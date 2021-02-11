Trail Blazers And 76ers Rematch Thursday On TNT

A shorthanded Trail Blazers team notched one of their best wins of the season last week versus the 76ers in Philadelphia. Thursday night, Portland will try to repeat the performance while Philadelphia will look to return the favor in front of a national TV audience.

In the second game of a three-game homestand, the Trail Blazers will host the 76ers, currently at the top of the table in the East, on TNT Thursday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: 76ers lead, 59-57

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-22

PHILADELPHIA HOME: 76ers lead, 37-19

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-105, 2/4/21 (Philadelphia)

LAST PHILADELPHIA WIN: 129-128, 11/2/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 11 game against Philadelphia is the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and 76ers during the 2020-21 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• FILLING IT UP: The Trail Blazers and 76ers both rank in the top-10 in the NBA in scoring, with Portland in sixth (114.5 ppg) and Philadelphia in eighth (114.3 ppg).

• LAST MEETING: With just nine players dressed on Feb. 4, the Trail Blazers defeated the 76ers, 121-105, in Philadelphia. Gary Trent Jr. led Portland with 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists, while Joel Embiid finished with 37 points on 14-of-21 from the field (9-9 FT), five rebounds and one block.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded what was then a season-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and a season-high five assists at Philadelphia on Feb. 4. Anthony has finished with 20+ points in each of his last two games against the 76ers, and in six of his last nine.

• CJ Elleby finished with career highs of 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 31 minutes at Philadelphia on Feb. 4. It was his first game of his career playing double-digit minutes.

• Joel Embiid has recorded at least 28 points in three of his last four games against the Trail Blazers, and made a career-high six three-pointers against Portland on Dec. 28, 2017.

• Tobias Harris had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists on Feb. 4 against Portland. Harris recorded his career-high in scoring against the Trail Blazers, with 39 points on Dec. 17, 2018 while with the Clippers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington spent five seasons in Philadelphia, appearing in 297 total games and starting in 258 from 2014-2019. Covington averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.60 steals while with the 76ers.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #23 - Portland 106, Orlando 97 — Feb. 10, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted the Magic, winning 106-97, Tuesday night at Moda Center... Orlando's 97 points were the fewest scored against Portland this season, and the third time a Trail Blazer opponent did not reach 100 points... Portland recorded 50+ rebounds for the sixth time, improving to 5-1 in those games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 13-13 FT), five rebounds and two assists... Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), to go with three rebounds and three blocks... Anthony passed Oscar Robertson for 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list... Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points, four rebounds and a career-high six assists in 33 minutes... Robert Covington had five rebounds, and tied season-highs with 11 rebounds and four assists... Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists... Terrence Ross added 22 points off the bench for the Magic.

Game #22 - New York 110, Portland 99 — Feb. 6, 2021, Madison Square Garden, New York City

The Trail Blazers came up short in the second half, eventually falling to the Knicks, 110-99 at Madison Square Garden... Portland extended its franchise best streak of games with 10+ three-pointers to 35... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 29 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 38 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3-PT) and six rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 12th double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes... Robert Covington had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, recording his first double-double as a Trail Blazer... Anfernee Simons scored 12 points to go with three assists in 18 minutes off the bench... Elfrid Payton had 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes... Julius Randle added 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists for New York.

Game #21 - Portland 121, Philadelphia 105 — Feb. 4, 2021, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

With just nine players dressed the Trail Blazers used a 40 point third-quarter to distance themselves from the 76ers, eventually securing the win, 121-105 at Wells Fargo Center... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 34th consecutive game, tied for the fourth longest streak in league history... Gary Trent Jr. led Portland with 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists and 38 minutes... Carmelo Anthony tied a season-high with 22 points (8- 14 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks... CJ Elleby finished in double-figures for the first time in his short career, scoring 15 points and pulling down seven rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 11th double-double, finishing with 17 points and 18 boards... Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 37 points (14-21 FG, 9-9 FT) and five rebounds in 34 minutes... Tobias Harris contributed 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists for the 76ers.

INJURY NOTES

Nassir Little (left knee sprain) is questionable while CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Thursday game vs. Philadelphia.

As for the 76ers, Seth Curry (left ankle; sprain) is available while Mike Scott (right knee; swelling), Paul Reed (G League - Two-way) and Rayjon Tucker (G League - Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen nationally and locally on TNT. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.