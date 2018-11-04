Trail Blazers Back At It Sunday Versus Timberwolves

After losing the Lakers Saturday night, the Trail Blazers play the second night of a rare all home back-to-back by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday afternoon at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 81-33

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 46-12

AT THE TIMBERWOLVES: Trail Blazers lead, 35-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-99, 3/1/18 (Portland)

LAST TIMBERWOLVES WIN: 120-103, 1/14/18 (Minnesota)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves during the 2018-19 season. The teams split the season series in 2017-18, 2-2.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers outscored the Timberwolves by 12 points in the final period to secure a 108-99 victory at Moda Center on March 1. Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (9-22 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 13-16 FT), seven rebounds and four assists while Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 34 points and 17 rebounds.

• Damian Lillard averaged 26.0 points (45.1% FG, 38.9% 3-PT, 86.7% FT), 6.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists in four games against Minnesota last season. Lillard has seven career games of 30-plus points against Minnesota, including each of his last two games against the Timberwolves.

• CJ McCollum averaged 21.3 points (50.0% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.00 steal in four games against the Timberwolves in 2017-18. In his last three games against Minnesota, McCollum has shot 10-of-15 from the three-point line (66.7%).

• In four games against Minnesota last season, Al-Farouq Aminu averaged 11.0 points (48.6% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 60.0% FT) and 8.0 rebounds. Aminu has scored in double figures in five of his last six games against Minnesota.

• In four games against Portland last season, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 21.5 points (51.9% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 88.0% FT), 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Towns has recorded a double-double in eight of his 12 career games against the Trail Blazers.

• Jimmy Butler averaged 30.5 points (59.4% FG, 75.0% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Nik Stauskas and Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins were teammates on the bronze medal-winning Canadian Mens National Team in the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship.

• CONNECTION: Timberwolves forward Anthony Tolliver appeared in two games for the Trail Blazers during the 2009-10 season.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Sunday night's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.