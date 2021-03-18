Trail Blazers And Pelicans Meet Again Thursday Night

Due to changes in the schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have found themselves regularly hosting the same opponent in consecutive games this season, something that rarely occurred in the standard 82-game schedule. The Trail Blazers have had two such series this season, and on both occasions, they won the first game and then lost the second.

They’ll try to break that habit when the host the New Orleans Pelicans, a team they defeated Tuesday night in the most improbable fourth-quarter comeback in the NBA this season, Thursday night in the second game of a two-game series at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-29

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 22-10

NEW ORLEANS HOME: Pelicans lead, 19-13

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-124, 3/16/21 (Portland)

LAST NEW ORLEANS WIN: 128-115, 2/21/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 18 game against New Orleans will be the final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans during the 2020- 21 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Pelicans, 125-124 in Portland on March 16. Damian Lillard had a season-high 50 points (13-20 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 18-18 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists, while Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

• The Pelicans have recorded a franchise-record 76 assists over their last two games. If they record 32 or more on Thursday, they will set a team record for the most over a three-game span (107, Feb. 11 - Feb. 21, 2020).

• With his 50 points and 10 assists on March 16, Damian Lillard became the fourth player in NBA history with three or more games with at least 50 points and 10 assists (Harden, Archibald, Westbrook). March 16 marked his 12th career game with 50- plus points, tied with LeBron for the seventh-most all-time.

• Gary Trent Jr. added 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals on March 16. Trent has scored at least 15 points and made three or more three-pointers in each of his last three games against New Orleans.

• Robert Covington had nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3PT), five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

• Zion Williamson had 28 points on 11-of-17 from the field (6-6 FT), five rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

• Lonzo ball had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3-PT), three rebounds, a career-high 17 assists and two steals. Ball is the seventh player in the league to record 17 or more assists this season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Terry Stotts (498 career wins) is two wins from becoming the 35th head coach in NBA history to win 500 games. Stotts is eighth among active coaches, and would be the second this season to pass the 500 win threshold (Scott Brooks).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #39 - Portland 125, New Orleans 124 — March 16, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the back of Damian Lillard's 50 point performance, the Trail Blazers engineered a 17-point fourth quarter comeback, winding up with a 125-124 win over the Pelicans ... The Blazers went 31-of-31 from the FT line, a franchise record for makes without a miss ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 50 points (13-20 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 18-18 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists ... Lillard is the fourth player in NBA history with at least three career games with 50+ points and 10+ assists ... Gary Trent Jr. added 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and two steals ... Robert Covington had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks ... Enes Kanter recorded 10 points, five rebounds and two rejections ... Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists ... Zion Williamson had 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Lonzo Ball had a career-high 17 assists.

Game #38 - Minnesota 114, Portland 112 — March 14, 2021, Target Center, Minneapolis

Despite scoring a season-high 40 fourth quarter points, the Trail Blazers weren't able to overcome the Timberwolves, as Minnesota took a 114-112 victory ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 51st consecutive contest ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 38 points (12-21 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists ... Lillard inched to within five points of 16,000 for his career ... Gary Trent Jr. recorded 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Robert Covington tied a season-high with 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with seven rebounds and five assists ... Carmelo Anthony had 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench ... Anthony Edwards eclipsed the 30-point mark for the first time in his career, finishing with a career-high 34 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists.

Game #37 - Portland 125, Minnesota 121 — March 13, 2021, Target Center, Minneapolis

Portland edged out Minnesota in the fourth, earning their 22nd victory on the season and defending the fifth seed in the West ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 50th consecutive game, the third longest streak in NBA history ... Portland recorded at least 25 assists for the 10th time over the 2020-21 season, improving to 9-1 in those games ... Carmelo Anthony led Portland with 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Anthony passed Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA list with his 18th point of the evening ... Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists, recording his ninth double-double of the season ... Enes Kanter had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting (4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists ... Gary Trent Jr. scored 14 points and tied a career-high with four steals... Karl-AnthonyTowns led Minnesota with a season-high 34 points(12-21FG,2-43-PT,8-8FT),10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain) is probable while Jusuf Nurkic (right calf strain) and F/C Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Thursday's game vs. New Orleans.

As for the Pelicans, JJ Redick (right heel; soreness) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.