Trail Blazers Finish Three-Game Homestand Friday Versus Cavs

After winning the first two contests, the Trail Blazers (14-10) finish off a three-game homestand by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-16) in the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 70-54

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 44-18

CLEVELAND HOME: Cavaliers lead, 36-26

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-110, 2/25/19 (Cleveland)

LAST CLEVELAND WIN: 110-104, 11/23/19 (Cleveland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Cleveland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 12 game against Cleveland is the first meeting between the Trail Blazers and Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season. The final matchup will come during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Cavaliers won the only matchup with the Trail Blazers over the course of the 2019-20 season, 110-104, in Cleveland on Nov. 23, 2019. Portland has won three of the last four matchups between the two teams.

• Damian Lillard led Portland in that Nov. 23 matchup with 23 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games opposite Cleveland and is averaging 7.3 assists over his 14 career games against the Cavaliers - his second-highest average against any opponent.

• Rodney Hood finished with 11 points on 5-of-8 from the field (1-2 3-PT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes on Nov. 23, 2019. Hood has scored in double figures in six of his eight career games against Cleveland.

• Carmelo Anthony had 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals against the Cavaliers on Nov. 23, 2019. Anthony had finished with at least 20 points in each of his three matchups with Cleveland prior to Nov. 23.

• In the same game, Collin Sexton recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes. Sexton is averaging 13.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists over three career games against the Trail Blazers.

• Larry Nance Jr. had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3-PT), 12 rebounds and four assists against Portland on Nov. 23. Nance has scored in double figures in each of his last two games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Rodney Hood spent two partial seasons with the Cavaliers, appearing in 68 total games and starting in 30 from 2017-2019. Hood averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists with Cleveland before being traded to Portland on February 4, 2019.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #24 - Portland 118, Philadelphia 114 — Feb. 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland engineered a fourth quarter comeback on the back of a 17-point final period from Carmelo Anthony, taking down Philadelphia 118-114 at Moda Center... Portland extended its streak of consecutive games with 10+ 3PM to 37 games... Portland's reserves outscored Philadelphia's 45-19... Damian Lillard led Portland with his league leading 14th game with 30+ points, finishing with 30 points (6-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 14-15 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals... Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and two boards in 26 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3-PT) and four rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 13th double-double, finishing with 10 points and 14 rebounds... Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points (13-25 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds and three assists... Ben Simmons contributed a season-high 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Game #23 - Portland 106, Orlando 97 — Feb. 10, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted the Magic, winning 106-97, Tuesday night at Moda Center... Orlando's 97 points were the fewest scored against Portland this season, and the third time a Trail Blazer opponent did not reach 100 points... Portland recorded 50+ rebounds for the sixth time, improving to 5-1 in those games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 13-13 FT), five rebounds and two assists... Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), to go with three rebounds and three blocks... Anthony passed Oscar Robertson for 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list... Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points, four rebounds and a career-high six assists in 33 minutes... Robert Covington had five rebounds, and tied season-highs with 11 rebounds and four assists... Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists... Terrence Ross added 22 points off the bench for the Magic.

Game #22 - New York 110, Portland 99 — Feb. 6, 2021, Madison Square Garden, New York City

The Trail Blazers came up short in the second half, eventually falling to the Knicks, 110-99 at Madison Square Garden... Portland extended its franchise best streak of games with 10+ three-pointers to 35... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 29 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 38 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3-PT) and six rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 12th double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes... Robert Covington had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, recording his first double-double as a Trail Blazer... Anfernee Simons scored 12 points to go with three assists in 18 minutes off the bench... Elfrid Payton had 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes... Julius Randle added 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists for New York.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, have not yet released an injury report for Friday’s game.

For the Cavaliers, Matthew Dellavedova (head; concussion), Kevin Love (right calf; strain), Larry Nance Jr. (left hand; fracture) and Marques Bolden (G League - two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.