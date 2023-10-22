featured-image
Trail Blazers Convert Justin Minaya To Two-Way Contract

October 21, 20235:25 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 21, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have converted the contract of guard Justin Minaya to a two-way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Minaya appeared in four games during the 2022-23 season for the Trail Blazers and averaged 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. Prior to joining the Trail Blazers, Minaya played in 27 games (25 starts) for the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League, recording averages of 12.7 points (48.7% FG, 33.9% 3PT), 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 35.1 minutes during the 2022-23 season.

The Trail Blazers have also requested waivers on forward John Butler Jr., center George Conditt, forward Kevin Knox II and center Duop Reath.