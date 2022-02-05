Trail Blazers Game Notes: Milwaukee Bucks (32-21) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-32)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-32) VS MILWAUKEE BUCKS (32-21)

Saturday, February 5 • 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Bucks lead, 77-52

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-29

MILWAUKEE HOME: Bucks lead, 48-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Por.)

LAST MILWAUKEE WIN: 127-109, 4/2/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (Mil)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's matchup is the first of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and Bucks this season and the only game at Moda Center.

• LAST MEETING: Portland lost to Milwaukee 127-109 in Portland despite a 32-point performance from Damian Lillard. Jusuf Nurkić dropped nine points and grabbed 11 boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 47 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

• Portland is 4-6 on the year in the second game of a back-to-back, with a 4-2 record at Moda Center in those games. Saturday's game is the first game of a back-to-back for Milwaukee, the Bucks are 7-2 in first games.

• Both teams rank in the Top 10 in three-pointers made, Portland ranks seventh with 13.5 per game while Milwaukee ranks fourth with 14.1. The Bucks hold the edge in percentage, 35.9 (9th) to 35.6 (11th).

• Milwaukee leads the NBA in defensive rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards per game, while Portland ranks 16th in the NBA with 13.1 second-chance points per game.

• In his last five games against Milwaukee, CJ McCollum is averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds with two 35-plus point performances.

• Jusuf Nurkić has tallied a double-double in three of his last five games against Milwaukee, averaging 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.20 blocks in those games.

• Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists in his last five games against the Trail Blazers, recording a double-double in four of those games.

• In his last five games against Portland, Khris Middleton has averaged 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

NEWS AND NOTES

TRADE ALERT: The Trail Blazers acquired guards Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson and forward Justise Winslow on Feb. 4 in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. On the year, Bledsoe is averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Keon Johnson averages 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists while Justise Winslow is averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

SIMONS SAYS: Anfernee Simons has had a breakout stretch since assuming a starting role. In 2022, Simons is averaging 23.6 points (23rd in NBA), 6.3 assists (24th), 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 three-pointers (2nd) per game while shooting 45.6% from the field, 39.2% from deep and 87.5% at the line.

ANFERNEE FOR THREE: Anfernee Simons made at least four three-pointers in seven consecutive games from 1/19 - 1/30, tied with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the longest streak in franchise history and tied for the third-longest streak in the NBA this season. Overall, he has hit five-plus three-pointers in 12 games this season, the most in the NBA for a player 22 years old or younger. His 18 career games with five-plus three-pointers are tied for the 7th-most in NBA history for a player before turning 23.

HOT HANDS: Portland recorded three consecutive games shooting over 50% between Jan. 26 - Jan. 30, shooting 137-of-252 (54.4%) over the stretch. It marked the second time this season the team has shot above 50% in back-to-back games (Nov. 20 & 23).

DROPPING DIMES: Portland recorded 27 assists vs. Dallas on Jan. 26, marking three consecutive games with 25-plus assists, the team's longest streak of the season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #53 - Oklahoma City 96, Portland 93 — February 4, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Oklahoma City 96-93 at Moda Center ... Four Portland starters scored in double-figures, led by Jusuf Nurkić who turned in a double-double with 14 points (6-19 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 19 points (9-24 FG, 1-9 3-PT), six rebounds and four assists ... Anfernee Simons dropped 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals ... CJ Elleby tallied his first start of the season and recorded seven points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block ... Tony Snell scored a season-high 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3-PT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Trendon Watford added eight points off the bench ... Dennis Smith Jr. recorded six points, three assists and three boards ... Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 23 points and seven rebounds ... Josh Giddey added 16 points and seven boards.

Game #52 - L.A. Lakers 99, Portland 94 — February 2, 2022, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Portland fell to the Lakers 99-94 in Los Angeles ... Norman Powell led all Trail Blazers with 30 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two points shy of his season-high, along with five boards, one assist, one steal and one block ... Jusuf Nurkić turned in a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons dropped 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with three assists, two rebounds and one steal ... CJ McCollum added 15 points (5-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Robert Covington fell an assist shy of a rebound-assist double-double, finishing with 13 rebounds, nine assists, four steals, one block and zero points ... Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points (10-18 FG, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony added 24 points and eight boards off the bench.

Game #51 - Oklahoma City 98, Portland 81 — January 31, 2022, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland lost to Oklahoma City 98-81 at the Paycom Center ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 0-0 FT), seven assists and three boards ... Norman Powell added 17 (6-15 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with five rebounds, two assists and one block ... Jusuf Nurkić grabbed nine boards along with 14 points, one assist, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons tallied eight points, five rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington recorded three steals, three blocks, three assists, four rebounds and two points ... Dennis Smith Jr. led the bench unit with six points, five rebounds, one assist and one block ... Trendon Watford scored five rebounds, grabbed three boards, dished two assists and snagged one steal ... Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists ... Darius Bazley chipped in 15 points off the bench.

Game #50 - Chicago 130, Portland 116 — January 30, 2022, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Portland fell to Chicago 130-116 at the United Center ... Six on each team scored in double figures, with each squad having three players score 20-plus ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists ... Norman Powell scored 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with four rebounds and one assist ... Anfernee Simons knocked down five three-pointers, his seventh straight game with four-plus, tying a franchise-record, finishing with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal ... Robert Covington tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkić scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 4-6 FT) with four rebounds ... Trendon Watford scored 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and three blocks ... Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 24 points, 14 boards and three assists ... DeMar Derozan added 23 points and 10 assists while Zach LaVine added 20 points.

Game #49 - Portland 125, Houston 110 — January 28, 2022, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Portland defeated Houston 125-110 behind a great shooting night for the Trail Blazers, 46-of-81 (56.8%), the second game in a row the team has shot over 50 percent ... Anfernee Simons led the scoring effort with 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 0-0 FT), six assists and three rebounds ... Jusuf Nurkić recorded his 23rd double-double of the season with 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-11 FT), 13 boards, one steal and one block ... CJ McCollum dropped 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 2-3 FT) with five assists and three rebounds ... Robert Covington grabbed five boards, three blocks and two steals to go with 13 points and one assist ... Norman Powell tallied 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals ... Ben McLemore knocked down 4-of-9 from deep for 12 points ... Christian Wood led the Rockets with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Garrison Mathews contributed 21 points, and three assists.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers, playing on the second game of a back-to-back, have yet to release an injury report for Saturday’s game against Milwaukee

For the Bucks, George Hill (neck; soreness) and Brook Lopez (back; surgery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.