Trail Blazers Finish Three-Game, Season-Opening Homestand With Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) finish up a three-game, season-opening homestand Monday night by hosting the Washington Wizards (0-2) in their only visit to the Moda Center this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Portland is coming off a 121-108 victory versus the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night. As for Washington, after losing Saturday to the Toronto Raptors at home, Monday night's game is the first of a five-game, Western Conference road trip.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 57-54

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 34-21

AT THE WIZARDS: Wizards lead, 33-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-105, 11/25/17 (Wasington)

LAST WIZARDS WIN: 106-92, 12/5/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Washington)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s meeting marks the first of two games between the Trail Blazers and the Wizards during the 2018-19 season. Portland and Washington split the season series in the 2017-18 season, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Wizards topped the Trail Blazers 106-92 at the Moda Center on Dec. 5. Bradley Beal scored 51 points (21-37 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 4-5 FT) for Washington to go with three rebounds and two assists. Damian Lillard came close to a triple-double, finishing with 30 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists.

• EARLY RETURNS: Through two games, The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in scoring (124.5 ppg) while the Wizards rank 16th (112.5 ppg). • Damian Lillard averaged 29.5 points (47.5% FG, 29.4% 3-PT, 94.1% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in two games against the Wizards last season. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in his last three home games against the Wizards

• CJ McCollum averaged 20.0 points (47.2% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against Washington in 2017-18. In his last three games against Washington, McCollum has shot 10-of-19 (52.6%) from the three-point line.

• In two games against Washington during the 2017-18 season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 16.0 points (41.4% FG, 57.1% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.00 blocks.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Bradley Beal averaged 38.5 points (50.8% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 2.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

• Otto Porter Jr. averaged 13.0 points (43.5% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 2.00 steals and 1.50 blocks in two games against Portland in 2017-18.

• CONNECTION: Al-Farouq Aminu and Washington forward/center Jason Smith were teammates in New Orleans for two seasons from 2012-13 to 2013-14.

• CONNECTION: Evan Turner and Washington forward Jeff Green were teammates with the Boston Celtics for part of the 2014-15 season.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report. The Wizards list center Dwight Howard as out with gluteal soreness.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.