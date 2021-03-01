Three At Home Before The Break Starts With Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t have any luck bringing home a win in their last road trip before the All-Stat break. They’e now got three games at home to try and get right before starting up the second half of their 2020-21 schedule.

First up in the final week of the first half of the season, the Trail Blazers will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets, a team they haven’t lost to since 2017, Monday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 43-16

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 24-6

CHARLOTTE HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 19-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-112, 1/13/20 (Portland)

LAST CHARLOTTE WIN: 107-85, 1/18/17 (Charlotte)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 1 game against Charlotte will be the first meeting between the Trail Blazers and Hornets during the 2020-21 season. The second meeting will take place in Charlotte on April 18.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the only game they played against the Hornets in the 2019-20 season, 115-112 in Portland on Jan. 13, 2020. Portland has swept each of the last three season series with Charlotte.

• Damian Lillard led Portland in the game on Jan. 13, 2020 with 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and nine assists. Lillard's career-high in blocks came on Jan. 11, 2019 when he recorded four against the Hornets, and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games against Charlotte.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a season-high eight assists in the meeting against Charlotte last season. Anthony scored a career-high 62 points against the Hornets on Jan. 24, 2014 while with the Knicks, and is averaging 25.2 points over 34 career games against Charlotte. He holds a career scoring averaging of at least 25 points against just four teams (ATL, CHA, NYK, WAS).

• Devonte' Graham led the Hornets on Jan. 13, 2020 with 27 points (9-17 FG, 8-13 3-PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists. It marks one of Graham's four career games with at least eight three-pointers.

• Terry Rozier had 25 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists against Portland on Jan. 13 last season. It was his first career 20+ point game against the Trail Blazers.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (646 career regular season games played) is two games from tying LaMarcus Aldridge for the fourth-most on the Trail Blazers all-time list.

• CONNECTION: Current Hornets assistant coach Jay Triano served as an assistant on the Trail Blazers coaching staff from 2012- 2016, before becoming the associate head coach of the Phoenix Suns in 2016.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #32 - L.A. Lakers 102, Portland 93 — Feb. 26, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

The Lakers outscored the Trail Blazers 31-19 in the third quarter en route to a 102-93 win Friday night at STAPLES Center... Portland made double digit three- pointers for the 45th consecutive game, the fourth longest streak in league history... Damian Lillard recorded his league-leading 19th 30+ point game, finishing with 35 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists... Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points (8-20 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals... Enes Kanter recorded his 17th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 17 boards... Derrick Jones Jr. finished in double-figures for the fifth time in his last six games, logging 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks... LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks... Dennis Schroder added 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists.

Game #31 - Denver 111, Portland 106 — Feb. 23, 2021, Ball Arena, Denver

Portland wasn't able to overcome 41 points from Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets took down the Trail Blazers, 111-106 in Colorado... The Nuggets committed total turnover as a team, breaking the record for fewest turnovers in a game... The Trail Blazers were perfect from the FT line for a league-leading fourth time this season... Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 3-3 FT) seven rebounds and 13 assists ... Carmelo Anthony tied a season-high with 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), as well as four rebounds and one assist... Derrick Jones Jr. scored a season-high 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT), to go with five rebounds and three blocks... Enes Kanter recorded his 16th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and two assists... Nikola Jokic led the nuggets with 41 points (17-32 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists... Jamal Murray added 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Game #30 - Phoenix 132, Portland 100 — Feb. 22, 2021, Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns, 132-100 under the weight of 34 points from Devin Booker and 64 points from the Phoenix bench unit on Monday evening... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 43rd consecutive game, the fourth longest streak in NBA history... The Suns' 132 points tied a season-high in scoring... Damian Lillard led Portland with 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and seven assists over 29 minutes of action... Nassir Little added 18 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 7-8 FT) and five boards off the bench... Gary Trent Jr. finished with 11 points, and extended his franchise record of games with at least three 3PM to 11... Carmelo Anthony scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench... Devin Booker led the Suns with 34 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists... Deandre Ayton added 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are all out for Monday’s game versus Charlotte.

The Hornets, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, have not yet released their injury report for Monday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.