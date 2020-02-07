Trail Blazers And Jazz Meet Again

After securing a come-from-behind victory Thursday night versus the Spurs at the Moda Center, the Trail Blazers boarded a plane to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz in the second game of a nationally-televised back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 103-88

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 65-3

1AT THE JAZZ: Jazz lead, 72-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-107, 2/1/20 (Portland)

LAST JAZZ WIN: 121-115, 12/26/19 (Utah)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game will be the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz during the 2019-20 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Jazz at Moda Center on Feb. 1, 124-107. Damian Lillard paced Portland with 51 points (17-29 FG, 9-15 3-PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists, while Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal.

• DOUBLE-DOUBLE MACHINES: Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert have each recorded 38 double-doubles this season, tied for the fourth-most in the league.

• Damian Lillard is averaging 42.5 points (54.0% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 93.8% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists in two games against Utah this season. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five games against the Jazz, and his 27.6 career scoring average against Utah is his third-highest against any NBA team.

• CJ McCollum is averaging 19.5 points (43.2% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two games against Utah this season. McCollum has made multiple three-pointers in each of his last four games opposite the Jazz.

• Carmelo Anthony has scored in double-figures in 14 consecutive games against Utah, dating back to the 2013-14 season. In his 41 career games against the Jazz, Anthony has failed to reach double-digits in only two games (one of which he played under six minutes due to injury).

• Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30 points (57.5% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 72.7% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against Portland this season. He has scored at least 20 points in seven of his 10 career games against the Trail Blazers.

• Joe Ingles put up 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3-PT), five rebounds and four assists in the two teams first meeting on Dec. 26, part of the best two-game scoring stretch of his career.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood played his first three-plus seasons in Utah (2014-18), averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Jazz center Ed Davis played three seasons for the Trail Blazers (2015-18), averaging 5.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 205 games.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Friday's game.

The Jazz have no injuries to report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. The game will also broadcast on ESPN. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.