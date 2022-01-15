Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) vs. Washington Wizards (22-20)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (16-25) AT WASHINGTON WIZARDS (22-20)

Saturday, January 15, 4:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 61-56

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead,35-23

WASHINGTON HOME: Wizards lead, 33-26

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 132-121, 2/2/21 (Was.)

LAST WASHINGTON WIN: 118-111, 2/20/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Was.)

SERIES NOTES

• Saturday's game is the first matchup between Washington and Portland this season, the second will occur on March 12 in Portland.

• LAST MEETING: The Wizards took down the Trail Blazers in Portland on February 20, 118-111. Russel Westbrook led the way for the Wizards, recording a triple double with 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds while Bradley Beal chipped in a game-high 37 points. Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points and 12 assists.

• Robert Covington has faced off against the Wizards 18 times in his career, averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.27 steals in 28.6 minutes.

• Ben McLemore has averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.23 steals in 13 career games vs. Washington.

• Dennis Smith Jr. averages 12.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds against the Wizards.

• Jusuf Nurkić averages 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in nine career games against Washington.

• Tony Snell set his career-high for steals in a game (4) vs. Washington on Jan 9, 2015 as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

• Both Washington and Portland rank in the top 10 in the league in free throw attempts with the Trail Blazers averaging 22.3 attempts per game (3rd) and the Wizards averaging 22.0 (6th). Portland is sixth in the league with 17.3 FTM per game and Washington sits at 10th with 17.0.

• In the last 10 games, Washington ranks fourth in the NBA in FG percentage (47.9) while Portland ranks seventh in three-point percentage (37.4).

• Washington enters the game winless in the new year while Portland is 3-3 in 2022.

• Kyle Kuzma has averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12 career games vs. Portland.

• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20 career games against the Trail Blazers.

NEWS AND NOTES

RED HOT ANT: Anfernee Simons is off to a scorching start to 2022, in five consecutive starts he has set career-highs in points (43) and assists (11) while turning in 20-plus point performances in four of five games. His 23 point (10-24 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT), 11 assist and six rebounds performance against Brooklyn on Jan. 10 marked his first double-double of the season. In 2022, Simons is averaging 27.8 points, 7.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.1% from the field, 44.6% from deep and 94.7% at the line.

STARTING FIVE: The starting lineup of Nassir Little (13), Robert Covington (21), Jusuf Nurkić (14), Ben McLemore (20) and Anfernee Simons (23) became the first Portland unit this season to all score in double figures.

ROCO IN THE RECORD BOOKS: Robert Covington became the first player in franchise history, and 23rd in NBA history, to finish a game with at least five three-pointers, three steals and three blocks when he did so against Brooklyn on Jan. 10. He finished the game with 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist.

NURK DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Jusuf Nurkić recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block against Sacramento on Jan. 9. It was his team-leading 16th double-double of the season.

MORE FLORIDIAN YOUTH: Nassir Little recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal against the Hawks on Jan. 3. Little is the sixth player in team history to record two or more games of at least 20 points and nine rebounds before turning 22, joining Lloyd Neal, Greg Oden, Bill Walton, LaMarcus Aldridge and Zach Randolph.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #41 - Denver 140, Portland 108 — January 13, 2022, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Portland fell to Denver 140-108 at Ball Arena ... Ben McLemore led the scoring effort for the Trail Blazers with 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-3 FT), four assists, two steals, one block and one rebound ... Dennis Smith Jr. entered the starting lineup and tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 3-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkić grabbed eight rebounds and knocked down four shots to finish with 10 points ... Trendon Watford had a big night, setting career highs in points (11) and blocked shots (2) ... Robert Covington scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 0-2 FT) with seven rebounds and four steals ... Portland's five starters have all scored in double figures in back-to-back games ... Will Barton led the Nuggets with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists ... Nikola Jokic tallied 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists.

Game #40 - Portland 114, Brooklyn 108 — January 10, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland won both games of a back-to-back with a 114-108 win vs. Brooklyn at Moda Center ... Robert Covington became the first player in franchise history with a single-game performance of five three-pointers, three blocks and three steals, finishing the night with 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds ... Anfernee Simons logged his first double-double of the season with 23 points (10-24 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT), a career-high 11 assists and six rebounds ... Ben McLemore knocked down five three-pointers en route to 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal ... The Trail Blazers got off to hot starts in each half, outscoring the Nets 33-26 in the first quarter and 32-19 in the third ... Portland's nine blocked shots tied a season-high ... Kevin Durant led the Nets with 28 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-8 FT) and 10 rebounds ... Cam Thomas contributed 21 points off the bench.

Game #39 - Portland 103, Sacramento 88 — January 9, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated Sacramento 103-88 at Moda Center ...Jusuf Nurkić finished an assist shy of his second career triple-double, totaling 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes ... Anfernee Simons led the scoring efforts with 31 points (10-17 FG, 7-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes ... Nassir Little chipped in 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), grabbed three rebounds and dished two assists in 34 minutes ... Ben McLemore started in place of Norman Powell (Health and safety protocols) and totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3-PT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes ... Portland's defense held Sacramento to 88 points, a season low for a Trail Blazers opponent... Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and nine assists... Alex Len contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Game #38 - Cleveland 114, Portland 101 —January 7, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Cleveland 114-101 at Moda Center... Norman Powell led the way with 19 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-8 FT), his sixth game leading the team in scoring, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists in 36 minutes... Jusuf Nurkić set a career-high with two three-pointers and tallied his team-high 26th double-double with 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block... Robert Covington returned to the starting lineup and tied a season-high with five three-pointers made, finishing with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3-PT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks... Anfernee Simons, in his third consecutive start, chipped in a game-high seven assists along with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3-Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block...Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and six assists.

Game #37 - Miami 115, Portland 109 — January 5, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers lost to the visiting Heat at Moda Center, 115-109 ... In his second consecutive start, Anfernee Simons led Portland with 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 5-5 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes ... It was the first time in his career that Simons scored 20-plus points in consecutive games ... Norman Powell scored 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 9-10 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes of action ... Jusuf Nurkić had a double-double of 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block ... Nassir Little added 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes ... Max Strus led the way for Miami with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes ... Omer Yurtseven added 14 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), Norman Powell (health and safety protocols), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning), and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out.

For the Wizards, Davis Bertans (left foot; mid foot sprain) is questionable; Joel Ayayi (G League - two-way), Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols), Greg Monroe (G League - on assignment), Isaiah Todd (G League - on assignment), and Cassius Winston (G League - two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.