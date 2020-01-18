Three-Game Trip, Season Series Wraps Up Saturday Night In OKC

The Portland Trail Blazers finish a three-game road trip Saturday night with their fourth and final meeting this season versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 121-118

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 77-43

AT THE THUNDER: Thunder lead, 79-40

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 136-119, 11/27/19 (Portland)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 108-96, 12/8/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Oklahoma City)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game rounds out the four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder this season. Portland leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Thunder beat the Trail Blazers in Portland on Dec. 8, 108-96. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 26 points (8-24 FG, 2-12 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and seven assists while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 21 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds and three assists.

• With a win, the Trail Blazers will clinch the season series against the Thunder for the third time in the last four seasons (2016-17, 2017-18).

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 point in each of his last 13 matchups with the Thunder, including five games of 30-plus points. In three games against Oklahoma City this season, Lillard has averaged 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.33 steals.

• In three games against Oklahoma City this season, CJ McCollum has averaged 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He has made at least two three-pointers in each game against the Thunder this season, shooting a combined 11-of-23 from deep (47.8% 3-PT).

• Hassan Whiteside scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds and three assists against the Thunder on Dec. 8. Whiteside has recorded a double-double in all three of his appearances against the Thunder this season, averaging 15.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.33 blocks.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded nine points (4-18 FG, 1-5 3-PT), eight rebounds and three steals against Oklahoma City on Dec. 8. He scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting against the Thunder on Nov. 27.

• Chris Paul has averaged 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.67 steals in three games against Portland this season. He re-corded 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals when the teams last met on Dec. 8.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Kent Bazemore and Thunder players Mike Muscala and Dennis Schroder were teammates in Atlanta from 2014-18.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony spent the 2017-18 season in Oklahoma City, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 78 games (all starts).

INJURY NOTES

CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

As for the Thunder, Steven Adams (right knee contusion) is questionable; Terrance Ferguson (illness), Danilo Gallinari (rest), Abdel Nader (left ankle sprain) and Andre Roberson (left knee injury recover) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.