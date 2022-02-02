Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (21-30) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-27)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-30) AT LOS ANGELES LAKERS (24-27)

Wednesday, February 2 • 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) • Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles, California

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 124-111

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 72-44

LAKERS HOME: Lakers lead, 80-39

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 105-90, 11/6/21 (Por.)

LAST LAKERS WIN: 139-106, 12/31/21 (L.A.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (L.A.)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's matchup is the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and Lakers this season and the final game in Los Angeles. The season series is tied 1-1 .

• LAST MEETING: Portland fell to Los Angeles 139-106 behind a 43-point night from LeBron James. Ben McLemore led Portland with 28 points off the bench, knocking down six three-pointers, while Damian Lillard led the starters with 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Larry Nance Jr. chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds

• Both teams shot well in January, Los Angeles 46.3% and Portland 46.1% from the field, the Trail Blazers had the edge in shooting from deep 38.3%, 2nd compared to 34.5%, 20th.

• Portland ranks 12th in the NBA with 7.5 steals per game while the Lakers rank 7th with 8.1. The Trail Blazers hold the edge in turnovers per game, 13.9 (13th) compared to 14.8 (24th)

• The Lakers allow the fourth most points in the paint in the NBA, 49.8 points per game, while the Trail Blazers average 41.5 points in the paint per game.

• Anfernee Simons continues his hot start to the year, averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in his last 10 outings, shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.6% from deep.

• CJ McCollum has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six games against the Lakers, averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in those games.

• Jusuf Nurkić averages 11.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16 career games against the Lakers.

• Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.9 assists in his last 10 games against Portland, recording six triple-doubles in those games.

• Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.40 blocks in his previous 10 games against Portland.

NEWS AND NOTES

ANFERNEE FOR THREE: Anfernee Simons has made at least four three-pointers in each of his last seven games, tied with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the longest streak in franchise history and tied for the third-longest streak in the NBA this season. Overall, he has hit five-plus three-pointers in 12 games this season, the most in the NBA for a player 22 years old or younger. His 18 career games with five-plus three-pointers are tied for the 7th-most in NBA history for a player before turning 23.

HOT HANDS: Portland recorded three consecutive games shooting over 50% between Jan. 26 - Jan. 30, shooting 137-of-252 (54.4%) over the stretch. It marked the second time this season the team has shot above 50% in back-to-back games (Nov. 20 & 23).

RESPECT THE HUSTLE: Robert Covington is the only player in the NBA this season with 60-plus steals and 50-plus blocks. He averages 1.44 steals per game (26th in NBA) and 1.31 blocks per game (22nd), one of only two players to rank in the Top 26 in both categories. His nine games this season with at least two blocks and two steals are tied for second-most in the league.

DROPPING DIMES: Portland recorded 27 assists vs. Dallas on Jan. 26, marking three consecutive games with 25-plus assists, the team's longest streak of the season.

NURK IN THE NEW YEAR: Jusuf Nurkić continued his hot start to 2022 with his fourth consecutive game with 18-plus points and 14-plus rebounds on Jan. 19 at Boston, making him the first player in the NBA with such a streak this season. His final stat line - 29 points, 17 rebounds and six assists marks his sixth career 25/15/5 performance, the most of any Trail Blazer in the last 40 years (LaMarcus Aldridge - 3). His 12.4 rebounds per game in January rank 4th in the NBA while his 17.5 points and 3.3 assists rank 9th and 11th among centers.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #51 - Oklahoma City 98, Portland 81 — January 31, 2022, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland lost to Oklahoma City 98-81 at the Paycom Center ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 0-0 FT), seven assists and three boards ... Norman Powell added 17 (6-15 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with five rebounds, two assists and one block ... Jusuf Nurkić grabbed nine boards along with 14 points, one assist, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons tallied eight points, five rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington recorded three steals, three blocks, three assists, four rebounds and two points ... Dennis Smith Jr. led the bench unit with six points, five rebounds, one assist and one block ... Trendon Watford scored five rebounds, grabbed three boards, dished two assists and snagged one steal ... Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists ... Darius Bazley chipped in 15 points off the bench.

Game #50 - Chicago 130, Portland 116 — January 30, 2022, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Portland fell to Chicago 130-116 at the United Center ... Six on each team scored in double figures, with each squad having three players score 20-plus ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists ... Norman Powell scored 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with four rebounds and one assist ... Anfernee Simons knocked down five three-pointers, his seventh straight game with four-plus, tying a franchise-record, finishing with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal ... Robert Covington tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkić scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 4-6 FT) with four rebounds ... Trendon Watford scored 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and three blocks ... Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 24 points, 14 boards and three assists ... DeMar Derozan added 23 points and 10 assists while Zach LaVine added 20 points.

Game #49 - Portland 125, Houston 110 — January 28, 2022, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Portland defeated Houston 125-110 behind a great shooting night for the Trail Blazers, 46-of-81 (56.8%), the second game in a row the team has shot over 50 percent ... Anfernee Simons led the scoring effort with 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 0-0 FT), six assists and three rebounds ... Jusuf Nurkić recorded his 23rd double-double of the season with 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-11 FT), 13 boards, one steal and one block ... CJ McCollum dropped 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with five assists and three rebounds ... Robert Covington grabbed five boards, three blocks and two steals to go with 13 points and one assist ... Norman Powell tallied 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals ... Ben McLemore knocked down 4-of-9 from deep for 12 points ... Christian Wood led the Rockets with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Garrison Mathews contributed 21 points, and three assists.

Game #48 - Dallas 132, Portland 112 — January 26, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Dallas 132-112 in the second game of a home back-to-back for the Trail Blazers ... Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists and two rebounds ... Norman Powell added 19 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 7-12 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes ... CJ McCollum dropped 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 0-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal ... Jusuf Nurkić snapped his double-double streak but finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Tony Snell started for the eighth time this season and finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT), three rebounds and one assist ... Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double for the Mavericks with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists ... Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Game #47 - Minnesota 109, Portland 107 — January 25, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Minnesota 109-107 at Moda Center ... Jusuf Nurkić tallied his sixth consecutive double-double with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 boards, four assists and one steal ... Nassir Little tied his season-high with four three-pointers en route to 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 17 points (5-18 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT) with seven assists and four rebounds ... CJ McCollum contributed 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block ... Robert Covington scored eight points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds ... Norman Powell returned to action and scored eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with five rebounds, two assists and one steal... Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 40 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks ... Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 17 points and 17 boards.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkić (right ankle; sprain) and Anfernee Simons (right hip; contusion) are probable; CJ Elleby (left hamstring; strain) and Trendon Watford (right ankle; sprain) are questionable; Nassir Little (left shoulder surgery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out for Wednesday’s game at the L.A. Lakers.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis (right wrist; soreness) and Malik Monk (left groin; soreness) are probable; LeBron James (left knee; soreness/effusion) is doubtful; Sekou Doumbouya (G League - two-way), Mason Jones (G League - two-way) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee; bone bruise) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.