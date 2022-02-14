Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (23-34) AT MILWAUKEE BUCKS (35-22)

Monday, February 14 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Bucks lead, 78-52

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-30

MILWAUKEE HOME: Bucks lead 48-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Por.)

LAST MILWAUKEE WIN: 137-108, 2/5/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Mil.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's game is the second and final matchup between Milwaukee and Portland this season and the only matchup in Milwaukee.

• LAST MEETING: Portland lost to Milwaukee 137-108 last week. Anfernee Simons led the starting unit with 19 points, three assists, one steal and one board while Ben McLemore led the bench with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists. Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 30 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 29.

• Both teams rank in the Top 10 in Defensive Rebound Percentage, Portland sits in third with 74.2% while Milwaukee ranks sixth with 73.7%. The Trail Blazers have out-rebounded their opponent in four of their last five games.

• Portland ranks second in the league in limiting second chance points, allowing 11.7 per game, while Milwaukee ranks 13th with 13.6 second chance points per game.

• Both teams find success shooting from beyond the arc, the Bucks rank fourth with 37.9% of their points coming from three while the Trail Blazers rank fifth with 37.5%. On the year, Milwaukee is shooting 36.3% from three (fourth) and Portland is shooting 35.4% (13th).

• In his last five matchups against the Bucks, Josh Hart has averaged 10.8 points, 8.6 boards and 6.0 assists with double-doubles in his last two games, a 14-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist performance on Jan. 1 and an 11-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist effort on Dec. 17 while with the Pelicans.

• Jusuf Nurkic has recorded a double-double in five straight games and in two of his last five games against the Bucks.

• Justise Winslow has averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last five matchups against Milwaukee. Winslow is averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists since joining the Trail Blazers.

• In his last five games against Portland, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

• Bobby Portis has averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his last five matchups with the Trail Blazers.

NEWS AND NOTES

FLORIDA'S FINEST: Anfernee Simons dropped 30 points vs. New York on Feb. 12, his fourth 30-plus game this season and the fifth-highest single-game total of his career. He went 6-of-12 from three, his 15th game this season with five-plus three-pointers, the most in the NBA for a player 22 years old or younger and fourth most in the league overall. His 21 career games with five-plus three-pointers are tied for the fifth-most in NBA history for a player before turning 23.

JOSH HARTS MODA CENTER: Josh Hart wasted no time getting comfortable in his new home, dropping 23 points in his Trail Blazers debut at Moda Center on Feb. 12 vs. New York. Shooting 7-of-12 overall and 3-of-6 from three, his 23 points mark the sixth-most in a Blazers debut, tied with Damian Lillard and Mychal Thompson. He also added two assists and one board.

DENNIS THE MENACE: Dennis Smith Jr. dished 11 assists and snagged six steals vs. the Lakers on Feb. 9, becoming the ninth player in NBA history to record that stat line off the bench, he also contributed seven points and two rebounds. As a team, Portland recorded 15 steals, most since Feb. 6, 2016 at Hou.

BEAST ON THE BOARDS: Jusuf Nurkic has grabbed 595 rebounds on the season, third-most in the NBA, and the most he has tallied through his team's first 57 games in his career. His 11.0 rebounds per game average ranks 10th while his 17 double-doubles since Jan. 1 rank second behind only Nikola Jokic (20). His 29 double-doubles on the year are seven shy of his career-high for a single season, set in 2018-19.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #57 - Portland 112, New York 103 — February 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated New York 112-103 at Moda Center behind a 35-point fourth quarter for the Trail Blazers in which they held the Knicks to 11 points ... Anfernee Simons tallied his 21st career game with five-plus three-pointers, finishing with 30 points for his fifth career 30-plus effort, also contributing eight assists and five rebounds ... Josh Hart dropped 23 points in his Portland debut with two assists and one board ... Jusus Nurkic grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 12 points and six assists for his 29th double-double on the season ... Justise Winslow added 14 points, six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block ... Ben McLemore dropped 17 points off the bench with five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Julius Randle led New York with 28 points, 16 rebounds and six assists ... Kemba Walker added 23 points and Quentin Grimes contributed 20 points.

Game #56 - Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105 — February 9, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated the Lakers 107-105 at Moda Center, behind a tough defensive effort that forced 21 turnovers and tallied 11 steals ... Anfernee Simons led the scoring effort with 29 points, knocking down five three-pointers for the 14th time this season ... Jusuf Nurkic tallied another double-double, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds ... Justise Winslow scored 11 points with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals ... Greg Brown III dropped 11 points, two rebounds and a block off the bench ... Dennis Smith Jr. became the ninth player in league history to record 11 assists and six steals off the bench ... CJ Elleby scored eight points with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes ... Ben McLemore dropped eight points with two rebounds, three steals and a block ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Game #55 - Orlando 113, Portland 95 — February 8, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Orlando 113-95 following a trade that left the team with nine active players ... Anfernee Simons dropped 19 points for the fourth straight game, shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 3-of-9 from deep and 2-of-3 at the line, finishing with five rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic tallied his 27th double-double of the season with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks ... Greg Brown III scored a career-high 15 points off the bench, grabbing a career-high eight rebounds and one steal ... Justise Winslow made his first start as a Trail Blazer and recorded 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks ... CJ Elleby tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds ... Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points, eight boards and five assists.

Game #54 - Milwaukee 137, Portland 108 — February 5, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Milwaukee 137-108 at Moda Center ... Jusuf Nurkic dropped a double-double with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT) and 10 boards, along with three assists and two blocks ... Ben McLemore contributed 19 points off the bench, knocking down four three-pointers, adding four rebounds and two assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 19 points, knocking down fivee-plus three-pointers for the 13th time this season ... CJ McCollum added 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds ... Tony Snell scored nine points, grabbed one rebound, one block and one steal ... Greg Brown III scored a career-high 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT) off the bench, adding four rebounds, one steal and one block ... Justise Winslow scored six points and grabbed seven boards in his Portland debut ... Bobby Portis led Milwaukee with 30 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 29 points and nine boards.

Game #53 - Oklahoma City 96, Portland 93 — February 4, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Oklahoma City 96-93 at Moda Center ... Four Portland starters scored in double-figures, led by Jusuf Nurkic who turned in a double-double with 14 points (6-19 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 19 points (9-24 FG, 1-9 3-PT), six rebounds and four assists ... Anfernee Simons dropped 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals ... CJ Elleby tallied his first start of the season and recorded seven points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block ... Tony Snell scored a season-high 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3-PT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Trendon Watford added eight points off the bench ... Dennis Smith Jr. recorded six points, three assists and three boards ... Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 23 points and seven rebounds ... Josh Giddey added 16 points and seven boards.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow; sprain), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) are out for Monday’s game against Milwaukee.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (left ankle; soreness) is probable; Pat Connaughton (right finger; fracture), George Hill (neck; soreness) and Brook Lopez (back; surgery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.