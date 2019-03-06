Trail Blazers Fall To Grizzlies In Final Game Of Seven-Game Trip

MEMPHIS -- After building a 15-point lead in the first quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers were outscored by 11 in the second quarter and 13 in the fourth quarter to fall 120-111 to the Grizzlies in front of an announced crowd of 13,801 Tuesday night at FedExForum In Memphis.

"You've got to give credit to Memphis," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "We had a 16-point lead, they kept playing, they kept defending. Mike Conley was outstanding, had his shot going, was directing the offense, got into us defensively. Memphis played really well and deserved to win the game. This was the third game and it finally caught up with us. We had a big lead against Cleveland, they came back, we had a big lead against Charlotte, they came back, had a bit lead tonight and they came back."

The Trail Blazers are now 39-25 overall and 15-17 on the road this season. With the loss, Portland finishes a seven-game, 15-day road trip with a 5-2 record. The Trail Blazers are now in a three-way tie with the Thunder and Rockets for third in the Western Conference standings.

It looked as though the Blazers might return home with arguably their best road in franchise history after jumping out to a 22-7 lead with just under six minutes to play in the first quarter. With a strong start that including Portland making nine of their first 10 shots, the road team took a 33-20 lead into the second quarter.

But the Trail Blazers got away from the ball movement that resulted in easy first-quarter looks and started committing sloppy, unforced turnovers, allowing the Grizzlies to cut the lead to 63-61 by the halftime intermission.

“I think we all have been in the league long enough to know that just because you start a game well doesn’t mean that it is going to continue to be that way," said Damian Lillard. "It is kind of a battle against getting complacent and thinking what you did is going to stay that way, and it was easy forgetting what you did to be in that position, and also understanding that it’s the NBA, teams can go on runs. It has happened in like two or three of the games on this trip, we know that but when it happens, it’s what you do to weather those storms. Executing and getting stops when you need them, and tonight we didn’t do that.”

It would be a dogfight from then on. Between Portland's turnovers and Memphis' steady parade to the free throw line, the Grizzlies were able to take their first lead of the game after a Mike Conley three-point put the home team up 102-101.

“Both in the second and fourth quarter, our defense wasn’t what it needed to be," said Stotts. "We didn’t control the ball, and obviously they made some contested shots. I thought the three-point shots that Conley made in the second quarter were big, but they scored in a variety of ways, off of the pick-and-rolls, pull-up jump shots, and off-ball screens. They just did a little bit of everything."

The Blazers reclaimed the lead on the next possession, but the Grizzlies would outscore Portland 17-9 thereafter to come away with the nine-point victory.

All told, Portland turned the ball over 20 times and shot 15 fewer free throws in the loss.

"This game wasn’t about our offense other than the turnovers. We found ways to score, but we didn’t find take care of the ball on the offensive end.”

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 3-of-5 shooting from three and 6-of-6 shooting from the free throw line. Damian Lillard went 8-of-18 from the field and 3-of-10 from three for 24 points and eight assists, though he turned the ball over a game-high five times in 37 minutes.

Moe Harkless pitched in 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes and Enes Kanter added 111 points of the bench.

The Grizzlies had five players score in double figures led by a game-high 40 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 10-of-15 shooting from the free throw line for Mike Conley. Delon Wright came off the bench to score 25.

The Trail Blazers now head back to Portland, with an important game against the Oklahoma City Thunder looming Thursday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.