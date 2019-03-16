Three-Game Trip Ends With Second Night Of Back-To-Back In San Antonio

After starting a three-game road trip with two double-digit victories, the Trail Blazers head to San Antonio for a crucial tilt versus the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 85-84

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 54-31

AT THE SPURS: Spurs lead, 54-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-118, 2/7/19 (Portland)

LAST SPURS WIN: 131-118, 12/2/19 (San Antonio)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Today’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Spurs during the 2018-19 regular season. Portland leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: Both teams shot above 50.0% from the fi eld as the Trail Blazers bested the Spurs at Moda Center on Feb. 7, 127-118. CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 30 points (10-21 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals while DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 35 points (14-28 FG, 7-8 FT) for the Spurs to go with six rebounds and six assists.

• BACK-TO-BACK: Both teams are playing in the second game of a back-to-back. Portland is 4-5 for the season on the second night of a back-to-back while San Antonio is 4-8.

• In three games against San Antonio this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 30.0 points (49.2% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 100%FT), 2.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Lillard has scored at least 33 points in each of his last three games at AT&T Center.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 26.0 points (51.7% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.00 block in three games against the Spurs this season. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in seven of his last 10 games against San Antonio.

• Jusuf Nurkic has posted averages of 16.7 points (57.9% FG, 100% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.30 steals in three games against the Spurs this season. He recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists against San Antonio on Feb. 7.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, DeMar DeRozan has averaged 33.0 points (49.4% FG, 95.8% FT), 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.30 steals. DeRozan has scored at least 33 points in five of his last eight games against Portland.

• LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 19.3 points (51.1% FG, 71.4% FT), 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.00 block in three games against Portland this season. He had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds against Portland on Feb. 7 with 13 of his points coming in the first quarter.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Skal Labissiere and San Antonio forward Rudy Gay were teammates in Sacramento during the 2016-17 season.

• CONNECTION: Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge played his first nine NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2006-2015. He is the lead-ing rebounder in franchise history (5,434) and ranks third on the all-time franchise scoring list (12,562).

INJURY NOTES

After both teams played Friday night, neither team has yet to release their injury report for Saturday night's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.