Trail Blazers Game Notes: Atlanta Hawks (16-19) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-22)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-22) VS. ATLANTA HAWKS (16-19)

Monday, January 3, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Series tied, 59-59

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-21

ATLANTA HOME: Hawks lead, 38-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 112-106, 1/16/21 (Por.)

LAST ATLANTA WIN: 123-114, 5/3/21 (Atl.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Atl.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's game is the first of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and the Hawks during the 2021-22 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Atlanta split the season series in 2020-21, 1-1.

• In two games against the Hawks last season, Damian Lillard averaged 34.5 points (50.0% FG, 43.5% 3-PT, 94.4% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.50 steals. Lillard has scored 30-plus points in four straight games against the Hawks.

• Norman Powell played in three games against Atlanta last season (one with Portland, two with Toronto), averaging 22.7 points (49.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 76.9% FT), 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.00 steal.

• In his last four games against Atlanta, Larry Nance Jr. has averaged 13.5 points (55.6% FG, 23.1% 3-PT, 100% FT), 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.75 steals.

• In two games against Portland last season, Trae Young averaged 23.5 points (33.3% FG, 13.3% 3-PT, 95.0% FT), 6.5 rebounds and 11.0 assists.

• John Collins played in two games against the Trail Blazers in 2020-21, averaging 11.5 points (55.6% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 1.50 assists and 1.00 block.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Tony Snell played for the Hawks during the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.3 points (51.5% FG, 56.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 47 games (23 starts).

• CONNECTION: Atlanta coach Nate McMillan was Portland's head coach from 2005-2012, compiling a record of 266-269 in those seven seasons.

• CONNECTION: Portland head coach Chauncey Billups and Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari were both involved in a three-team trade that sent Billups from Denver to New York and Gallinari from New York to Denver on Feb. 22, 2011.

NEWS AND NOTES

BEN BUCKETS: Ben McLemore matched his season high with 28 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT) at the Lakers on Dec. 31. He scored 16 of his points in nine first-quarter minutes on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT). He was the first bench player in the NBA to score at least 16 points in the first quarter this season.

LILLARD'S LAST EIGHT: In the last eight games, Damian Lillard has averaged 30.3 points (42.5% FG, 38.6% 3-PT, 86.8% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He ranks second in the NBA in total points scored in that span with 242 (James, 270).

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored a season-high 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT) against the Jazz on Dec. 29, matching his highest-scoring output in a Trail Blazers uniform. Powell is one of seven players in the NBA that is averaging at least 18.0 points while shooting better than 45.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point line.

NANCE DOING IT ALL: Larry Nance Jr. recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals against Utah on Dec. 29. His nine assists marked a career high. Nance has scored in double figures in each of the last four games, marking his longest such streak of the season.

NAS DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Nassir Little logged his third career double-double on Dec. 27 against Dallas, finishing with a season-high 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. At 21 years and 319 days old, Little is the youngest player in franchise history to record that statline.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #35 - L.A. Lakers 139, Portland 106 — December 31, 2021, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles California

Portland lost its fourth game in a row, a 139-106 defeat at the hands of the Lakers in Los Angeles ... The Trail Blazers were led by Ben McLemore, who finished with 28 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes ... McLemore scored 16 points in the first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT) ... Damian Lillard added 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes ... Norman Powell chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 43 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks ... The Trail Blazers shot a season-low 35.3% from the field ... Portland's 21 offensive rebounds and 27 second chance points were both season highs.

Game #34 - Utah 120, Portland 105 — December 29, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to the Utah Jazz at Moda Center, 120-105 ... The Trail Blazers were outscored in the paint, 74-30 ... Portland was missing seven players in health and safety protocols for the second consecutive game ... Damian Lillard scored 32 points (10-23 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 7-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and one steal ... Norman Powell had 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 43 minutes ... Powell scored 25 points in the first half ... His 32 points tied the most points he has scored in a Trail Blazers uniform ... Larry Nance Jr. recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, a career-high nine assists and three steals in 32 minutes ... Anfernee Simons scored seven points to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert led Utah with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-12 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks ... Rudy Gay scored 21 points off the bench.

Game #33 - Dallas 132, Portland 117 — December 27, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

After five days off since their last game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks in Portland, 132-117 ... The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the health and safety protocols ... Portland made a season-high 35 free throws (of 42) ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 13-14 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Nassir Little had a season-high 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-7 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... It was his third career double-double ... Norman Powell added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes ... Anfernee Simons had 11 points off the bench ... A day after signing 10-day contracts, Cameron McGriff (three points), Brandon Williams (seven points) and Jarron Cumberland (two points) made their NBA debuts ... Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Dallas.

Game #32 - New Orleans 111, Portland 97 — December 21, 2021, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers in New Orleans, 111-97 ... Portland's bench struggled in the loss, getting outscored by the Pelicans reserves, 40-15 ... Damian Lillard led the charge for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 39 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block ... Larry Nance Jr. swiped a season-high four steals to go with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes ... Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 26 minutes off the New Orleans bench.

Game #31 - Portland 105, Memphis 100 — December 19, 2021, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

The Trail Blazers won their second straight game and notched their second road win of the season with a 105-100 victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis ... Portland outrebounded the Grizzlies, 51-33 ... Portland turned the ball over 25 times while the Grizzlies had eight turnovers ... Damian Lillard scored 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes ... Norman Powell had 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block ... In 34 minutes off the bench, Robert Covington logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), eight rebounds, one steal and four blocks ... Nassir Little added 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had nine points and 11 rebounds ... Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 37 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkić (health & safety protocols) and Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols) are doubtful; Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy - injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Brandon Williams (health & safety protocols), and Cameron McGriff (health & safety protocols) are out.

For the Hawks, Cam Reddish (right ankle; sprain) is probable; Bogdan Bogdanovic (health and safety protocols), John Collins (health and safety protocols), Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols), Malik Ellison (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill (right hamstring; tear), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist; injury recovery) and Jalen Johnson (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.