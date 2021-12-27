Trail Blazers Game Notes: Dallas Mavericks (15-17) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-19)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-19) VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS (15-17)

Monday, December 27, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-76

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 54-26

DALLAS HOME: Mavericks lead, 50-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-119, 3/19/21 (Por.)

LAST DALLAS WIN: 132-92, 3/21/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Dal.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's game is the first of three contests between the Trail Blazers and the Mavericks during the 2021-22 season. The teams play next on Jan. 26 in Portland.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the season series against Dallas in 2020-21, 2-1.

• In three games against the Mavericks last season, Damian Lillard averaged 28.0 points (47.5% FG, 32.1% 3-PT, 89.5% FT), 2.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Lillard has scored 30-plus points in nine of his last 11 games against Dallas. In his last 15 games against the Mavericks, Lillard has averaged 33.4 points (49.2% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 91.2% FT), 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 steals.

• Norman Powell played one game against Dallas with Toronto last season, recording 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists on Jan. 18.

• Luka Doncic played in three games against the Trail Blazers last season, averaging 39.7 points (63.6% FG, 56.7% 3-PT, 78.3% FT), 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. In 11 career games against Portland, Doncic has averaged 30.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. His scoring career scoring average against the Trail Blazers is his second-highest against any one opponent.

• In three games against Portland last season, Kristaps Porzingis averaged 13.7 points (40.7% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 2.00 blocks.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Dennis Smith Jr. was drafted by Dallas with the ninth pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 101 games (all starts) for the Mavericks before being traded to New York.

• CONNECTION: Dallas center Moses Brown played in nine games for Portland as a rookie during the 2019-20 season.

NEWS AND NOTES

LILLARD'S LAST FIVE: In the last five games, Damian Lillard has averaged 33.2 points (44.7% FG, 43.1% 3-PT, 90.7% FT), 3.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He leads the NBA in total points scored in that span (166).

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists at Memphis on Dec. 19, marking his fifth 20-point game in seven outings. Powell is one of four players in the NBA that is averaging at least 18.0 points while shooting better than 46.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Wiggins/Valanciunas).

DAME DROPPING 20: Damian Lillard scored 39 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 7-8 FT) to go with two rebounds and seven assists at New Orleans on Dec 21. It was his 20th game with 20-plus points this season, good for the 12th-most in the NBA.

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little recorded career highs of six assists and three blocks against Charlotte on Dec. 17. Against Memphis on Dec. 19, Little had 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Among players that are 6'7" or shorter, Little ranks seventh in offensive rebounds (37) and sixth in blocks (22) for the season.

HAVE A HALF: The Trail Blazers scored 81 points and made a franchise-record 16 three-pointers (of 25, 64.0%) in the first half against the Hornets on Dec. 17. It was the 16th time in franchise history that Portland scored at least 80 points in a half, and the first time since Nov. 12, 2014.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #32 - New Orleans 111, Portland 97 — December 21, 2021, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers in New Orleans, 111-97 ... Portland's bench struggled in the loss, getting outscored by the Pelicans reserves, 40-15 ... Damian Lillard led the charge for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 39 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block ... Larry Nance Jr. swiped a season-high four steals to go with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes ... Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 26 minutes off the New Orleans bench.

Game #31 - Portland 105, Memphis 100 — December 19, 2021, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

The Trail Blazers won their second straight game and notched their second road win of the season with a 105-100 victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis ... Portland outrebounded the Grizzlies, 51-33 ... Portland turned the ball over 25 times while the Grizzlies had eight turnovers ... Damian Lillard scored 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes ... Norman Powell had 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block ... In 34 minutes off the bench, Robert Covington logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), eight rebounds, one steal and four blocks ... Nassir Little added 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had nine points and 11 rebounds ... Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 37 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists.

Game #30 - Portland 125, Charlotte 116 — December 17, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak and a six-game skid at Moda Center with a 125-116 win over the Hornets ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 43 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes ... It was the 40th 40-point game of Lillard's career ... Ben McLemore scored 28 points in 27 minutes off the bench, shooting 10-of-16 from the field (8-13 3-PT) ... McLemore scored 20 points in the second quarter while connecting on six three-pointers ... Norman Powell had 14 points, three rebounds and five assists ... Robert Covington had seven points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks ... Nassir Little had career highs of six assists and three blocks to go with three points and eight rebounds ... LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists.

Game #29 - Memphis 113, Portland 103 — December 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland suffered its seventh consecutive defeat, falling to the Grizzlies at Moda Center, 113-103 ... Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals ... Damian Lillard had 21 points (6-21 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland bench with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes ... Robert Covington had three steals and two blocks to go with four points and three rebounds in 23 minutes ... The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks who finished with 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists ... Desmond Bane scored 23 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

Game #28 - Phoenix 111, Portland 107 (OT) — December 14, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns, 111-107, in Portland's first game decided in overtime this season ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a double-double of 31 points (11-31 FG, 5-16 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 assists to go with two rebounds and one block ... Norman Powell added 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic logged his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes ... Larry Nance Jr. chipped in nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in his second start of the season ... Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Chris Paul had a double-double of 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and 14 assists to go with eight rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (personal reasons) is questionable; CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Jusuf Nurkić (health & safety protocols), Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols), Dennis Smith (health & safety protocols), Robert Covington (health & safety protocols), Ben McLemore (health & safety protocols), Keljin Blevins (health & safety protocols), F Trendon Watford (health & safety protocols) are out.

For the Mavericks, Reggie Bullock (health and safety protocols), Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Luka Doncic (health and safety protocols), Tim Hardaway Jr. (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (health and safety protocols) and JaQuori McLaughlin (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.