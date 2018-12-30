Trail Blazers Finish Off 2018 By Hosting 76ers

The Trail Blazers play their final game of 2018 and the second of a all-home back-to-back when they host the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: 76ers lead, 58-53

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 36-21

AT THE 76ERS: 76ers lead, 37-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 114-110, 12/28/17 (Portland)

LAST 76ERS WIN: 101-81, 11/22/17 (Philadephia)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the 76ers during the 2018-19 regular season. The two teams split the 2017-18 season series, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers bested the 76ers in Portland on Dec. 28, 2017, 114-110. CJ McCollum led all players with 34 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 14-14 FT) to go with seven rebounds and four assists while Joel Embiid paced Philadelphia with 29 points (9-21 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block.

• REBOUND BATTLE: The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in rebounds per game (48.0) while the 76ers are fourth (47.7).

• In his lone game against Philadelphia last season, Damian Lillard scored 30 points (11-27 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Lillard has scored 30 points in two of his last three games against the 76ers.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 17.5 points (42.3% FG, 56.5% FT), 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.50 blocks in two games against the 76ers last season. Nurkic has had a double-double in each of his last three games against Philadelphia.

• In two games against Philadelphia during the 2017-18 season, CJ McCollum averaged 19.5 points (29.4% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games against the 76ers.

• In two games against Portland last season, Joel Embiid averaged 28.5 points (50.0% FG, 46.7% 3-PT, 76.9% FT), 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.50 blocks. Embiid has had a double-double in two of his three career games against the Trail Blazers.

• Ben Simmons averaged 16.5 points (40.5% FG, 60.0% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against Portland last season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner was drafted second overall by the 76ers in the 2010 NBA draft. Turner averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 279 games (170 starts) in three-plus seasons in Philadelphia.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Nik Stauskas played in Philadelphia for two-plus seasons from 2015-2017, averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 159 games (62 starts).

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report for Sunday's night's contest.

As for the 76ers, Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), Shake Milton (G League), Justin Patton (right foot) and Zhaire Smith (left foot) are out. Joel Embiid (left knee) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.