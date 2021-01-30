Trail Blazers Face Bulls Saturday In Second Game Of Six-Game Trip

We know what that the Trail Blazers (9-8) will face the Bulls (7-10) Saturday night in Chicago. What we don’t know is what the Trail Blazers will look like once they take the court with so many players unavailable.

Due due to injury, the Trail Blazers could down to as few as 10 players in uniform and could be without four of their five Opening Night starters once things get underway at the United Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 65-62

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-26

CHICAGO HOME: Bulls lead, 36-27

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 107-103, 11/29/19 (Portland)

LAST BULLS WIN: 111-108, 1/5/21 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Chicago)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Jan. 30 game against Chicago is the second of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and Bulls during the 2020-21 season.

• LAST MEETING: The Bulls narrowly edged out the Trail Blazers, 111-108 on Jan. 5 at Moda Center. CJ McCollum led Portland with 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3-PT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals while Coby White paced Chicago with 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists.

• Chicago and Portland are averaging 115.3 and 114.5 points per game respectively, good for fifth and sixth in the NBA. Both teams are also rack up 7.9 steals per game, tied for 12th in the league.

• Damian Lillard added 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes of work on Jan. 5. Lillard is averaging 27.0 points and 7.5 assists over his last two games against the Bulls.

• Robert Covington finished with his highest scoring total as a Trail Blazer against the Bulls on Jan. 5, recording 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting (4-9 3-PT) to go with six rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block. Covington recorded five assists against the Bulls on Jan. 24, 2018 while with Philadelphia, which tied his career-high.

• In two games against Chicago last season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 24.0 points (50.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

• Otto Porter finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), a season-high 13 rebounds and one assist on Jan. 5.

• Coby White recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists against Portland on Jan. 5, one his three double-doubles of the season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,644 career points) is 25 points away from passing Dominque Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony ranks second among active players in career points.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #17 - Houston 104, Portland 101 — Jan. 28, 2021, Toyota Center, Houston

In a game featuring double-digits leads by both squads, the Trail Blazers fell just short of the Rockets, 104-101 at Toyota Center... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 30th consecutive game, the fifth longest streak in NBA history... Damian Lillard led Portland with his league-leading 10+ 30+ points game... Lillard finished with 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-13 3-PT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal, recording 20+ point in consecutive games for just the second time in his career... Anfernee Simons added 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3-PT) and eight boards off the bench... Enes Kanter recorded his seventh double-double of the season, with 13 points and 13 rebounds... Victor Oladipo led Houston with 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists... Christian Wood had 22 points, and 12 boards for the Rockets.

Game #16 - Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122 — Jan. 25, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the second night of a back-to-back, Portlands second-half comeback fell just short as the Thunder edged out the Trail Blazers, 125-122... Portland had four players finish with 20+ points for the first time this season... Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT) to go with two rebounds and one assist... It was the second-highest scoring total of his career... Damian Lillard also finished with 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 7-8 FT), as well as six boards and 10 assists... Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points in a game-high 41 minutes of work... Enes Kanter had 13 points and a season-high 22 rebounds... Shai Gilgeous Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 5-10 FT, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks... Mike Muscala added a season-high 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT).

Game #15 - Portland 116, New York 113 — Jan. 24, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland used a torrid first-half shooting performance to secure their fifth home win of the season, taking down the Knicks 116-113 at Moda Center ... Portland hit 17 three-pointers, extending their streak of games with 10+ 3PM to 28 games ... Damian Lillard paced Portland with 39 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 11-11 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Lillard passed Chauncey Billups for 16th on the all-time NBA 3PM list ... Anfernee Simons added a season-high 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3-PT), three rebounds and two assists ... Derrick Jones Jr. scored a season-high 14 points to go with five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony had 12 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench ... Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes ... Julius Randle added 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 10-11 FT) seven rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.

INJURY NOTES

Robert Covington (concussion) is questionable while Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Saturday’s game at Chicago.

For the Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr. (right quadricep; contusion) and Devon Dotson (G League - On Assignment) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.