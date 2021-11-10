Better Effort, Same Result In Second Loss To Clippers This Season

LOS ANGELES -- The Trail Blazers looked much better in their second visit to STAPLES Center this season at than they did in their first, though in the end, the result was still the same. In fact, it was the same result as every game they’ve played on the road thus far this season.

After a slow start, the Trail Blazers were within three points with just over three minutes to play before falling 117-109 to the L.A. Clippers Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 14,131 in downtown Los Angeles.

“The thing that sticks out to me the most is we just have a really hard time closing out halves and games,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “I’m happy that we’re playing hard enough to win games but that’s not good enough in this league. You’ve got to be able to play not only hard but you’ve got to play smart though, you’ve got to be able to lock in. I often times say the team that can stay focused long enough for longer stretches most the time wins the game. And I don’t think that we stay focused long enough.”

The Trail Blazers are now 5-6 overall and remain winless at 0-5 on the road this season. Portland is 1-2 versus L.A. this season with one game at Moda Center yet to be played in the series.

With L.A. opening the game by taking an early 13-3 lead, memories of the 30-point drubbing the Trail Blazers endured in their first contest with the Clippers back in the third game of the season came flooding back. But Portland answered with a 13-0 run to take a three-point lead, concerns of a repeat performance were put in the rearview.

But as would be the case all night, Portland could never managed to hold the lead for long. The Clippers would use a 13-0 run of their own to take a seven-point lead into the second quarter, and while the lead would change six times in the next 12 minutes, Portland would enter the intermission trailing by one.

The contest remained close throughout the third, with the Blazers taking a four-point lead thanks to Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic combining for nine-straight points, though the Clippers answered with a 10-0 run to go up by six midway through the quarter.

“You can’t give up those types of runs when you’re on the road,” said Billups. “When your home, the crowd can kind of help you through. When you’re on the road, there’s just a certain, different level of focus that you have to have. You can’t take as many chances, you’ve got to be more disciplined in your coverages and things.”

It seemed as though L.A. might get pull away in the fourth after going up 91-82 after a three-pointer from Luke Kennard with just over nine minutes to play, though the Blazers always seemed to do just enough to get back to within one possession. So when Nurkić made just his second three-pointer of the season with 3:39 to play to cut the Clippers’ lead to 103-100, the possibility of getting their first road win seemed well within reach.

But Portland’s lack of execution and focus on both ends of the floor wasn’t at the level they’d need in order to beat a team that had won four-straight on their home floor. The Clippers would score the next eight points after Nurkic’s three to take an 11-point lead, more than enough time to ride out the remaining minute and a half to get the win.

“It’s just not good enough,” said Lillard. “I think we have good stretches and it’s not easy to sustain that... We don’t keep our foot on the gas, we just haven’t been great closing quarters. When you on somebody else’s home floor you’ve got to be solid closing out quarters.”

Lillard led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 shooting from three to go with six assists and five rebounds in just under 39 minutes. Norman Powell scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half while also finishing with three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes.

Nurkic went 6-of-9 for 15 points while grabbing 13 rebounds for the double-double to go with six assists and a steal in 26 minutes. CJ McCollum added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.

The Clippers shot 52 percent from the field and 53 percent from three. They had six players finish in double figures and three surpassed the 20-point mark led by Paul George (24 points), Reggie Jackson (23 points) and Nicolas Batum (22 points).

The Trail Blazers now head to Phoenix to face the Suns while finishing off their second back-to-back in the last week. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.