Trail Blazers Game Notes: Golden State Warriors (42-17) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-34)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (25-34) VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (42-17)

Thursday, February 24 • 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 129-106

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 86-31

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead 75-43

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-106, 3/3/21 (Por.)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 104-94, 12/8/21 (GSW)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (GSW)

SERIES NOTES

• Thursday's game is the third and final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Warriors this season and the only game at Moda Center.

• LAST MEETING: Portland lost to Golden State 104-94 in San Francisco behind 22 points from Steph Curry and 20 from Jordan Poole. Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 26 points and five assists while Nassir Little contributed 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block. Ben McLemore added 12 off the bench.

• Both teams like to shoot it from deep, Portland ranks sixth in the NBA with 13.5 3PM per game while Golden State (14.5) ranks second. 39.4% of the Warriors points come from beyond the arc, tops in the league, while 37.5% of the Trail Blazers points come from three, fourth most.

• On the boards, Portland ranks second in the NBA with a 74.3 defensive rebound percentage, while Golden State grabs 36.1 defensive rebounds per game, third most in the league.

• Josh Hart has averaged 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his last five games against the Warriors, including 14 points, six boards and two assists on Jan. 6 while with New Orleans.

• Anfernee Simons had 19 points, six boards, two assists and three steals in the team's November matchup. He is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.2 assists in his last five games against the Warriors.

• Stephen Curry has scored 30-plus points in eight of his last 10 games against Portland, averaging 35.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.70 steals in those games.

• In his last five games against the Trail Blazers, Klay Thompson has averaged 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.40 steals and 1.00 blocks, with his last outting against the team coming on May 20, 2019.

NEWS AND NOTES

ANT IN THE RECORD BOOKS: Simons tallied his 30th career start on Feb. 14 at Milwaukee, nailing seven three-pointers to set the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a player's first 30 Starts with 113. The 22-year old Simons is establishing himself as one of the most prolific young shooters in NBA history.

WINNING IN MEMPHIS: Portland entered the All Star Break on a four-game winning streak, tied for their longest of the season, after a 123-119 road win against the Grizzlies on Feb. 16. Anfernee Simons tallied his seventh career and third straight 30-plus point performance while Jusuf Nurkic recorded his fifth career 30-plus game, finishing with 32, one shy of his career high. Josh Hart scored 20-plus for a third consecutive game, all with the Trail Blazers.

STARTING HOT: The Trail Blazers jumped out to an early lead in Memphis on Feb. 16, entering halftime with a 68-57 lead, the 12th time they've held a double-digit lead at half, Portland is 12-0 in those games.

SPREADING THE LOVE: On Feb. 14 at Milwaukee, all five Portland starters recorded at least four assists, marking the first time since Nov. 13, 2003 that the Trail Blazers have accomplished the feat. The Charlotte Hornets are the only other team in the NBA to do so this season. Anfernee Simons led the team with six assists while Trendon Watford also contributed five off the bench.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #59 - Portland 123, Memphis 119 — February 16, 2022, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Portland defeated Memphis 123-119 behind 30-plus point performances from both Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic ... The Bosnian Beast led the way with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 7-10 FT) with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Simons dropped 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-4 FT), his fourth straight game with five-plus three-pointers, plus three boards, six assists and a steal ... Josh Hart recorded his third straight game with 20-plus points, dropping 22 with seven rebounds, six assists and a steal ... Justise Winslow added 16 points, seven boards, three assists and a steal ... Ben McLemore added 14 off the bench with two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes ... CJ Elleby contribued five rebounds, one point and one block ... Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 44 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 21-25 FT), five boards, 11 assists and a block ... Desmond Bane added 30 points and five boards.

Game #58 - Portland 122, Milwaukee 107 — February 14, 2022, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Wisconsin

Portland took down the defending champs 122-107 on the road ... All five Trail Blazers starters recorded at least four assists, the first time the team has done so since Nov. 13, 2003 ... Anfernee Simons continued his hot streak with 31 points (12-24 FG, 7-16 3-PT), two boards, six assists and one steal ... Josh Hart dropped 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic tallied his seventh straight double-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal ... Justise Winslow recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block ... CJ Elleby added 10 points, 4 boards and four assists ... Trendon Watford drained the first three-pointer of his career and finished with nine points, 10 boards, five assists and one steal ... Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 23 points and six assists.

Game #57 - Portland 112, New York 103 — February 12, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated New York 112-103 at Moda Center behind a 35-point fourth quarter for the Trail Blazers in which they held the Knicks to 11 points ... Anfernee Simons tallied his 21st career game with five-plus three-pointers, finishing with 30 points for his fifth career 30-plus effort, also contributing eight assists and five rebounds ... Josh Hart dropped 23 points in his Portland debut with two assists and one board ... Jusus Nurkic grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 12 points and six assists for his 29th double-double on the season ... Justise Winslow added 14 points, six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block ... Ben McLemore dropped 17 points off the bench with five rebounds, two assists and a steal ... Julius Randle led New York with 28 points, 16 rebounds and six assists ... Kemba Walker added 23 points and Quentin Grimes contributed 20 points.

Game #56 - Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105 — February 9, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated the Lakers 107-105 at Moda Center, behind a tough defensive effort that forced 21 turnovers and tallied 11 steals ... Anfernee Simons led the scoring effort with 29 points, knocking down five three-pointers for the 14th time this season ... Jusuf Nurkic tallied another double-double, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds ... Justise Winslow scored 11 points with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals ... Greg Brown III dropped 11 points, two rebounds and a block off the bench ... Dennis Smith Jr. became the ninth player in league history to record 11 assists and six steals off the bench ... CJ Elleby scored eight points with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes ... Ben McLemore dropped eight points with two rebounds, three steals and a block ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Game #55 - Orlando 113, Portland 95 — February 8, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to Orlando 113-95 following a trade that left the team with nine active players ... Anfernee Simons dropped 19 points for the fourth straight game, shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 3-of-9 from deep and 2-of-3 at the line, finishing with five rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic tallied his 27th double-double of the season with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks ... Greg Brown III scored a career-high 15 points off the bench, grabbing a career-high eight rebounds and one steal ... Justise Winslow made his first start as a Trail Blazer and recorded 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks ... CJ Elleby tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds ... Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points, eight boards and five assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain) is probable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL surgery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery) and Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis) are out for Thursday’s game against Golden State.

For the Warriors, Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc - injury recovery); Andre Iguodala (low back; tightness), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League - two-way) and James Wiseman (right knee; injury recovery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen nationally on TNT. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.