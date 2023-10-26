Trail Blazers Enter New Era With 2023-24 Home Opener at Moda Center October 27

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 26, 2023) – The Trail Blazers will begin their home slate of the 2023-24 regular season on Friday, October 27 vs. Orlando at Moda Center with tip off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets to opening night and the remainder of the Trail Blazers season are available now at trailblazers.com/tickets or by calling 844-RIP-CITY. On opening night, fans will be treated to giveaways, live music, gameday posters, an exciting young new roster, new food and beverage options and much more. Arrive early to get your opening night Rip City t-shirt, presented by Moda Health, catch Blaze’s parade, presented by Polar Beverages, and watch the new epic game open.

FOOD FOR EVERYONE

Moda Center is happy to welcome local-favorite Lardo to the 100-level concourse. Grab one of their classic sandwiches at a Trail Blazers game, from Korean Pork Shoulder to Smokey Cubano’s and their iconic Bronx Bomber.

For those looking for a healthy option on game night, check out the Plum Tasty stand outside section 107, powered by Moda Health. Levy Restaurants and Moda Health have worked together to revamp the Plum Tasty menu offering delicious and nutritious salads, grain bowls, and wraps. Add healthy proteins like salmon, falafel, or chicken to help feed your passion for the game!

RIP CITY REUSE ARENA-WIDE

Moda Center is expanding its first-of-its-kind initiative to incorporate reusable foodware within the arena. New this season, guests purchasing alcoholic beverages (21+) throughout the arena will utilize Rip City Reuse reusable drinkware, provided at no additional cost with return bins through the arena, that will then be cleaned, sanitized, and reused at another Moda Center event. The program marks the first-ever full-venue reusable packaging program within United States professional sports. For more information, visit trailblazers.com/reuse.

With a goal of achieving zero waste no later than 2030, we are taking bold steps to eliminate single-use waste. This program will give our fans the power to eliminate half a million single-use cups over the course of a season, making it one of our most fan-connected opportunities to spotlight sustainability.

RIP CITY’S IMPACT

Once again, single-game ticket purchasers can make direct donations to the Trail Blazers Racial Equity Project when they checkout online. This signature justice and equity program supports non-profit organizations throughout the Portland metro area, that are doing the hard and impactful work necessary to make change in our community. To learn more about the Racial Equity Project and local organizations we support, please visit trailblazers.com/justice.

The Trail Blazers Foundation 5050 Raffle returns with the start of the regular season to raise funds for local nonprofits, give fans the chance to win big, and make an impact! Returning for the 12th season, the 5050 Raffle will partner with more than 35 nonprofits to raise funds in support of their work. The community partner for opening night's 5050 Raffle is Youth, Rights & Justice, an organization that advances the rights of children, parents, and families through advocacy in the courts, schools, legislature, and community. Fans can purchase tickets at two kiosks (on the 100 and 300 levels) and from mobile sellers throughout the arena through halftime of every home game.

ON THE AIR

All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus, the television home of

the Portland Trail Blazers, or on national carriers. This year’s television broadcast will bring fans closer to the action with the addition of Analytics Insider Tom Haberstroh and the incorporation of augmented reality graphics, lightning stats, and more in-depth storytelling. Familiar voices will be heard throughout games with the return of Kevin Calabro as Television Play-By-Play, Lamar Hurd as Television Analyst, Brooke Olzendam as Courtside Reporter and Television Host, Michael Holton as Television Studio Analyst / Radio Analyst and Travis Demers as Radio Play-By-Play.

GAME ENTERTAINMENT

The fun inside Moda Center gets started pregame on the concourse with Blaze’s Parade, presented by Polar Beverages, where you’ll catch Blaze, Douglas Fur, and their friends interacting with fans, giving out prizes, and taking photos throughout the 100 and 300-level concourses. Fans will want to be in their seats early to grab their Rip City opening night t-shirts courtesy of Moda and to experience a brand-new epic game open featuring an awesome light show right after player introductions.

The opening night fun continues with a special Trail Blazers Performance Team showcase during halftime with performances by the BlazerDancers, Trail Blazers Stunt Team and Rip City Crew. Fans can expect an incredible light show every time they catch the Trail Blazers play at Moda Center, with more than 1,700 NOVA LED lights, double the amount as last season, throughout the arena programmed and customizable to enhance the experience and atmosphere.

IMPORTANT ENTRY INFORMATION

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter routinely update arena policies, find more info here:

New Ride-share Pick-Up / Drop-Off Location – The Rose Quarter campus has worked with Uber and Lyft to institute a new pick-up and drop-off location for ride-share customers. The new location – along NE Multnomah St. And NE Wheeler Ave – will provide a safer experience, and faster ingress/egress for guests.

– The Rose Quarter campus has worked with Uber and Lyft to institute a new pick-up and drop-off location for ride-share customers. The new location – along NE Multnomah St. And NE Wheeler Ave – will provide a safer experience, and faster ingress/egress for guests. Bag Polic y – Bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” and backpacks that are not medical or diaper bags are not permitted. All Bags over 5x8, including medical and diaper bags, must go through x-ray machines at our designated ADA entrances.

y – Bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” and backpacks that are not medical or diaper bags are not permitted. Cash-Free Campus – The Rose Quarter is a cash-free campus, allowing for reduced contact, frictionless customer experience and shorter wait times.

– The Rose Quarter is a cash-free campus, allowing for reduced contact, frictionless customer experience and shorter wait times. Smoke-Free Campus –The Rose Quarter is a smoke-free campus. All cigarettes, cigars, and vapes are prohibited.

–The Rose Quarter is a smoke-free campus. All cigarettes, cigars, and vapes are prohibited. Mobile Tickets Only – All tickets will be digital and there will be a contactless ticket scanning system upon arrival to the arena. Tickets will have a rotating bar code and cannot be screenshotted.