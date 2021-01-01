Trail Blazers Begin New Year On The Road Versus Warriors

After splitting a pair of games in Los Angeles, the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) continue their first road trip of the 2020-21 season by heading north to San Francisco for two games versus the Golden State Warriors, the first being a New Year’s Day tilt Friday night at the Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 127-105

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 85-31

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead, 74-42

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 129-124 (ot), 1/20/20 (Portland)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 127-118, 11/4/19 (Golden State)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 1 matchup with the Warriors marks the first of three games between Portland and Golden State during the 2020-21 season. All three meetings are during the First Half of the season, with the second two coming on Jan. 3 and March 3.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the season series against the Warriors in 2020-21, 2-1.

• Damian Lillard averaged 43.7 points (49.4% FG, 43.9% 3-PT, 93.9% FT), 5.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists in three games against the Warriors in 2019-20. Lillard scored 61 points against Golden State on Jan. 20, 2020.

• In 27 career games against the Warriors, Damian Lillard has averaged 28.9 points (44.6% FG, 42.5% 3-PT, 89.85 FT), 3.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Lillard's career scoring average against the Warriors is his highest against any opponent.

• CJ McCollum averaged 22.0 points (48.6% FG, 35.7% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two games against Golden State last season.

• In two games against the Warriors last season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.00 steals.

• Stephen Curry's last game against the Trail Blazers came on Feb. 13, 2019. Curry finished with 32 points (10-24 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 7-7 FT) and seven rebounds.

• Eric Paschall averaged 22.3 points (54.0% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard is 21 points away from 15,000 career points. He will become the second Trail Blazers player to reach that mark (Drexler, 18,040). Playing in his 620th game, he would tie Larry Bird as the 21st fastest player to score 15,000 points in NBA history (fourth among active players - James/Durant/Anthony).

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,481 career points) is 16 points from passing Tim Duncan (26,496 career points) for 14th on the all-time NBA scoring list.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #4 - LA Clippers 128, Portland 105 — Dec. 30, 2020, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

The Trail Blazers were handed their first road loss of the season, a 128-105 defeat at the hands of the LA Clippers at STAPLES Center ... The Clippers made 14- of-21 three-point attempts in the first half, contributing to a 76-57 halftime lead ... The Trail Blazers committed 19 turnovers ... CJ McCollum led the way for Portland with 25 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Damian Lillard added 20 points (3-14 FG, 0-8 3-PT, 14-15 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal ... Carmelo Anthony had 15 points (3-5 FG, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists off the bench ... Enes Kanter recorded his second straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds ... Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists ... Paul George added 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals ... Five players made at least two threes for the Clippers.

Game #3 - Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 108 — Dec. 28, 2020, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

In their first road game of the season, the Trail Blazers earned a 115-108 victory over the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center ... Portland was led by Damian Lillard, who scored 31 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists and one block ... Lillard scored 21 points in the second half ... Gary Trent Jr. scored 28 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers on 10-of-14 shooting (7-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist ... His 10 field goals and seven three-pointers both matched career highs ... CJ McCollum had his 10th career double-double, finishing with 20 points and 11 assists ... Jusuf Nurkic (10 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) and Enes Kanter (12 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Trail Blazers as well ... Derrick Jones Jr. had five points and three blocks while Robert Covington had four points, six rebounds and three steals ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Game #2 - Portland 128, Houston 126 (OT) — Dec. 26, 2020, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers outlasted Houston in overtime, clinching their first win of the season with a 128-126 victory ... CJ McCollum recorded the second-highest scoring game of his career, finishing with 44 points (17-30 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, eight assists and one steal ... McCollum's nine three-pointers were a career high ... McCollum broke a tie with LaMarcus Aldridge and Sidney Wicks for the fifth-most 30-point games in franchise history (56) ... Damian Lillard scored 21 points in the first half and finished with 32 points, five rebounds and nine assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds to go with six assists and one block ... Enes Kanter had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... James Harden led the short-handed Rockets with 44 points (12-22 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 14-16 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

Gary Trent (right calf strain) is questionable while Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) and F Nassir Little (Health and Safety Protocols) are out for Friday’s game at Warriors.

For the Warriors, Draymond Green (right foot; soreness) is probable and Eric Paschall (right knee; soreness) is questionable. Marquese Chriss (right syndesmosis; injury w/ fibula fracture), Alen Smailagic (right knee; soreness) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon; repair) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.