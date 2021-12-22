Trail Blazers Can't Keep Up In Fourth Versus Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- The Portland Trail Blazers finished up a quick two-game road trip with a 111-97 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in front of a crowd of 15,272 Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

The Trail Blazers are now 13-19 overall and 2-12 on the road this season. The loss, which dropped Portland into a tie with Sacramento for 10th in the West, ends a three-game winning streak versus the Pelicans.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for us to come here and get a win,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billips. “Obviously we missing some very important pieces that could have been helpful in the game tonight but we still had our opportunities. With all that being said we had our opportunities to win and we just didn’t come up with enough plays in the fourth quarter to make it happen, on either end of the ball.”

After a first half in which the lead changed 11 times and neither team led by more than six, the Pelicans went on 14-0 run in the first few minutes of the third quarter to take a 65-52 lead.

“Start of the third quarter really hurt us,” said Billups. “Coming out of the half they was able to open the game up a little bit. Kept fighting, we had a really good end of the third and then, man, we got to be better at the start of quarters.”

However, once they managed to stop the bleeding on both ends of the floor, the Trail Blazers were able to outscore the Pelicans 22-10 in the final six minutes of the quarter to cut the lead to three going into the fourth.

Portland got to within one point point early in the fourth, Nickeil Alexander-Walker outscored the Blazers 11-3 in a two-minute stretch to give the Pelicans a 92-83 advantage. The Blazers reeled it back in again, with Damian Lillard and Robert Covington combining to score eight-straight to get New Orleans’ lead back down to one.

But whether it was tired legs, a lack of production from the the bench or something else entirely, the Trail Blazers were unable keep pace. The Pelicans would go one one more run -- this of the 16-4 variety -- between the 5:59 and 1:26 marks of the fourth to put the game away for good.

“Any time you’re on another team’s floor, you’ve got to try to limit their runs,” said Lillard. “They start making shots, they having they way, they’re getting comfortable, they get confident, the crowd gets into it and you put yourself in a position where it’s going to be tough. We didn’t limit those runs enough.”

Lillard, who was ejected late in the fourth quarter, led all scorers with 39 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field, 6-of-11 shooting from three and 7-of-8 shooting from the line to go with seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in just under 40 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic went 6-of-10 from the field for 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes. Norman Powell played nearly 42 minutes, posting 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Larry Nance was the only other Blazer to score in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three and 2-of-3 shooting from three to go with six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 28 minutes.

The Pelicans had six players finish in double figures led by 28 points from Brandon Ingram. Alexander-Walker came off the bench to score 27 points, 12 more points than Portland’s bench scored combined.

Next up, the Trail Blazers return home to host the Brooklyn Nets, a team that had their last two games postponed due to nearly their entire roster being in COVID health and safety protocols, Thursday night at Moda Center.

“(Brooklyn) is dealing with a lot with the protocols and COVID and stuff like that and we’re just trying to stay healthy and stay as safe as possible,” said Lillard. “We’re dealing with enough as it is as far as injuries, so we just trying to stay as healthy as possible and stay clean as possible and not in protocols. We’ve just got to get to the game and whoever is out there, we’ve got to go out there and worry about ourselves and do us to try and get a win. That’s all our focus should be.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.