Trail Blazers Game Notes: New Orleans Pelicans (32-43) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-48)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (27-48) VS NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (32-43)

Wednesday, March 30 • 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead 36-30

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 23-10

NEW ORLEANS HOME: Pelicans lead, 20-13

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 101-93, 3/18/21 (NOP)

LAST NEW ORLEANS WIN: 111-97, 12/21/21 (NOP)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (NOP)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's game marks the second of three matchups between Portland and New Orleans this season and the only game at Moda Center. The series will close out April 7 at Smoothie King Center.

• LAST MEETING: Portland fell to New Orleans 111-97 in New Orleans despite a 39-point, seven-assist performance from Damian Lillard. Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 17 points, five rebounds and four assists but it was not enough. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 27 points off the bench.

• Both teams get to the charity stripe at a high rate, New Orleans ranks eighth with 22.7 FTA per game while Portland ranks 10th with 22.2.

• The Trail Blazers rank eighth in the NBA with 7.9 steals per game while the Pelicans rank seventh with 8.1.

• In March, Portland is averaging 16.9 second chance points per game, fourth-most in the NBA, New Orleans ranks second with 18.1.

• In four career games against New Orleans, Drew Eubanks has averaged 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 blocks.

• Kris Dunn has averaged 7.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals in his last five games against the Pelicans.

• In his last 10 games against New Orleans, Ben McLemore has averaged 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.50 steals. He scored six points with one rebound in the December matchup.

• Since being traded to New Orleans, former Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has averaged 25.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 19 games, recording two double-doubles and seven games with 30-plus points.

• Brandon Ingram has averaged 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his last five games against Portland, scoring 14-plus points in each game.

• In his last five games against the Trail Blazers, Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, recording three double-doubles, including 10 points and 16 rebounds in the December matchup.

CONNECTIONS: The Trail Blazers acquired Josh Hart and Didi Louzada, along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and draft picks, at the trade deadline from New Orleans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr and Tony Snell.

NEWS AND NOTES

STEALING THEIR THUNDER: Portland recorded 17 steals vs. Oklahoma City in an OT loss on March 28, a season-high for the Trail Blazers and the most in a single-game for the franchise since December 9, 2000 vs. Detroit.

BRANDON'S WILL: Brandon Williams scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 4-6 FT) with four rebounds, 12 assists and four steals in vs. Oklahoma City on March 28, joining Stephen Curry as the only rookies in NBA history to record at least 10 assists and four steals while making at least five three-pointers in a single game. Williams ranks fifth in scoring (15.8 ppg), eighth in assists (3.7 apg) and third in steals (1.4 spg) among all rookies for the month of March.

FROM TROUTDALE: Drew Eubanks scored a career-high 27 points with 14 rebounds vs. OKC on March 28, marking his sixth double-double of the season and fifth with Portland. Eubanks has averaged 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16 games for the Trail Blazers.

BEN THERE, DONE THAT: Ben McLemore scored 28 points off the bench vs. OKC on March 28, shooting 10-of-22 from the field and 8-of-18 from three. It marked the seventh time this season Ben has made five-plus three-pointers off the bench, the most in a single-season in franchise history and eighth-most in the NBA this season.

KEON JOHNSON CAREER HIGH: Keon Johnson set career highs with 17 points and four steals vs. OKC on March 28, finishing the game with five rebounds and two assists as well.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #75 - Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131 — March 28, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Oklahoma City 134-131 in overtime despite holding a lead after halftime and the third quarter ... Drew Eubanks scored a career-high 27 points and recorded his second straight double-double, grabbing 14 rebounds with three assists, three steals and two blocks ... Brandon Williams recorded his first career double-double, scoring 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 4-6 FT) with a career-high 12 assists, plus four rebounds and four steals ... Ben McLemore continued his hot streak, scoring 28 points (10-22 FG, 8-18 3-PT) off the bench with two rebounds ... Keon Johnson scored a career-high 17 points with five rebounds, four steals and two assists ... Kris Dunn and Keljin Blevins both scored 10 points off the bench ... Isaiah Roby led the Thunder with 30 points, eight boards and four assists while Aaron Wiggins scored 28 points with five rebounds and six assists.

