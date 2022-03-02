Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (25-36) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-12)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (25-36) AT PHOENIX SUNS (49-12)

Wednesday, March 2 • 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Footprint Center

Phoenix, Arizona

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 127-109

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 73-45

PHOENIX HOME: Suns lead, 82-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 134-105, 10/23/21 (Por.)

LAST PHOENIX WIN: 111-107 (OT), 12/14/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Pho.)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's game is the fourth and final matchup between Portland and Phoenix this season. The Suns have won the last two games in the series.

• Phoenix will look to limit Portland's three-point success, the Trail Blazers rank seventh in the NBA with 13.3 3PM per game while the Suns hold opponents to 11.4 per game, fifth best in the league.

• Since January 1, Portland leads the NBA in holding opponents to just 11.3 second chance points, during that span Phoenix ranks 22nd with 12.2 per game.

• The matchup features contrasting offensive styles as 37.1% of Portland's points come from beyond the arc with 46.4% coming from inside while 56% of Phoenix scoring comes from inside the arc while just 29.9% comes from three.

• Josh Hart recorded a double-double in his last matchup against Phoenix, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds on Jan. 4 with New Orleans. For his career, he has averaged 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 12 games.

• In his last 10 games on the road, Anfernee Simons is averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He has recorded at least four three-pointers in seven of those games and at least 20 points in six.

• Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his last five games against the Trail Blazers, recording 28 points, 13 rebounds and two steals in the December 14 matchup.

• In his last five games against Portland, Devin Booker is averaging 24.0 points, 5.2 boards and 4.8 assists; he did not play in the December 14 matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

STELLAR SIMONS: Joined James Harden, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr. as the only players in NBA history to record 29+ points and 5+ three-pointers in at least four straight games, doing so between Feb. 9 - Feb. 16.

HOME IS WHERE THE HART IS: Josh Hart is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists since joining Portland, up from 13.4 points and 4.1 assists prior to being traded. In five games, Hart has led the Blazers in minutes three times, assists twice and rebounds, steals and blocks once.

GOING HART: Josh Hart does a little bit of everything on the court. Among guards, his 7.5 rebounds on the year ranks seventh in the NBA while his 3.9 fast break points per game ranks third. His 320 total points in the paint this season and 4.1 assists per game are both new career highs.

SIMONS SAYS: Anfernee Simons has had a break out stretch since assuming a starting role. In 2022, Simons is averaging 23.3 points (19th in NBA), 5.9 assists (27th), 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 three-pointers (2nd) per game while shooting 45.8% from the field, 41.2% from deep and 85.3% at the line. His 107 three-pointers in the New Year are second-most in the NBA, behind Fred VanVleet (109) of Toronto.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #61 - Denver 124, Portland 92 — February 27, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Denver 124-92 at Moda Center ... Drew Eubanks recorded a double-double in his second game as a Trail Blazer, scoring 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT) with 10 rebounds and two assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT) with two rebounds and four assists ... Josh Hart contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Keon Johnson appeared in his first game as a Trail Blazer, scoring four points with four rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Brandon Williams contributed a dozen points off the bench with seven assists as well ... CJ Elleby scored eight points with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks ... Greg Brown III added nine points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals off the bench ... JaMychal Green led Denver with 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench ... Nikola Jokic added eight points and 18 boards.

Game #60 - Golden State 132, Portland 95 — February 24, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Golden State 132-95 ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... Justise Winslow added 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-4 FT) with two boards and two assists ... Josh Hart contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds, four assists and a steal ... Brandon Williams set career-highs with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds ... CJ Elleby added five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Trendon Watford scored nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and a steal ... Greg Brown III dropped eight points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocks ... Elijah Hughes scored five points with one rebound and one steal ... Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both dropped 18 points while Jonathan Kuminga added 17 points off the bench.

Game #59 - Portland 123, Memphis 119 — February 16, 2022, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Portland defeated Memphis 123-119 behind 30-plus point performances from both Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic ... The Bosnian Beast led the way with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 7-10 FT) with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Simons dropped 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-4 FT), his fourth straight game with five-plus three-pointers, plus three boards, six assists and a steal ... Josh Hart recorded his third straight game with 20-plus points, dropping 22 with seven rebounds, six assists and a steal ... Justise Winslow added 16 points, seven boards, three assists and a steal ... Ben McLemore added 14 off the bench with two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes ... CJ Elleby contributed five rebounds, one point and one block ... Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 44 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 21-25 FT), five boards, 11 assists and a block ... Desmond Bane added 30 points and five boards.

Game #58 - Portland 122, Milwaukee 107 — February 14, 2022, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Wisconsin

Portland took down the defending champs 122-107 on the road ... All five Trail Blazers starters recorded at least four assists, the first time the team has done so since Nov. 13, 2003 ... Anfernee Simons continued his hot streak with 31 points (12-24 FG, 7-16 3-PT), two boards, six assists and one steal ... Josh Hart dropped 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic tallied his seventh straight double-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal ... Justise Winslow recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block ... CJ Elleby added 10 points, 4 boards and four assists ... Trendon Watford drained the first three-pointer of his career and finished with nine points, 10 boards, five assists and one steal ... Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 23 points and six assists.

Game #57 - Portland 112, New York 103 — February 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated New York 112-103 at Moda Center behind a 35-point fourth quarter for the Trail Blazers in which they held the Knicks to 11 points ... Anfernee Simons tallied his 21st career game with five-plus three-pointers, finishing with 30 points for his fifth career 30-plus effort, also contributing eight assists and five rebounds ... Josh Hart dropped 23 points in his Portland debut with two assists and one board ... Jusus Nurkic grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 12 points and six assists for his 29th double-double on the season ... Justise Winslow added 14 points, six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block ... Ben McLemore dropped 17 points off the bench with five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Julius Randle led New York with 28 points, 16 rebounds and six assists ... Kemba Walker added 23 points and Quentin Grimes contributed 20 points.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for Wednesday’s game at Phoenix.

For the Suns, Cameron Payne (right wrist; sprain) is probable; Frank Kaminsky (right knee; stress reaction), Chris Paul (right thumb; avulsion fracture) and Dario Saric (right ACL; tear) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.