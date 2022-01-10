Trail Blazers Game Notes: Brooklyn Nets (25-13) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-24)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (15-24) VS. BROOKLYN NETS (25-13)

Monday, January 10, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 66-26

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-9

BROOKLYN HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 29-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-109, 4/30/21 (Brk.)

LAST BROOKLYN WIN: 116-112, 3/23/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Sunday's game is the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and Nets this season. The game was originally slated for Dec. 23 but was postponed due to COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers beat the Nets in Brooklyn on April 30, 128-109. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-13 3-PT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving recorded 28 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT) three assists, two rebounds and one steal.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 18.5 points (56.8% FG,00.0% 3-PT, 66.0% FT), 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 11 career games against the Nets.

• Robert Covington has faced off against the Nets 20 times in his career, averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists.

• Anfernee Simons is off to a roaring start to 2022, averaging 29.0 points (54.3% FG, 51.1% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in four January starts.

• After spending the first nine years of his career in Portland, LaMarcus Aldrige has averaged 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18 games against the Trail Blazers.

• Kevin Durant has averaged 27.3 points (49.3 FG%, 37.8% 3-PT, 86.6% FT), 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steal in 42 games against Portland in his career.

• James Harden has squared off against the Trail Blazers 41 times in his career, averaging 26.8 points (45.8% FG, 38.0% 3-PT, 84.9% FT), 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

CONNECTION: Trail Blazers rookie forward Trendon Watford and Nets rookie guard Cameron Thomas were teammates at Lousiana State University during the 2020-21 season.

NEWS AND NOTES

WHAT A WEEK: Anfernee Simons had 31 points (10-17 FG, 7-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and six assists against Sacramento on Jan. 9, capping off a week in which he started four straight games for the first time in his career and posted three of the four highest scoring totals of his career. For the week. Simons averaged 29.0 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 54.3% from the field, 51.1% from three-point-line and a perfect 17-of-17 from the charity stripe.

NURK DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Jusuf Nurkić recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block against Sacramento on Jan. 9. It was his fourth straight double-double and his team-leading 16th double-double of the season.

ANT'S CAREER NIGHT: Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 43 points (13-21 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and seven assists against Atlanta on Jan. 3. At 22 years and 209 days old, Simons became the youngest player in franchise history to score 40-plus points in a game (Petrie, 22 years and 259 days). Simons is also the first player in NBA history to have two games with nine or more three-pointers before turning 23.

MORE FLORIDIAN YOUTH: Nassir Little recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal against the Hawks on Jan. 3. Little is the sixth player in team history to record two or more games of at least 20 points and nine rebounds before turning 22, joining Lloyd Neal, Greg Oden, Bill Walton, LaMarcus Aldridge and Zach Randolph.

BEN BUCKETS: Ben McLemore matched his season high with 28 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT) at the Lakers on Dec. 31. He scored 16 of his points in nine first-quarter minutes on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT). He was the first bench player in the NBA to score at least 16 points in the first quarter this season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #39 - Portland 103, Sacramento 88 — January 9, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated Sacramento 103-88 at Moda Center ...Jusuf Nurkic finished an assist shy of his second career triple-double, totaling 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes ... Anfernee Simons led the scoring efforts with 31 points (10-17 FG, 7-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes ... Nassir Little chipped in 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), grabbed three rebounds and dished two assists in 34 minutes ... Ben McLemore started in place of Norman Powell (Health and safety protocols) and totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3-PT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes ... Portland's defense held Sacramento to 88 points, a season low for a Trail Blazers opponent... Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and nine assists... Alex Len contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Game #38 - Cleveland 114, Portland 101 —January 7, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Cleveland 114-101 at Moda Center... Norman Powell led the way with 19 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-8 FT), his sixth game leading the team in scoring, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists in 36 minutes... Jusuf Nurkic set a career-high with two three-pointers and tallied his team-high 26th double-double with 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block... Robert Covington returned to the starting lineup and tied a season-high with five three-pointers made, finishing with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3-PT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks... Anfernee Simons, in his third consecutive start, chipped in a game-high seven assists along with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3-Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block...Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and six assists.

Game #37 - Miami 115, Portland 109 — January 5, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers lost to the visiting Heat at Moda Center, 115-109 ... In his second consecutive start, Anfernee Simons led Portland with 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 5-5 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes ... It was the first time in his career that Simons scored 20-plus points in consecutive games ... Norman Powell scored 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 9-10 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes of action ... Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double of 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block ... Nassir Little added 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes ... Max Strus led the way for Miami with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes ... Omer Yurtseven added 14 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Game #36 - Portland 136, Atlanta 131 — January 3, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a four-game losing streak with a 136-131 over the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center ... Anfernee Simons led the way with a career-high 43 points (13-21 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists ... Simons became the youngest player in Trail Blazers history to score 40-plus points ... Norman Powell added 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals ... Nassir Little had a season-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal ... After missing three games in health and safety protocols, Jusuf Nurkic returned to record a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and one steal ... The Hawks were led by Trae Young who scored a career-high 56 points (17-26 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 15-15 FT) to go with four rebounds and 14 assists.

Game #35 - L.A. Lakers 139, Portland 106 — December 31, 2021, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles California

Portland lost its fourth game in a row, a 139-106 defeat at the hands of the Lakers in Los Angeles ... The Trail Blazers were led by Ben McLemore, who finished with 28 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes ... McLemore scored 16 points in the first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT) ... Damian Lillard added 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes ... Norman Powell chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 43 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks ... The Trail Blazers shot a season-low 35.3% from the field ... Portland's 21 offensive rebounds and 27 second chance points were both season highs.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers, Norman Powell (health and safety protocols), Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy - injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for tonight’s game against Brooklyn.

For the Nets, LaMarcus Aldridge (right foot; soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle; surgery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.