Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (21-28) vs. Chicago Bulls (30-18)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-28) AT CHICAGO BULLS (30-18)

Sunday, January 30 • 12:30 p.m. (Pacific) • United Center

Chicago, Illinois

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 67-62

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 39-26

CHICAGO HOME: Bulls lead, 37-27

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 112-107, 11/17/21 (Por.)

LAST CHICAGO WIN: 111-108, 1/5/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Sunday's game is the second and final meeting between the Bulls and Trail Blazers this season and the lone matchup in Chicago.

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated Chicago 112-107 on November 17 at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers stormed back from a 15-point halftime deficit with 64 points in the second half, led by Damian Lillard's 22 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Larry Nance Jr. chipped in 16 points off the bench. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points, six rebounds and two assists.

• Both teams can shoot it from deep, Chicago ranks 2nd in the league, shooting 37.5% while Portland ranks 7th, shooting 36.1%.

• The Trail Blazers rank 11th in the NBA with 7.6 steals per game while the Bulls rank 7th with 13.3 turnovers per game.

• On the glass, Portland ranks sixth in the NBA with a 73.9 defensive rebound percentage while Chicago ranks 29th in the NBA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game.

• The Trail Blazers and Bulls rank in the Top 10 in the NBA in effective field goal percentage in January, Portland at 7th (54.7%) and Chicago at 9th (54.2%).

• CJ McCollum is averaging 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his last five games against the Bulls. He had nine points and five assists on Nov. 17.

• Jusuf Nurkić has recorded a double-double in five of his eight career games against Chicago, averaging 12.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in those games. He contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds in the November victory.

• In his last five games against the Bulls, Norman Powell has averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.60 steals. He scored 18 points with two rebounds and two assists on Nov. 17.

• Zach Lavine has averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds in his last five games against Portland, scoring 25-plus points in three of five games.

• DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists in his last 10 games against the Trail Blazers.

NEWS AND NOTES

HOT HANDS: Portland recorded back-to-back games shooting over 50% on Jan. 26 vs. Dallas and Jan. 28 at Houston. Marking the second time this season the team has shot above 50% in back-to-back games (Nov. 20 & 23).

ANFERNEE FOR THREE: Anfernee Simons has made at least four three-pointers in each of his last six games, joining Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as the only players in franchise history with such a streak. Overall, he has hit five-plus three-pointers in 11 games this season, the most in the NBA for a player 22 years old or younger. His 17 career games with five-plus three-pointers are tied for the 10th-most in NBA history for a player before turning 23.

RESPECT THE HUSTLE: Robert Covington is the only player in the NBA this season with 60-plus steals and 50-plus blocks. He averages 1.44 steals per game (25th in NBA) and 1.31 blocks per game (22nd), one of only two players to rank in the Top 25 in both categories. His nine games this season with at least two blocks and two steals are tied for second-most in the league.

DROPPING DIMES: Portland recorded 27 assists vs. Dallas on Jan. 26, marking three consecutive games with 25-plus assists, the team's longest streak of the season.

SIMONS SAYS: Anfernee Simons has had a break out month since assuming a starting role. In 2022, Simons is averaging 24.4 points (14th in NBA), 7.1 assists (16th), 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 three-pointers (2nd) per game while shooting 48.5% from the field, 44.4% from deep and 89.7% at the line. Simons is one of seven players in the NBA to average at least 24 points and seven assists in January.

NURK IN THE NEW YEAR: Jusuf Nurkić continued his hot start to 2022 with his fourth consecutive game with 18-plus points and 14-plus rebounds on Jan. 19 at Boston, making him the first player in the NBA with such a streak this season. His final stat line - 29 points, 17 rebounds and six assists marks his sixth career 25/15/5 performance, the most of any Trail Blazer in the last 40 years (LaMarcus Aldridge - 3). His 13.0 rebounds per game in January rank 3rd in the NBA while his 18.0 points and 3.5 assists rank 6th and 9th among centers. His 11 double-doubles in the month rank 2nd in the NBA and mark a career-high for a single month.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #49 - Portland 125, Houston 110 — January 28, 2022, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Portland defeated Houston 125-110 behind a great shooting night for the Trail Blazers, 46-of-81 (56.8%), the second game in a row the team has shot over 50 percent ... Anfernee Simons led the scoring effort with 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 0-0 FT), six assists and three rebounds ... Jusuf Nurkić recorded his 23rd double-double of the season with 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-11 FT), 13 boards, one steal and one block ... CJ McCollum dropped 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with five assists and three rebounds ... Robert Covington grabbed five boards, three blocks and two steals to go with 13 points and one assist ... Norman Powell tallied 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals ... Ben McLemore knocked down 4-of-9 from deep for 12 points ... Christian Wood led the Rockets with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Garrison Mathews contributed 21 points, and three assists.

Game #48 - Dallas 132, Portland 112 — January 26, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Dallas 132-112 in the second game of a home back-to-back for the Trail Blazers ... Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists and two rebounds ... Norman Powell added 19 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 7-12 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes ... CJ McCollum dropped 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 0-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal ... Jusuf Nurkić snapped his double-double streak but finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Tony Snell started for the eighth time this season and finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT), three rebounds and one assist ... Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double for the Mavericks with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists ... Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Game #47 - Minnesota 109, Portland 107 — January 25, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Minnesota 109-107 at Moda Center ... Jusuf Nurkić tallied his sixth consecutive double-double with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 boards, four assists and one steal ... Nassir Little tied his season-high with four three-pointers en route to 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 17 points (5-18 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT) with seven assists and four rebounds ... CJ McCollum contributed 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block ... Robert Covington scored eight points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds ... Norman Powell returned to action and scored eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with five rebounds, two assists and one steal... Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 40 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks ... Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 17 points and 17 boards.

Game #46 - Portland 114, Toronto 105 — January 23, 2022, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Portland closed out a six-game road trip with a 114-105 defeat of Toronto at Scotiabank Arena ... The Trail Blazers shot over 50% for the first time this season, finishing 45-of-85 (52.9%) from the field and 18-of-32 (56.3%) from deep ... CJ McCollum led the way with 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Nassir Little contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons also dropped 19 points, adding five assists, three rebounds and a steal ... Jusuf Nurkić recorded his fifth consecutive double-double, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, two blocks and a steal ... Ben McLemore knocked down five three-pointers off the bench, totaling 17 points and one rebound ... Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists ... Fred VanVleet contributed 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Game #45 - Portland 109, Boston 105 — January 21, 2022, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Portland took down Boston 109-105 at TD Garden ... Jusuf Nurkić tallied his fourth straight game with 18-plus points and 14-plus rebounds, the only player in the NBA this season with such a streak, and also led the team with six assists ... CJ McCollum knocked down five three-pointers on his way to 24 points (7-19 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 5-7 FT) with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks ... Anfernee Simons dropped 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 1-2 FT) with four assists, two rebounds and two steals ... Nassir Little contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 0-0 FT), eight rebounds and two assists ... Ben McLemore scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3-PT) off the bench with three rebounds ... Robert Covington tallied five rebounds, four rebounds and one block ... Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes ... Jaylen Brown added 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Robert Covington (right knee; MCL sprain), Norman Powell (left knee contusion); and Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle; sprain, right knee; IT band friction syndrome) are probable; CJ Elleby (left hamstring; strain), Nassir Little (left shoulder; labral tear), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out for Sunday’s game at Chicago.

For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (left meniscus; tear), Alex Caruso (right wrist; fracture), Derrick Jones Jr. (right finger; fracture), Marko Simonovic (G League - on assignment) and Patrick Williams (left wrist; ligament tear) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.