Game #74 - Houston 115, Portland 98 — March 26, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland dropped the second game of a back-to-back with Houston 115-98 at Moda Center ... Drew Eubanks dropped a double-double with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-8 FT), a career-high 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Trendon Watford tallied the second double-double of his career, scoring 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Brandon Williams scored 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block ... Keon Johnson dropped 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3-PT) with two rebounds and two blocks ... Ben McLemore recorded his sixth consecutive game in double-figures, scoring 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT) with two rebounds and two steals off the bench ... Jalen Green led Houston with 25 points, six rebounds and two assists while Kenyon Martin Jr. added 27 off the bench.

Game #73 - Houston 125, Portland 106 — March 25, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Houston 125-106 at Moda Center on Friday night in the first leg of a back-to-back with the Rockets ... Four Trail Blazers starters scored in double-figures, led by Trendon Watford with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal ... Drew Eubanks added 18 points (9-12 FG), five rebounds and one assist ... CJ Elleby scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT) with seven rebounds and three assists ... Keon Johnson dropped 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with three boards, one assist and one steal ... Ben McLemore contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with two rebounds and a block off the bench ... Kris Dunn scored 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT) with seven assists, three boards and two steals ... Jalen Green led the Rockets with 23 points and three boards ... Jae'Sean Tate added 17 points with four boards and two steals.

Game #72 - San Antonio 133, Portland 96 — March 23, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to San Antonio 133-96 at Moda Center ... Ben McLemore scored 23 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT) off the bench, his second consecutive game dropping 20 off the bench, with two boards in 20 in minutes ... Drew Eubanks tied his career-high with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and set a new career-high with his two made threes, while grabbing nine rebounds with four assists and a steal ... Trendon Watford scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) ... Kris Dunn made his first start as a Trail Blazer and tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), five boards, three assists and two steals ... Elijah Hughes scored 10 points with one rebound, one assist and one block ... CJ Elleby scored two points with one rebound, one assist and one block ... Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 28 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a steal ... Keldon Johnson contributed 26 points.

Game #71 - Portland 119, Detroit 115 — March 21, 2022, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Portland defeated Detroit 119-115 at Little Caesars Arena in the second leg of a road back-to-back ... All five Trail Blazers starters scored in double-figures and Ben McLemore added 23 off the bench (7-16 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 2-4 FT) ... Brandon Williams scored a game-high 23 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 11-11 FT) with six rebounds, three assists and three steals ... Drew Eubanks added 17 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and two assists ... CJ Elleby tallied a career-high 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 4-7 FT) with eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block ... Justise Winslow added 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block ... Trendon Watford contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks ... Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey both led the Pistons with 25 points while Marvin Bagley III added 15.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Greg Brown III (left eye; corneal abrasion) and Didi Louzada (left knee recovery) are probable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Josh Hart (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Trendon Watford (left knee; bone contusion) and Justise Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for Wednesday’s game against New Orleans.

For the Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; arthroscopy) is probable; Jonas Valanciunas (right foot; soreness) is questionable; Jared Harper (G League - two-way), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL: sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot; fracture) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

In alignment with the recent announcement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the Rose Quarter will remove the mask mandate for all events and venues beginning on Saturday, March 12. The Oregon Health Authority still recommends masking for people at higher risk from COVID-19, including unvaccinated people and immunocompromised people. Masks are encouraged while on the Rose Quarter campus and attending events.

In alignment with the lifting of the mask mandate on March 12, the Rose Quarter will also remove mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements as a condition of entry into our venues. While vaccines do not prevent individuals from contracting COVID, they are proven to be effective in greatly reducing the risk of severe illness, speeding up recovery and reducing downtime.

The Rose Quarter strongly recommends our guests be vaccinated, stay up to date on boosters and evaluate their own health situation prior to attending an event on campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.