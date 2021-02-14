Three-Game Trip Starts In Dallas On Valentine's Day

After winning three-straight at home for the first time this season, the Trail Blazers (15-10) head back out to play their next three games on the road. The first stop on the trip? A Valentine’s Day contest versus the Mavericks (13-14) in Dallas, Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 86-75

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 53-25

DALLAS HOME: Mavericks lead, 50-33

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 134-131, 8/11/20 (Dallas)

LAST DALLAS WIN: 133-125, 1/23/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 14 game against Dallas is the first meeting between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks during the 2020-21 season. The remaining two games will come during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers and Mavericks split the season series in 2019-20, 2-2. The two squads have split the series each of the past two seasons.

• Damian Lillard averaged 42.5 points (53.3% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 90.2 FT%), 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists in four games against the Mavericks last season, including a career-best 61 point performance on August 11. Lillard has scored at least 28 points in each of his last 12 games against Dallas.

• Carmelo Anthony averaged 21.3 points (46.3% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games against the Mavericks last season. Anthony has scored at least 20 points in six of his last nine games against Dallas, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

• In his lone game against the Mavericks last season on October 7, Rodney Hood scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and recorded six rebounds, two steals and one block. It was one of his three 20+ points games during the 2019-20 season.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Luka Doncic averaged 29.0 points (42.7% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 70.3% FT), 8.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Doncic has scored at least 20 points in all eight of his career games against Portland.

• Kristaps Porzingis averaged 29.3 points (56.9% FG, 56.5% 3-PT, 73.9% FT), 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.00 blocks in three games against the Trail Blazers last season. Porzingis hit a career-high seven three-pointers on Aug. 11, 2020 against Portland.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (5,112 career FGM) is 10 made field goals from passing LaMarcus Aldridge for second on the Trail Blazers all-time list. Clyde Drexler leads the franchise with 6,889 field goals.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #25 - Portland 129, Cleveland 110 — Feb. 12, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers jumped out to a season-high 21 point halftime lead, and eventually put away the Cavaliers, 129-110 at Moda Center ... Portland had four players finish with 20+ points for the second time this season ... Portland's reserves combined for a season-high 54 points ... Gary Trent Jr. led Portland with 26 points (8- 12 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 6-8 FT), capping off his best three-game scoring stretch as a Trail Blazer (70 total points) ... Enes Kanter had 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block, recording his third game with 20+ this season ... Damian Lillard had 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes ... Collin Sexton scored 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 8-9 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Jarrett Allen added 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Cavaliers.

Game #24 - Portland 118, Philadelphia 114 — Feb. 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland engineered a fourth quarter comeback on the back of a 17-point final period from Carmelo Anthony, taking down Philadelphia 118-114 at Moda Center... Portland extended its streak of consecutive games with 10+ 3PM to 37 games... Portland's reserves outscored Philadelphia's 45-19... Damian Lillard led Portland with his league leading 14th game with 30+ points, finishing with 30 points (6-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 14-15 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals... Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and two boards in 26 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3-PT) and four rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 13th double-double, finishing with 10 points and 14 rebounds... Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points (13-25 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds and three assists... Ben Simmons contributed a season-high 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Game #23 - Portland 106, Orlando 97 — Feb. 10, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted the Magic, winning 106-97, Tuesday night at Moda Center... Orlando's 97 points were the fewest scored against Portland this season, and the third time a Trail Blazer opponent did not reach 100 points... Portland recorded 50+ rebounds for the sixth time, improving to 5-1 in those games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 13-13 FT), five rebounds and two assists... Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), to go with three rebounds and three blocks... Anthony passed Oscar Robertson for 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list... Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points, four rebounds and a career-high six assists in 33 minutes... Robert Covington had five rebounds, and tied season-highs with 11 rebounds and four assists... Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists... Terrence Ross added 22 points off the bench for the Magic.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left foot sprain) is questionable while CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Sunday’s game at Dallas.

For the Mavericks, Tyler Bey (G League - on assignment), Nate Hinton (G League - on assignment) and Tyrell Terry (G League - on assignment) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game will also air nationally on ESPN. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.