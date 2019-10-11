Trail Blazers Bench Handles Maccabi Haifa

PORTLAND -- Despite it being just their second of five preseason contests, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts opted to sit much of his rotation in Portland's exhibition versus Israeli club team Maccabi Haifa Thursday night.

It was the right decision.

Behind 22 points from Anfernee Simons, the Trail Blazers led by as many as 36 points before coming away with a 104-68 versus Haifa in front of a crowd of 9,447 at the Moda Center Thursday night.

"Overall, I thought defensively, we were kind of in and out," said Stotts. "We probably weren't as disciplined in some situations as we should have been. Offensively, for the most part, we played good basketball. We kind of got into a little lull like we were trying to go at mismatches and stuff like that. Other than that, I thought it was a solid game offensively."

The Trail Blazers are now 1-1 in preseason play.

After playing every healthy body on the roster in the preseason-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the Trail Blazers went the other direction Thursday night versus Maccabi Haifa, with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Hassan Whiteside all inactive due to "load management." In their absences, Anfernee Simons, Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezonja joined Rodney Hood and Zach Collins in the starting lineup.

"We're very comfortable, especially with (Simons) running the show," said Collins. "(Hood), (Hezonja), they all can run the offense, they call can push the pace and make sure we're in the right spots."

After a relatively close contest in the first quarter, Portland outscored Maccabi by 12 in the second quarter to take a 56-39 lead into the intermission. The international side put together a mini-rally in the second half, thanks in large part to back-to-back three-pointers by Roman Sorkin and a flurry of Portland turnovers, to cut the Trail Blazers lead to 12 late in the third quarter.

But despite being outscored by a point in the third, Portland still took a 15-point lead into the fourth. And from there, they held Haifa to just four points on 2-of-17 shooting to turn a game that was never really in doubt into a runaway.

TOP PERFORMERS

Anfernee Simons lead all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from three to go with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and no turnovers in 29 minutes.

Zach Collins came one rebound short of a double-double with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds in 23 minutes. The third-year forward/center also tallied two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Gary Trent Jr. went 3-of-7 from the field to finish with 10 points in 23 minutes and Skal Labissiere went 4-of-11 from the field for nine points while also logging 15 rebounds, a block and a steal in 23 minutes.

Nassir Little played under three minutes due to suffering a left ankle sprain in the first quarter. He did not return, though he said post-game the injury was minor.

QUOTABLE

"I got my shot blocked a lot, which is frustrating because I know that shouldn't happen and after running the play back in my head, I know what I should have done." -- Zach Collins

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

Before hitting the road for a two-game, back-to-back series next week, the Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns Saturday night in their final home preseason game of 2019. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio 620 AM.