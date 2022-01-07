Trail Blazers Game Notes: Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-23)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (14-23) VS. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (21-17)

Friday, January 7, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 72-55

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 45-18

CLEVELAND HOME: Cavaliers lead, 37-27

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 141-105, 5/5/21 (Cle.)

LAST CLEVELAND WIN: 107-104, 11/3/21 (Cle.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Cle.)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's game is the second and final game between the Trail Blazers and Cavaliers this season. Cleveland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Cavaliers edged out the Trail Blazers in Cleveland on Nov. 3, 107-104. Portland was paced by Damian Lillard who finished with 26 points (10-27 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Jarrett Allen led the way for the Cavaliers with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

• Norman Powell recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks against Cleveland on Nov. 3. Powell has scored at least 16 points in four straight outings against the Cavaliers. In that span, he has shot 12-of-26 from the three-point-line (46.2%).

• Anfernee Simons scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one assist and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench at Cleveland on Nov. 3. Simons has scored in double figures in four straight games against the Cavaliers. In those four games, he has averaged 13.0 points while shooting 62.1% from the field and 50.0% from deep.

• In his last four games against the Cavaliers, Jusuf Nurkić has averaged 11.5 points (54.5% FG, 75.0% FT), 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.25 blocks.

• Darius Garland had a double-double of 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and 10 assists to go with two rebounds and one steal against Portland on Nov. 3.

• Evan Mobley recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block against Portland on Nov. 3.

• CONNECTION: Cleveland forward Kevin Love graduated from Lake Oswego High School in 2007. He

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr. played four seasons for the Cavaliers from 2018-2021. The Akron, Ohio native averaged 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 182 games (77 starts) for Cleveland.

NEWS AND NOTES

BACK-TO-BACK: Anfernee Simons scored 28 points against Miami on Jan. 5, which included a 20-point third quarter in which he shot 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from the three-point-line. It marks the first time in his career that Simons scored 20-plus points in consecutive games.

ANT'S CAREER NIGHT: Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 43 points (13-21 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and seven assists against Atlanta on Jan. 3. At 22 years and 209 days old, Simons became the youngest player in franchise history to score 40-plus points in a game (Petrie, 22 years and 259 days). Simons is also the first player in NBA history to have two games with nine or more three-pointers before turning 23.

MORE FLORIDIAN YOUTH: Nassir Little recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal against the Hawks on Jan. 3. Little is the sixth player in team history to record two or more games of at least 20 points and nine rebounds before turning 22, joining Lloyd Neal, Greg Oden, Bill Walton, LaMarcus Aldridge and Zach Randolph.

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals against the Hawks on Jan. 3. Powell is one of nine players in the NBA that is averaging at least 18.0 points while shooting better than 45.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point line.

NURK DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Jusuf Nurkić recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block against Miami on Jan. 5. It was his team-leading 14th double-double of the season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #37 - Miami 115, Portland 109 — January 5, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers lost to the visiting Heat at Moda Center, 115-109 ... In his second consecutive start, Anfernee Simons led Portland with 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 5-5 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes ... It was the first time in his career that Simons scored 20-plus points in consecutive games ... Norman Powell scored 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 9-10 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes of action ... Jusuf Nurkić had a double-double of 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block ... Nassir Little added 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes ... Max Strus led the way for Miami with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes ... Omer Yurtseven added 14 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Game #36 - Portland 136, Atlanta 131 — January 3, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a four-game losing streak with a 136-131 over the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center ... Anfernee Simons led the way with a career-high 43 points (13-21 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists ... Simons became the youngest player in Trail Blazers history to score 40-plus points ... Norman Powell added 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals ... Nassir Little had a season-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal ... After missing three games in health and safety protocols, Jusuf Nurkić returned to record a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and one steal ... The Hawks were led by Trae Young who scored a career-high 56 points (17-26 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 15-15 FT) to go with four rebounds and 14 assists.

Game #35 - L.A. Lakers 139, Portland 106 — December 31, 2021, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles California

Portland lost its fourth game in a row, a 139-106 defeat at the hands of the Lakers in Los Angeles ... The Trail Blazers were led by Ben McLemore, who finished with 28 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes ... McLemore scored 16 points in the first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT) ... Damian Lillard added 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes ... Norman Powell chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 43 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks ... The Trail Blazers shot a season-low 35.3% from the field ... Portland's 21 offensive rebounds and 27 second chance points were both season highs.

Game #34 - Utah 120, Portland 105 — December 29, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to the Utah Jazz at Moda Center, 120-105 ... The Trail Blazers were outscored in the paint, 74-30 ... Portland was missing seven players in health and safety protocols for the second consecutive game ... Damian Lillard scored 32 points (10-23 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 7-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and one steal ... Norman Powell had 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 43 minutes ... Powell scored 25 points in the first half ... His 32 points tied the most points he has scored in a Trail Blazers uniform ... Larry Nance Jr. recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, a career-high nine assists and three steals in 32 minutes ... Anfernee Simons scored seven points to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert led Utah with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-12 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks ... Rudy Gay scored 21 points off the bench.

Game #33 - Dallas 132, Portland 117 — December 27, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

After five days off since their last game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks in Portland, 132-117 ... The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the health and safety protocols ... Portland made a season-high 35 free throws (of 42) ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 13-14 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Nassir Little had a season-high 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-7 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... It was his third career double-double ... Norman Powell added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes ... Anfernee Simons had 11 points off the bench ... A day after signing 10-day contracts, Cameron McGriff (three points), Brandon Williams (seven points) and Jarron Cumberland (two points) made their NBA debuts ... Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Dallas.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) is questionable; Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy - injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out.

For the Cavaliers, Cedi Osman (return to competition reconditioning) and Rajon Rondo (return to competition reconditioning) are probable; Tacko Fall (G League - two-way), Isaac Okoro (left elbow; sprain), Ricky Rubio (left knee; ACL tear) and Collin Sexton (left knee; meniscal tear) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.