Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-21)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-18) AT NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (10-21)

Tuesday, December 21, 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 36-29

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 23-10

NEW ORLEANS HOME: Pelicans lead, 13-19

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 101-93, 3/18/21 (Por.)

LAST NEW ORLEANS WIN: 128-115, 2/21/20 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Tuesday's game is the first of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Pelicans during the 2021-22 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series against New Orleans in 2020-21, 3-0.

• REBOUND BATTLE: The Trail Blazers give up the fewest offensive rebounds in the NBA (9.0), while the Pelicans average the fourth-most offensive rebounds in the league (12.3).

• In three games against the Pelicans last season, Damian Lillard averaged 43.0 points (55.7% FG, 43.2% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He had 50 points (13-20 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 18-18 FT) and 10 assists against New Orleans on March 16.

• Norman Powell played two games against the Pelicans with the Raptors last season, averaging 12.0 points (28.6% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

• Robert Covington played in three games against New Orleans last season, averaging 10.3 points (57.1% FG, 46.7% 3-PT, 7.7 rebounds, 2.00 steals and 2.67 blocks.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers last season, Brandon Ingram averaged 21.0 points (38.2% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

• Jonas Valanciunas played in two games for Memphis against Portland last season, averaging 20.0 points (56.7% FG, 66.7% 3-PT), 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Norman Powell and New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas were teammates on the Raptors from 2015 to 2019.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr. and Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram were teammates with the Lakers from 2016-18. Pelicans guard Josh Hart played for the 2017-18 Lakers as well.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford played two seasons at Louisiana State from 2019-21.

NEWS AND NOTES

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists at Memphis on Dec. 19, marking his fifth 20-point game in seven outings. Powell is one of four players in the NBA that is averaging at least 18.0 points while shooting better than 46.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Wiggins/Valanciunas).

DAME DROPPING 20: Damian Lillard scored 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists at Memphis on Dec. 19. It was his 19th game with 20-plus points this season, good for the 12th-most in the NBA.

ROCO'S LAST FIVE: Robert Covington has had 11 steals (t-4th in the NBA) and 13 blocks (t-2nd in the NBA) over the last five games. He leads all bench players in both categories over that span.

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little recorded career highs of six assists and three blocks against Charlotte on Dec. 17. Against Memphis on Dec. 19, Little had 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Among players that are 6'7" or shorter, Little ranks seventh in offensive rebounds (37) and sixth in blocks (22) for the season.

40/40 CLUB: Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 13-14 FT) against Charlotte on Dec. 17. It was his 40th career game with 40-plus points, making him one of 25 players in league history to score at least 40 points 40 times.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #31 - Portland 105, Memphis 100 — December 19, 2021, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

The Trail Blazers won their second straight game and notched their second road win of the season with a 105-100 victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis ... Portland outrebounded the Grizzlies, 51-33 ... Portland turned the ball over 25 times while the Grizzlies had eight turnovers ... Damian Lillard scored 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes ... Norman Powell had 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block ... In 34 minutes off the bench, Robert Covington logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), eight rebounds, one steal and four blocks ... Nassir Little added 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had nine points and 11 rebounds ... Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 37 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists.

Game #30 - Portland 125, Charlotte 116 — December 17, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak and a six-game skid at Moda Center with a 125-116 win over the Hornets ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 43 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes ... It was the 40th 40-point game of Lillard's career ... Ben McLemore scored 28 points in 27 minutes off the bench, shotting 10-of-16 from the field (8-13 3-PT) ... McLemore scored 20 points in the second quarter while connecting on six three-pointers ... Norman Powell had 14 points, three rebounds and five assists ... Robert Covington had seven points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks ... Nassir Little had career highs of six assists and three blocks to go with three points and eight rebounds ... LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists.

Game #29 - Memphis 113, Portland 103 — December 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland suffered its seventh consecutive defeat, falling to the Grizzlies at Moda Center, 113-103 ... Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals ... Damian Lillard had 21 points (6-21 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland bench with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes ... Robert Covington had three steals and two blocks to go with four points and three rebounds in 23 minutes ... The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks who finished with 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists ... Desmond Bane scored 23 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

Game #28 - Phoenix 111, Portland 107 (OT) — December 14, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns, 111-107, in Portland's first game decided in overtime this season ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a double-double of 31 points (11-31 FG, 5-16 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 assists to go with two rebounds and one block ... Norman Powell added 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic logged his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes ... Larry Nance Jr. chipped in nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in his second start of the season ... Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Chris Paul had a double-double of 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and 14 assists to go with eight rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes.

Game #27 - Minnesota 116, Portland 111 — December 12, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers lost their fifth straight game, a 116-111 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 2-3 FT) in 33 minutes off the bench to go with one rebound and three assists ... After missing five games with an abdominal injury, Damian Lillard returned to record 24 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 11-15 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes ... Ben McLemore had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep in 15 minutes off the bench ... Larry Nance Jr. started his first game of the season and finished with eight points and 12 rebounds ... Robert Covington had three points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and four blocks in 34 minutes ... Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (right hamstring tightness) is questionable; CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out.

For the Pelicans, Jose Alvarado (G League - two-way, Daulton Hommes (right fibular; stress fracture), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL; sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot; fracture) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.