Three-Game Trip Finishes Thursday In Phoenix

After starting their current trip with back-to-back contests against Northwest Division foes, the Portland Trail Blazers (29-20) finish off the three-game Thursday night versus the Phoenix Suns (11-38) at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 120-104

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-43

AT THE SUNS: Suns lead, 77-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-86, 12/6/18

LAST SUNS WIN: 118-115 (ot), 11/2/16

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Eight (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game marks the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Suns during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland jumped out to a 34-9 first quarter lead over the Suns on its way to a 108-86 victory at Moda Center on Dec. 6. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and eight assists while Troy Daniels had 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT) and three rebounds off the bench to pace Phoenix.

• WINNING STREAK: The Trail Blazers have won eight straight games against Phoenix and are 12-3 in the last 15 games between the two teams.

• ON THE BOARDS: Portland averages the second-most rebounds in the NBA (48.1) while Phoenix ranks second-to-last in rebounds per game (40.1).

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 25 points in each of his last nine games against the Suns. In that span, he has averaged 31.4 points (47.9% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 89.2% FT), 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Lillard has made at least three three-pointers in eight of those nine games.

• Jake Layman scored a career-high 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-3 FT) to go with seven rebounds and two steals against Phoenix on Dec. 6. He scored 15 of his points in the first quarter on 6-of-6 shooting (3-of-3 3-PT) in six minutes.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block against the Suns on Dec. 6. Nurkic has logged a double-double in three of his last six games against Phoenix.

• CJ McCollum missed the Dec. 6 meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Suns with a left ankle sprain. In three games against Phoenix last season, McCollum averaged 23.7 points (41.9% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.67 steals.

• Deandre Ayton finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block against the Suns on Dec. 6.

• Devin Booker did not play against Portland on Dec. 6 due to a left hamstring injury. In four games against Portland last season, Booker averaged 29.8 points (45.2% FG, 43.8% 3-PT, 95.5% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.00 steal.

• CONNECTION: Phoenix guard Jamal Crawford played for the Trail Blazers during the 2011-12 season, averaging 14.0 points, 2.0 points, 3.2 assists in 60 games (six starts).

INJURY NOTES

Daman Lillard (right hand contusion) is questionable while Anfernee Simons (G League) and Gary Trent Jr. (G League) are out for Thursday's game.

For the Suns, Juwan Evans (G League), George King (G League) and T.J. Warren (right ankle) are out. Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Richuan Holmes (right foot) are questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.