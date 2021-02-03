Trail Blazers Build A Lead And Keep It In Win Versus Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers, owners of one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA so far this season, have been great at building leads this season. But when it comes to holding those leads, the results have been far less encouraging.

But Tuesday night in Washington DC, they managed to do both.

Portland built a 21-point lead in the first quarter and held off multiple rallies through out the game to come away with a 132-121 victory versus the Wizards Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

“I was really pleased with how we played,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We got off to a great start, we held the lead, we had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys. This was a tough back-to-back, losing an hour, getting in at 3. I was just really proud of the way our guys played at both ends.”

The Trail Blazers are now 11-9 overall and 6-4 on the road this season. And with the win they are now 2-2 on their current six-game road trip.



Considering the way the Trail Blazers entered the game, it’s hard to figure many would have pegged the road team to get off to a hot start. The Trail Blazers were playing the second game of a back-to-back after getting blown out the night before in Milwaukee and with Nassir Little, the only Blazer who played well versus the Bucks, being a late scratch due to a left knee sprain, the Trail Blazers entered Tuesday’s contest with 10 players in uniform.

But despite being tired and undermanned, the Trail Blazers came out determined. Robert Covington, who has struggled to find his touch from deep this season, made all three of his three-point attempts in the first quarter. Rodney Hood, who got the start in place of Little, was active and effective on both ends. Carmelo Anthony, who passed Dominque Wilkins for 13th all-time in scoring, found his stroke after a string of poor-shooting performances. And Gary Trent Jr. made two three-pointers and logged two steals, part of the seven Washington turnovers that Portland turned into 11 first-quarter points.

“Overall, we needed everybody tonight and so many guys stepped up,” said Covington. “So many different guys stepped up with big plays in big moments throughout the game. That’s what we needed being shorthanded.”

So even with Damian Lillard going just 1-of-5 from the field in the quarter, the Blazers were able to go on an 18-0 run over the course of three minutes midway through the first. By time the quarter ended, Portland had a 40-23 lead thanks both to shooting 54 percent from the field while holding the Wizards to six fewer attempts.

But even 20-point leads have escaped the Trail Blazers this season, so going into the second quarter up by 17 was no assurance of a win. The Wizards managed to get the lead down to single digits in every quarter thereafter, but the Trail Blazers always pushed it back to a more comfortable margin by the end of the quarter.



However, when the Wizards, a team that pulled off their own improbably comeback a few nights prior in a win versus the Nets, got the lead down to four with a little over four minutes to play, it felt as though the Trail Blazers might be in for yet another disappointing finish.

Though Lillard wouldn’t allow it. After starting the game off slow -- he said post-game that he felt like he could barely move at the start of the contest due to abdominal muscle issues -- the 6-3 guard out of Weber State found his rhythm late. He blew by Russell Westbrook for a dunk and followed that up with a stepback three with 1:12 to play that capped a 10-0 Portland run and effectively put the game out of reach.

“We down a lot of bodies right now so it’s going to be a group effort,” said Lillard. “I could come out and try to be a hero, try to take it upon myself to do everything or I could play a team game and empower other guys and give guys the opportunity to do what they’re capable of doing... If we’re going to win games and not just compete, come up short, it has to be a collective effort. I think tonight, everybody played well, everybody stepped up and brought a lot to the table. That’s why we won this game.”

Lillard finished with 32 points, eight assists, two rebounds and a block in 39 minutes. Covington had his best game on offense as a Trail Blazer, going 6-of-10 from the field and 5-of-8 from three for 19 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes.

Trent Jr. continued his strong play filling in for CJ McCollum, shooting 50 percent from the field and 7-of-9 from three for 26 points to go with three assists, three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes.

Anthony shot 50 percent to finish with 21 points whole also tallying four rebounds, a steal and an assist in 26 minutes.

Enes Kanter had another double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds and Rodney Hood contributed 15 points in 35 minutes, the most he’s played this season as he works his way back from an Achilles injury.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 37 points and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double of 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the losing effort.

Next up, the Trail Blazers road trip continues with a stop in Philadelphia to face the 76ers Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.