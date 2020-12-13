Trail Blazers And Kings Run It Back Sunday Night

After starting their 2020 preseason off Friday night with a win versus the Kings at the Moda Center, the Trail Blazers will try to pull a repeat performance versus the same team and in the same venue Sunday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

While it’s not uncommon to play the same team twice over the course of a preseason, it is unusual to face the same opponent at the same arena with just a day in between. But in an effort to reduce travel this season as a way to mitigate potential exposure to COVID-19, the NBA has made such changes to the schedule. Portland will encounter the same scheduling quirk next week when they finish up their exhibition schedule with games versus the Nuggets in Denver on Dec. 16 and 18.

But before that, they’ll host the Kings yet again in an empty arena after starting off their preseason with a 127-102 victory Friday night. Carmelo Anthony, who came off the bench for the first time since joining the Trail Blazers in the early going on the 2019-20 season, led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three to go with four rebounds, two assists and a block in 23 minutes.

While Friday’s game was a reminder of what Anthony, entering his 18th season, can do on offense, it also served as a first opportunity to see what new additions such as Robert Covington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Harry Giles III, all acquired via trade or free agency this offseason, are capable of on both sides of the ball.

All three comported themselves well -- Covington provided length on defense and the ability to hit the three while Jones Jr. went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from three while flashing the athleticism that helped make him the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest champion -- but it was Giles III, playing against his former team, who really raised eyebrows.

The 6-11 forward/center, who has battled through various injuries after being selected by the Trail Blazers with the 20th overall pick of the 2017 Draft -- he was trade on draft night for Zach Collins -- looked energetic, athletic and healthy on the way to putting up a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds in 25 minutes.

“This team’s good, there’s a lot of good guys on this team, so everybody knows how to play basketball and just have fun with each other,” said Giles III. “Even from the first day of practice I realized ‘”This ball is moving.’”

Friday’s game provided a first on-court look at a number of new Trail Blazers, while Sunday’s game should provide the opportunity to see two beloved players return to the Moda Center floor.

Rodney Hood is expected to play Sunday night for the first time since losing almost the entirety of the 2019-20 season to a ruptured left Achilles. He was held out of Friday’s contest due to an abundance of caution -- Portland had just three days of practice prior to their first preseason contest -- but Terry Stotts said he should be good to go Sunday night.

Jusuf Nurkic, who suited up for Friday’s game but did not play, is expected to be available after completing the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols. While the 7-0 center out of Bosnian & Herzegovina returned to play in the Orlando bubble after missing over a year with a broken left leg, Sunday’s game will be the first time he’s played competitively at the Moda Center since that injury occurred back on March 25, 2019.

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. For the radio audience, the game will also broadcast on Rip City Radio 620 AM.