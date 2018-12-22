Trail Blazers Blown Out By Jazz At Home In First Meeting Of The Season

PORTLAND, OR — The Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz met at the Moda Center Friday night for the first time this season, though they’ll see each other again in Salt Lake City for the nightcap of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule. Given the outcome of Friday’s game, if you’ve got any leftover Christmas wishes, you might throw a few Portland’s way.

Utah shot better than 50 percent from both the field and from three to hand Portland a 120-90 loss in front of a crowd of 19,127 Friday night at the Moda Center.

Obviously a tough game. We didn’t play very well," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I thought Utah played with a lot of conviction, a lot of aggressiveness. The end of the first quarter, I thought really changed the tone of the game – we gave up 15 points in a 3 minute stretch on some mental lapses that shouldn’t have happened. Obviously their bench hurt us in the first half and then their starters hurt us in the third quarter, so kind of got beat top to bottom.”

The Trail Blazers are now 18-14 overall and 12-5 at home this season. The loss breaks a four-game home winning streak. The win also breaks a five-game road losing streak for the Jazz.

The Trail Blazers never really looked as though they had much of a chance of coming away with a victory after the first few minutes of Friday night’s game. Between shooting 59 percent from the field and 6-of-8 from three, the Jazz went finished the quarter on a 15-4 run to take a 33-26 lead into the second quarter.

Utah’s lead would swell to 45-33, thanks in large part to Utah’s three-point shooting, early on in the second quarter. Terry Stotts responded by putting his starters back in the game, and for a short while, it looked as though they might be able to make a game of it, using a 10-2 run to cut Utah’s lead to 55-49 by the halftime intermission.

But any optimism about Portland’s chances were short lived. A CJ McCollum dunk cut Utah’s lead to 55-51 in the first minute of the second half, but it was all downhill from there, as the Jazz would go on a 23-7 run over the next seven and a half minutes to take a commanding 79-58 lead with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter.

"Just too many threes allowed," said Damian Lillard. "I think the effort was there, we played hard. I just think we had too many miscommunications, letdowns mentally on the defensive end where it was a guy slipping into open threes. I thought early, we started the game off pretty strong and then let them get going. You let a team get going, they start feeling good and it’s hard to stop them. But I think it was us, some mistakes we made, but it was also them. You’ve got to give them credit."

Utah point guard Ricky Rubio scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter on percent 7-of-7 shooting.

“I was trying to be more aggressive,” said Rubio of his third-quarter domination. “The first half I didn’t pay a good game, but the second half, I did. Shots were falling. I had a couple easy ones in the beginning of the third quarter and that got me going.”

The Trail Blazers never got the lead down to single digits thereafter, and would go on to lose by 30, their worst loss at home in over a decade.

"If it wasn’t one thing, it was another thing, and then they got going and then they just started messing around with us," said Lillard. "Slipping out of screens and it just became more and more difficult. They played a good game. We’ll see them in a few days."

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four re-bounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. The three steals tied his season high. It was the second time in his career that Lillard has had at least three steals and two blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double of 10 points (5-9 FG) and 10 rebounds to go with four assists, two blocks and one steal. It was his 15th double-double of the season. Evan Turner had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench.

CJ McCollum finished with 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Meyers Leonard had nine points, connecting on three of his five three-point attempts. He added three rebounds and two assists.

Ricky Rubio led Utah with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-4 3-PT) and eight assists to go with two rebounds, one steal and one block. Kyle Korver was the high scorer off the bench for Utah, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting (3-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT) while pulling down four rebounds and handing out two assists.

LISTEN UP

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers had 18 second chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds, while the Jazz recorded 12 second chance points off of six offensive boards.

• The Trail Blazers had six blocks and eight steals while the Jazz recorded six blocks and seven steals.

• Both teams pulled down 42 rebounds.

• The Trail Blazers and Jazz made 10 free throws each. Portland took 18 free throw attempts while the Jazz took 17 free throw attempts.

• The Trail Blazers bench scored 40 points. It was the third time in the last four games that they accounted for 40 or more points. The Utah reserves scored 57 points.

QUOTABLE

"We’ve given up a high percentage of threes and they shot them well. It’s the NBA. I don’t know how much you can say it’s luck. It’s the NBA. You give up those looks, guys are going to make them." -- Damian Lillard on Portland's difficulty defending the three-point line

NEXT UP

Next up, the Trail Blazers finish a three-game homestand by hosting the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night at the Moda Center.

"(Dallas) beat us on their floor, we competed hard, they had a better night than we did that night," said Lillard. "Now they’ve got to come to our floor. Coming off a performance like this, the one thing you can always count on is a team coming back much sharper and playing a better game. So we’ve got to go out there and get the job done."

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.