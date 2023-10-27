Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) vs. Orlando Magic (1-0)

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 40-27

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 21-13

ORLANDO HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 19-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 122-119, 3/5/23 (ORL)

LAST ORLANDO WIN: 106-109, 1/10/23 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (POR)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Magic will meet for the first time of the regular season on Oct. 27 in Portland for the team's home opener.

- LAST SEASON: Portland and Orlando tied the 2022-23 season series, 1-1.

- In three of his last six games against the Magic, Deandre Ayton has posted a double-double.

- In 17 career games against Orlando, Malcolm Brogdon has scored in double figures 15 times.

• Portland has gone 1-3 in their last four home openers, losing three straight from 2019-2022. Prior to 2019, the Blazers had secured a win on home opening night in 18 consecutive seasons, dating back to the 2001-2002 season

• Recent notable home openers

2022: Beat the Suns 113-111 in OT; Dame finished with 41

2021: Lost to the Kings by three, 121-124, after being down by 18 early in the fourth quarter. Harrison Barnes hit what is still a career-high eight three pointers

2017: Beat the Suns by 48 points, 124-76, in what is still tied for the second-largest margin of victory in team history”

INJURY REPORT

Trail Blazers: Ish Wainright (Right Calf; Strain) is Out. Anfernee Simons (Right Thumb; Sprain) is Probable.

Magic: Kevon Harris (Right Knee; Sore) is Out. Trevelin Queen (G League, Two-Way) is Out.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Regular Season Game #1 - Portland 111, Clippers 123 — October 25, 2023, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

The Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers in the team's first game of the regular season ... Malcolm Brogdon notched a team-high 20 points to go along with two rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes ... Anfernee Simons finished with 18 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe recorded 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon became the fifth player in team history to record 20+ points in their Blazer debut.

Preseason Game #4 - Portland 106, Phoenix 117 — October 16, 2023, Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Portland fell to Phoenix by a final score of 117-106 in the team's final preseason game ... Shaedon Sharpe finished with a team-high 19 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes ... Skylar Mays recorded 18 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 21 minutes ... Jabari Walker tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes ... Duop Reath logged 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.

Preseason Game #3 - Portland 133, Jazz 138 — October 14, 2023, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Trail Blazers fell to the Jazz by a final score of 138-133 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 29 points to go along with one rebound, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes ... Jerami Grant logged 24 points, two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes ... Shaedon Sharpe posted 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes ... Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 26 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes.

Preseason Game #2 - Portland 111, Phoenix 122 — October 12, 2023, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Phoenix by a final score of 122-111 ... Scoot Henderson finished with a team-high 22 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes ... Anfernee Simons recorded 15 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes ... Jerami Grant logged 13 points and one assists in 26 minutes ... Eric Gordon led the Suns with 20 points in 18 minutes.

Preseason Game #1 - Portland 106, New Zealand 66 — October 10, 2023, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers defeated the New Zealand Breakers by a final score of 106-66 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 14 points in 17 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 14 minutes ... Duop Reath finished with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 17 minutes ... Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the Breakers with 19 points in 34 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES