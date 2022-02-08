Trail Blazers Game Notes: Orlando Magic (12-43) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-33)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-33) VS ORLANDO MAGIC (12-33)

Tuesday, February 8 • 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead 39-25

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 21-11

ORLANDO HOME: Bucks lead, 18-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 98-88, 1/17/22 (Orl.)

LAST ORLANDO WIN: 115-109, 1/13/17 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Ten (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Tuesday's matchup is the second and final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Magic this season and the only game at Moda Center.

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated Orlando 98-88 in Orlando behind a monster 21-point, 20-rebound performance from Jusuf Nurkić. Nassir Little also recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards, along with four assists, one steal and one block. Anfernee Simons added 13 points and seven assists while Franz Wagner led the Magic with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.

• Portland ranks third in the NBA in limiting second opportunities, holding opponents to 11.7 second chance points per game. Orlando ranks 26th in offensive rebounds per game with 9.1 and 18th in second chance points with 12.6 per game.

• The Trail Blazers rank 5th in the NBA with 37.7% of the team's points coming via the three-pointer, while the Magic rank 16th with 34.2% from deep.

• Jusuf Nurkić has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games against Orlando, averaging 14.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

• In his last five games against the Magic, Justise Winslow is averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.40 steals. He tallied seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in Orlando on Jan. 26 as a member of the Clippers.

• Anfernee Simons has scored in double-figures in three consecutive matchups with Orlando.

• Cole Anthony is off to a hot start to February, scoring 15-plus points in three of four games, averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

• Wendell Carter Jr. has averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games vs. Portland. He did not play in last month's game.

NEWS AND NOTES

FLORIDA'S FINEST: Anfernee Simons went 5-of-13 from deep vs. Milwaukee on Feb. 5, his 13th game this season where he has hit five-plus three-pointers, the most in the NBA for a player 22 years old or younger. His 19 career games with five-plus three-pointers are tied for the 6th-most in NBA history for a player before turning 23.

RIP CITY DEBUT: Justise Winslow made his Trail Blazers debut on Feb. 5 vs. Milwaukee, dropping six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3-PT) with seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes of action.

TRADE ALERT: The Trail Blazers acquired guards Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson and forward Justise Winslow on Feb. 4 in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Prior to the trade, Bledsoe averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Keon Johnson averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists while Justise Winslow was averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

SIMONS SAYS: Anfernee Simons has had a break out stretch since assuming a starting role. In 2022, Simons is averaging 22.4 points (26th in NBA), 6.1 assists (29th), 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 three-pointers (2nd) per game while shooting 45.4% from the field, 40.9% from deep and 86.0% at the line.

NURK 20-20: Jusuf Nurkić turned in a monster performance at Orlando on Jan. 17, registering a double-double in the first half for the second straight game and fifth time this season. He finished the night with 21 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT), 22 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. It marked his third career 20-20 game and the ninth such performance in the NBA this season. He is the 11th player in team history to record at least four career games with 20-plus rebounds.

ONLY NURK: Jusuf Nurkić recorded 20-plus rebounds and 4-plus steals on Jan. 17 vs. Orlando, making him the only player in the NBA to record that stat line this season. He is also the only player in franchise history to finish a game with 21 points, 22 rebounds and four steals, which he has done twice (1/1/19 at Sac.)

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #54 - Milwaukee 137, Portland 108 — February 5, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Milwaukee 137-108 at Moda Center ... Jusuf Nurkić dropped a double-double with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT) and 10 boards, along with three assists and two blocks ... Ben McLemore contributed 19 points off the bench, knocking down four three-pointers, adding four rebounds and two assists ... Anfernee Simons scored 19 points, knocking down fivee-plus three-pointers for the 13th time this season ... CJ McCollum added 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds ... Tony Snell scored nine points, grabbed one rebound, one block and one steal ... Greg Brown III scored a career-high 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT) off the bench, adding four rebounds, one steal and one block ... Justise Winslow scored six points and grabbed seven boards in his Portland debut ... Bobby Portis led Milwaukee with 30 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 29 points and nine boards.

Game #53 - Oklahoma City 96, Portland 93 — February 4, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Oklahoma City 96-93 at Moda Center ... Four Portland starters scored in double-figures, led by Jusuf Nurkić who turned in a double-double with 14 points (6-19 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 19 points (9-24 FG, 1-9 3-PT), six rebounds and four assists ... Anfernee Simons dropped 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals ... CJ Elleby tallied his first start of the season and recorded seven points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block ... Tony Snell scored a season-high 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3-PT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Trendon Watford added eight points off the bench ... Dennis Smith Jr. recorded six points, three assists and three boards ... Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 23 points and seven rebounds ... Josh Giddey added 16 points and seven boards.

Game #52 - L.A. Lakers 99, Portland 94 — February 2, 2022, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Portland fell to the Lakers 99-94 in Los Angeles ... Norman Powell led all Trail Blazers with 30 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two points shy of his season-high, along with five boards, one assist, one steal and one block ... Jusuf Nurkić turned in a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons dropped 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with three assists, two rebounds and one steal ... CJ McCollum added 15 points (5-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Robert Covington fell an assist shy of a rebound-assist double-double, finishing with 13 rebounds, nine assists, four steals, one block and zero points ... Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points (10-18 FG, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony added 24 points and eight boards off the bench.

Game #51 - Oklahoma City 98, Portland 81 — January 31, 2022, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland lost to Oklahoma City 98-81 at the Paycom Center ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 0-0 FT), seven assists and three boards ... Norman Powell added 17 (6-15 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with five rebounds, two assists and one block ... Jusuf Nurkić grabbed nine boards along with 14 points, one assist, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons tallied eight points, five rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington recorded three steals, three blocks, three assists, four rebounds and two points ... Dennis Smith Jr. led the bench unit with six points, five rebounds, one assist and one block ... Trendon Watford scored five rebounds, grabbed three boards, dished two assists and snagged one steal ... Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists ... Darius Bazley chipped in 15 points off the bench.

Game #50 - Chicago 130, Portland 116 — January 30, 2022, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Portland fell to Chicago 130-116 at the United Center ... Six on each team scored in double figures, with each squad having three players score 20-plus ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists ... Norman Powell scored 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with four rebounds and one assist ... Anfernee Simons knocked down five three-pointers, his seventh straight game with four-plus, tying a franchise-record, finishing with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal ... Robert Covington tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkić scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 4-6 FT) with four rebounds ... Trendon Watford scored 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and three blocks ... Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 24 points, 14 boards and three assists ... DeMar Derozan added 23 points and 10 assists while Zach LaVine added 20 points.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Trendon Watford (right ankle; sprain) is probable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out for Tuesday’s game against Orlando.

For the Magic, Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle; injury recovery), Markelle Fultz (left knee; injury recovery), R.J. Hampton (left knee; MCL sprain/bone bruise), Jonathan Isaac (left knee; injury recovery) and E'Twaun Moore (left knee; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.