: Josh Hart is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists since joining Portland, up from 13.4 points and 4.1 assists prior to being traded. In six games, Hart has led the Blazers in minutes three times, assists and steals twice along with rebounds and blocks once.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #63 - Minnesota 135, Portland 121 — March 5, 2022, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Trail Blazers led the Timberwolves at halftime, 64-63, but could not recover from a 46-point third quarter by Minnesota, falling at Target Center, 135-121 ... Anfernee Simons led Portland with 38 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... It was the second-highest scoring game of Simons' career and his nine three-pointers matched his career high ... Brandon Williams scored a career-high 21 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) ... Trendon Watford recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 12 points (11-25 FG, 9-17 3-PT, 7-7 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with four assists and one block ... Keon Johnson matched his career-high in scoring with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) and had a career-best five assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 36 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Game #62 - Phoenix 120, Portland 90 — March 2, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Phoenix 120-90 on the road ... Drew Eubanks led the scoring effort for the Trail Blazers starting unit, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and a steal ... Brandon Williams added 14 points off the bench, along with three boards and an assist ... Anfernee Simons contributed 11 points with six assists and a steal ... CJ Elleby scored 10 points with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Josh Hart dropped 10 points with four rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Trendon Watford added 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block ... Elijah Hughes earned his first start as a Trail Blazer and finished with three points in 23 minutes of action ... Ben McLemore added eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Deandre Ayton scored 18 points with eight boards while Cameron Johnson scored 20 points off the bench.

Game #61 - Denver 124, Portland 92 — February 27, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Denver 124-92 at Moda Center ... Drew Eubanks recorded a double-double in his second game as a Trail Blazer, scoring 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT) with 10 rebounds and two assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT) with two rebounds and four assists ... Josh Hart contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Keon Johnson appeared in his first game as a Trail Blazer, scoring four points with four rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Brandon Williams contributed a dozen points off the bench with seven assists as well ... CJ Elleby scored eight points with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks ... Greg Brown III added nine points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals off the bench ... JaMychal Green led Denver with 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench ... Nikola Jokic added eight points and 18 boards.

Game #60 - Golden State 132, Portland 95 — February 24, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Golden State 132-95 ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... Justise Winslow added 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-4 FT) with two boards and two assists ... Josh Hart contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds, four assists and a steal ... Brandon Williams set career-highs with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds ... CJ Elleby added five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Trendon Watford scored nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and a steal ... Greg Brown III dropped eight points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocks ... Elijah Hughes scored five points with one rebound and one steal ... Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both dropped 18 points while Jonathan Kuminga added 17 points off the bench.

Game #59 - Portland 123, Memphis 119 — February 16, 2022, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Portland defeated Memphis 123-119 behind 30-plus point performances from both Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic ... The Bosnian Beast led the way with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 7-10 FT) with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Simons dropped 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-4 FT), his fourth straight game with five-plus three-pointers, plus three boards, six assists and a steal ... Josh Hart recorded his third straight game with 20-plus points, dropping 22 with seven rebounds, six assists and a steal ... Justise Winslow added 16 points, seven boards, three assists and a steal ... Ben McLemore added 14 off the bench with two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes ... CJ Elleby contributed five rebounds, one point and one block ... Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 44 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 21-25 FT), five boards, 11 assists and a block ... Desmond Bane added 30 points and five boards.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Elijah Hughes (non-COVID illness) and Greg Brown III (non-COVID illness) are probable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left quad; contusion) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for Monday’s game at Minnesota.

For the Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley (right ankle; soreness), Taurean Prince (back spasms), and Naz Reid (right hamstring: contusion) are questionable; Anthony Edwards (left patella; tendinopathy) is doubtful; McKinley Wright IV (left UCL; injury) is out for Monday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.