Trail Blazers Finally Return Home To Host Clippers

In their first game since returning home from a 11-day, six-game trip, the Portland Trail Blazers (12-7) host the LA Clippers, winners of eight of their last 10 games, Sunday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 144-77

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 87-23

AT THE CLIPPERS: Trail Blazers lead, 57-54

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 116-105, 11/8/18 (Portland)

LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 104-103, 10/26/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0. The Trail Blazers won the season series in 2017-18, 3-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers outscored the Clippers by eight points in the fourth quarter to seal a 116-105 victory in Portland on Nov. 8. Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (11-25 FG, 3-7 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari each had 20 points for the Clippers.

• ACCURATE AT THE LINE: The Trail Blazers (83.1% FT) and the Clippers (82.5% FT) are the two best free-throw-shooting teams in the NBA.

• In his last six games against the Clippers, Damian Lillard has averaged 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 40.8% (20-of-49) from the three-point line.

• CJ McCollum scored 23 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds and two assists against the Clippers on Nov. 8. McCollum has had at least 20 points and five rebounds in four of his last six games against the Clippers.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 16 points (4-12 FG, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks against the Clippers on Nov. 8. In his last four games against the Clippers, Nurkic has averaged 17.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.75 blocks.

• Lou Williams has scored at least 20 points in four straight games against the Trail Blazers, but has shot a combined 34-of-94 (36.2%) from the field in those contests.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 3-6 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists against Portland on Nov. 8.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Clippers guard Avery Bradley were teammates with the Boston Celtics for two seasons from 2014-16.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu was drafted eighth overall by the Clippers in the 2010 NBA draft. He averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in his lone season with the Clippers.

INJURY NOTES

Seth Curry (right knee) and Maurice Harkless* (left knee) are probable both probable for the Trail Blazers.

Angel Delgado, Luc Mbah a Moute (left knee), Johnathan Motley (G League) and Jerome Robinson (G League) are out for the Clippers.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.