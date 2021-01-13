Trail Blazers Back In Sacramento To Face Kings

It’s deja vu all over again.

After defeating the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday and then returning home to best the Raptors in Portland on Monday, the Trail Blazers are back in California’s capital, four days removed from their last visit, to once again play the Kings Wednesday night at Golden1 Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 136-81

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-19

SACRAMENTO HOME: Kings lead, 62-48

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-99, 1/9/21 (Sacramento)

LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 111-123, 3/7/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 13 game against the Kings is the second of three meetings between Portland and Sacramento this season. The final matchup will come on March 4.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Kings 125-99 in Sacramento on January 9th. Portland has won 13 of the last 17 matchups between the two teams.

• CJ McCollum scored 37 points (13-22 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and had three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes against Sacramento on January 9th. It was his second-highest scoring game of the season. McCollum's career-highs in both rebounds (11, Dec. 27, 2015) and blocks (four, Dec. 4, 2019) have come against the Kings.

• Enes Kanter added 11 points and 15 rebounds against the Kings on Jan. 9, recording his fourth double-double of the season. Kanter's four double-doubles are tops among NBA bench players.

• Damian Lillard finished with 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and six assists against Sacramento on Jan. 9. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his last 14 games opposite the Kings.

• Tyrese Haliburton scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and matched a career-best mark with eight assists on Saturday against the Trail Blazers.

• Marvin Bagley tacked on 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-6 FT) and eight rebounds in just over 24 minutes against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 9.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (4,982 career FGM) is 18 made field goals away from becoming the third Trail Blazer ever to reach 5,000. Only Clyde Drexler (6,889) and LaMarcus Aldridge (5,121) have made more shots in a Trail Blazer uniform.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Harry Giles spent the first two seasons of his career in Sacramento, posting averages of 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 104 games (17 starts).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #10 - Portland 112, Toronto 111 — Jan. 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers used a fourth quarter surge to win a nail-biter, earning their third consecutive win, 112-111 over the Raptors at Moda Center... Portland's bench outscored Toronto's 46-43, with both teams having two bench players in double-figures... Portland outscored Toronto 22-17 in transition... CJ McCollum led Portland with 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists... It was his 10th game with 20+ this season, tied for the league lead... Damian Lillard added 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in a game-high 40 minutes... Carmelo tacked on his first 20 point game of the season, including 13 in the final period... Enes Kanter scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go with six boards... Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and 10 assists, recording his first career triple-double... Chris Boucher had 20 points, including a career-high five three-pointers.

Game #9 - Portland 125, Sacramento 99 — Jan. 9, 2021, Golden1 Center, Sacramento

The Trail Blazers led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter and eventually brought down the Kings, 125-99, at Golden1 Center ... Portland made 17 three pointers on the night, capping a franchise-best five game span with 87 total made three pointers ... It was Portland's largest win of the season ... CJ McCollum paced Portland with 37 points (13-22 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 17 points, four rebounds and six assists ... Enes Kanter recorded his fourth double-double, finishing with 11 points and 15 rebounds and becoming the only bench player in the NBA with four double-doubles this season ... Robert Covington added six points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes ... Marvin Bagley led Sacramento with 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-6 FT) and eight rebounds ... Tyrese Haliburton contributed 12 points and matched a career-high with eight assists for the Kings.

Game #8 - Portland 135, Minnesota 117 — Jan. 7, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers earned their second home victory of the season behind a 39 point effort from Damian Lillard, beating the Timberwolves 135-117 at Moda Center ... Portland scored a franchise record 47 second quarter points ... Portland hit 18 threes for the fourth time this season, tied for the most in the NBA ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 39 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals ... CJ McCollum added 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic contributed a season-high 17 points and seven boards ... Enes Kanter had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench ... D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT) three rebounds and three assists ... Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 5-7 FT) to go with four rebounds in 31 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (right ankle sprain) is probable; Jusuf Nurkic (left quad contusion) is questionable; Keljin Blevins (personal reasons) and F/C Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Wednesday's game at Sacramento.

As for the Kings, Buddy Hield (right ankle; sprain) and Richaun Holmes (left ankle; soreness) are probable; DaQuan Jeffires (left ankle; sprain) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.